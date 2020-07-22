Travel & Outdoors

Tyler State Park Is the Ideal Escape for These Times (or Anytime)

The northeast Texas oasis among the pines reminds us of happier summers while providing needed respite now.

By
Courtney Bond
Issue
August 2020
Share
Notes

The boathouse on the lake at Tyler State Park in August 2019.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

The boathouse on the lake at Tyler State Park in August 2019.
August 2020 magazine cover
From the August 2020 Issue Subscribe

Does lugging your weary psyche into a deep, dark wood sound pretty good right about now? Do you long to just sit and think beneath the sheltering branches of impossibly tall trees? The occasional foray into nature is a tonic in the best of times, but lately it feels downright critical. “When a wild landscape is lit with birds and ribboned with animal presence, it tells us that all manner of living things are well, and it draws us inexplicably into a shared happiness,” writes British author and nature activist Jay Griffiths. No, our wild places aren’t immune to modern-day problems. They too are subject to disasters, natural and otherwise. But there’s no overestimating how much an addled mind can benefit from spending a little time where the air is fresh and the birds are chirping obliviously and a six-foot span is easy to come by—a place like Tyler State Park, which my travel buddy, Emily, and I visited in a carefree July 2019, which I write about now in an uncertain June 2020 for publication in an unpredictable August. 

It’s no wonder we humans find solace in the bend-with-the-wind resiliency of pine trees, the calm constancy of sturdy retaining walls whose every heavy rock was laid by hand, the tenacity embodied in a painstakingly constructed beaver dam. Our world feels tenuous, as do any vacation plans we might have made back when we were on more solid footing. Our state parks have reopened for day use and limited overnight visits; soon, we may all be happy campers again, roasting wienies and sleeping under the stars. But until then, there’s no harm in indulging in a little reminiscing. Just recalling the sounds of summer at Tyler State Park—the gleeful chatter of children frolicking in the water, the ferocious bark-bark-bark of 10-pound dogs guarding 10,000-pound RVs, the somnolent croaking of frogs at dusk—brings me some comfort. For a moment, let’s just pull the Pine Curtain closed on our collective heartache and anxiety. 

The Silver Canoe park store

The Silver Canoe park store.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

Lakeshore trail

Lakeshore trail.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

Left:

The Silver Canoe park store.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

Right:

Lakeshore trail.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

When I think of an ideal state park, a sylvan set piece worthy of a Wes Anderson movie, this is it. Out where post oak savannah meets the Piney Woods, almost exactly halfway between Dallas and Shreveport, Tyler State Park seems to have fulfilled the high hopes set out for it in May 1937, when the Tyler Journal predicted that it was “destined . . . to become the major playground in East Texas.” Stitched together from land sold to the state by private owners two years earlier, it is now a glorious 985.5 acres of hiking trails and well-spaced campsites, with a crown jewel of a lake at its heart. Ringed by dense groves of pine and hardwood trees and fringed by feathery marsh, the 64 acres of clear spring-fed water are often dotted with colorful floats, gliding kayaks, and small boats whose occupants motor past the wooden diving platform at the posted 5 miles per hour, find a spot to anchor, and fish for bass, catfish, and crappie. 

If that’s not picturesque enough for you, ascending from the swimming area is a gently sloping lawn, where straw-hatted parents unload mountains of food onto picnic tables and chase their excited kids with sunscreen in hand. At the crest of the hill, off to the side, is the park’s original bathhouse, designed by architect Joe C. Lair (see “A Modern Look,” above). The brown, low-slung structure emerges from the landscape, its trapezoidal hipped roof lending a mushroom-like feel; as you approach the building from the parking lot, the breezeway between the men’s and women’s changing areas perfectly frames the blue lake, becoming an unassuming yet grand portal. Next door, built in the same style, is the park’s store, the Silver Canoe, selling snacks, souvenirs, camping gear, and kids’ stuff and offering paddleboats, canoes, and kayaks for rent. Out back is a round, smooth patio that decades ago hosted live bands and dancing couples and now has lake-view tables for enjoying a bag of chips or an ice cream sandwich.

Thanks for reading Texas Monthly

We’re publishing more stories than ever before, and giving you unlimited access to all of it. Subscribe now to have the magazine delivered to your home.

Even the park staff seems straight out of central casting. At one point, about to embark on an afternoon float, Emily and I froze in our flip-flops, tubes and coolers precariously balanced, when a khaki-clad, official-looking guy stepped out of his white pickup and said, “Y’all weren’t planning on swimming, were you?” Seems there had been a dragon sighting in the lake. Of course. We laughed and got in the water.

Whispering Pines Trail.

Whispering Pines Trail.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

In 2005, in painfully prosaic fashion, the Seventy-ninth Legislature commemorated the seventieth anniversary of the park with House Concurrent Resolution 18: “Among the park’s most distinctive features are the hand-hewn rock walls and other structures designed to prevent soil erosion . . .” What the esteemed body was trying to say is that Tyler State Park is yet another brilliant production from the Civilian Conservation Corps, a component of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal, dreamed up to ease (and employ) a shaken country mired in an existential crisis of its own. 

Starting in 1935, CCC Company 2888, working under the direction of landscape architect Ben K. Chambers, took land that had been decimated by agriculture and timber harvesting and set about bringing it back to life, building dams and terraces to stave off further erosion and planting six hundred acres of native trees and shrubs raised at a nursery on-site. Meanwhile, their adventures and travails were dutifully and succinctly documented by local newspapers: “hold 3 men for liquor at CCC camp—group reported to have had bootleg whisky at Sand Flat camp” (Tyler Morning Telegraph, November 3, 1935); “CCC boys go for tap and ballroom dancing, dramas, and public speaking at Tyler State Park camp” (Tyler Courier-Times-Telegraph, July 16, 1939); “CCC open house attracts 8000 visitors to Tyler State Park Sunday” (Tyler Morning Telegraph, April 8, 1940).  

Years later, all that meticulous planning and hard work have paid off in a piney paradise that “Roosevelt’s Tree Army” would hardly recognize. There are 13 miles of trails, lyrically named (the hiking-only Whispering Pines and Lakeshore) and less so (the A, B, C, D, and EZ loops, which also allow biking). At 2.1 miles, Lakeshore is a lovely, mostly shady stroll, ending (or beginning, depending on where you start) at a petite birdwatching peninsula and children’s playground. To the tune of cicada song, Emily and I meandered down the path, stopping to study secluded pockets of still water carpeted with yellow water lilies and marvel at a huge toppled tree, its massive root system branching out above our heads like a giant bronze sculpture. At various intervals along the trail are log benches where one can rest and contemplate the water and reflect on how shocked everyone must have been when, in 1963, a one-hundred-foot section of dam broke and released all of it. WBAP-TV, in Fort Worth, reported tales of tree-climbing downstream farmers and bewildered resident game fish, “nearly all of which apparently survived the dam break and now are merrily swimming down the Sabine River.”

The Whispering Pines trail is a short and easy one, just a mile, but the ground it traverses is a microcosm of the bottomland hardwood and pine forest that characterizes the surrounding area. Enveloped in lush, almost jungle-like greenery, we trod a path of pine needles and crackly leaves through mockernut hickories, Eastern red cedars, flowering dogwood, and lots and lots of skinny loblolly and shortleaf pines standing upright, lying on the ground, or hovering in between, caught midfall in the arms of their neighbors, a brief interruption in the reassuring cycle of perpetual renewal on display all over the park. A pileated woodpecker searches a decaying log for beetle larvae; a fat white mushroom sprouts out of a fire-blackened tree stump, its pearly flesh as enticing as a toasted marshmallow. 

All throughout the walk is evidence of the thoughtful landscape design conceived long ago, like concrete steps made to resemble tree stumps and, as an informational sign along the trail puts it, strategically placed “rock rapids and falls for aesthetic and musical sound effect.” The latter contribute to a watery network of Thumbelina-size creeks and streams visited by tiny frogs, blue-winged butterflies, and jewel-toned dragonflies.

Carefree park-goers enjoying the lake pre-pandemic, in August 2019.

Carefree park-goers enjoying the lake pre-pandemic, in August 2019.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

Speaking of water, as shady as this park is, the summer heat is fierce, which makes the blue oasis at its center more than just pretty scenery. An early morning kayak trip is sublime, a quiet ride across sparkling, breeze-rippled water, silver-green fish swimming alongside and turtles lined up on submerged logs like jets on a runway, letting you get only so close before releasing their grip and rolling sideways into the water. In the evening, you’re likely to have the whole thing to yourself as the sun sets behind the trees and casts a rose-gold hue over you and your sparkling domain. 

In the heat of the day, though, when the clouds are at their whitest and the sky at its bluest, complete immersion is a must, perhaps followed by a long, lazy float atop your inflatable of choice, with nothing to interrupt but the occasional mosquito or excited child hollering from the shore, his enthusiasm matched by his volume (“We have to see if the big bass are out!! They’re usually out when the water’s calm!!”). You could lie that way all day—or at least until the sun descends and brings with it a surprising melancholy, a wistfulness for the carefree, waterlogged happiness you are still at that very moment enjoying. Would that we could stay that way forever, our bodies, made up mostly of water, impossibly fragile, rocked by gentle waves and exposed to nothing more threatening than mosquito bites and sunburns and an apocryphal dragon.

This article originally appeared in the August 2020 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Pining for Some Peace of Mind.” Subscribe today.

Trending

  1. The Texas GOP Held Its Convention on Zoom—and It Was a Comic Disaster 
  2. “This Is Exactly What’s Wrong With Austin”: A White Band’s Digitally Altered Photo of an Iconic Black-Owned BBQ Joint Infuriates Locals
  3. Everything We Know About the Boat in ‘Gaslighter,’ the New Dixie Chicks Song
  4. Recipe: Chile con Queso
  5. Greg Abbott’s Penchant for the Path of Least Resistance Has Led Texas to the Brink of Disaster

Read More

  1. Eyes on the Skies at Bentsen–Rio Grande Valley State Park By Courtney Bond visitors-on-bentsen-rio-grande-bird-walk
  2. Colorado Bend State Park: A World of Wonders, Aboveground and Below By Courtney Bond Colorado Bend State Park
  3. Sea Rim State Park’s Fragile Magic By Courtney Bond The Marsh Unit at Sea Rim State Park in May.
  4. Creatures Abound at Palmetto State Park—Just Beware the Ottine Swamp Thing By Courtney Bond
  5. What to See, Eat, and Do Near Bentsen–Rio Grande Valley State Park By Courtney Bond la-lomita-chapel-east-of-bentsen-park
Share
Tags: Travel, Parks and Recs, Tyler state park

Read More

  1. Eyes on the Skies at Bentsen–Rio Grande Valley State Park By Courtney Bond visitors-on-bentsen-rio-grande-bird-walk
  2. Colorado Bend State Park: A World of Wonders, Aboveground and Below By Courtney Bond Colorado Bend State Park
  3. Sea Rim State Park’s Fragile Magic By Courtney Bond The Marsh Unit at Sea Rim State Park in May.
  4. Creatures Abound at Palmetto State Park—Just Beware the Ottine Swamp Thing By Courtney Bond
  5. What to See, Eat, and Do Near Bentsen–Rio Grande Valley State Park By Courtney Bond la-lomita-chapel-east-of-bentsen-park
  6. The Texanist: Is It a Good Idea to Visit West Texas in the Middle of a Pandemic? By David Courtney texanist_0820-1
  7. First Look: Austin’s Most Anticipated Grand Hotel By Texas Monthly The Commodore Perry mansion, built in 1928 near Austin’s Hyde Park neighborhood, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For its new chapter as a luxurious place to stay—Auberge Resorts Collection’s first urban retreat—the dreamy grounds have been updated with fresh landscaping, a new pool, and the addition of a three-story Inn.
  8. The Surprising Story of How Salt Has Helped Shape Texas By Wes Ferguson truscott brine lake
  9. A Four-Day, 65-Mile Walk Along the Texas Coast By David Courtney Padre Island National Seashore
  10. In Praise of Pandemic Gardening By Hannah J. Phillips sweet potatoe pickers from citys victory garden
  11. Meet the Ocelot Whisperer By Pam LeBlanc
  12. New to Backyard Chicken-Keeping? Here’s Some Eggspert Advice By Rose Cahalan backyard chickens hens roosting
Tags: Travel, Parks and Recs, Tyler state park

Popular

  1. The Texas GOP Held Its Convention on Zoom—and It Was a Comic Disaster  By Christopher Hooks texas gop convention
  2. “This Is Exactly What’s Wrong With Austin”: A White Band’s Digitally Altered Photo of an Iconic Black-Owned BBQ Joint Infuriates Locals By Peter Holley Sams-bbq
  3. Everything We Know About the Boat in ‘Gaslighter,’ the New Dixie Chicks Song By Cat Cardenas
  4. Recipe: Chile con Queso By Courtney Bond
  5. Greg Abbott’s Penchant for the Path of Least Resistance Has Led Texas to the Brink of Disaster By Christopher Hooks Abbott-mishandling-covid
  6. The Texanist: What’s the Strangest Thing You’ve Eaten in Texas? By David Courtney texanist
  7. A Farewell to Dairy Queens By Loren Steffy Dairy Queen Closed
  8. Texas Kids Got COVID-19 at Summer Camp. Is School Next? By Courtney Runn camp-pine-cove-tyler-texas
  9. “Your Butt Is Perfect”: Those Austin Police Department Thank-You Cards Are Even Stranger Than You Thought By Leif Reigstad apd-thank-you-cards
  10. Paul Qui and the Problem With Redemption Narratives By Dan Solomon paul-qui-celebrity-chef

Latest

  1. July 22, 2020 Tyler State Park Is the Ideal Escape for These Times (or Anytime)
  2. July 22, 2020 Tyler State Park: Where to Sleep and Eat
  3. July 22, 2020 Why Alyssa Edwards Is Forever a Texan
  4. July 22, 2020 After the Protests: Four Perspectives on the State’s Criminal Justice System
  5. July 22, 2020 No Store Did More: How H-E-B Became a Model of Emergency Preparedness
See All \

Comments

Recommended

01
la-lomita-chapel-east-of-bentsen-park
What to See, Eat, and Do Near Bentsen–Rio Grande Valley State Park

By Courtney Bond

02
visitors-on-bentsen-rio-grande-bird-walk
Eyes on the Skies at Bentsen–Rio Grande Valley State Park

By Courtney Bond

03
Colorado Bend State Park
Colorado Bend State Park: A World of Wonders, Aboveground and Below

By Courtney Bond

04
The Marsh Unit at Sea Rim State Park in May.
Sea Rim State Park’s Fragile Magic

By Courtney Bond

05
texanist_0820-1
The Texanist: Is It a Good Idea to Visit West Texas in the Middle of a Pandemic?

By David Courtney

06
The Commodore Perry mansion, built in 1928 near Austin’s Hyde Park neighborhood, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For its new chapter as a luxurious place to stay—Auberge Resorts Collection’s first urban retreat—the dreamy grounds have been updated with fresh landscaping, a new pool, and the addition of a three-story Inn.
First Look: Austin’s Most Anticipated Grand Hotel

By Texas Monthly

07
truscott brine lake
The Surprising Story of How Salt Has Helped Shape Texas

By Wes Ferguson

08
Padre Island National Seashore
A Four-Day, 65-Mile Walk Along the Texas Coast

By David Courtney

09
sweet potatoe pickers from citys victory garden
In Praise of Pandemic Gardening

By Hannah J. Phillips

10
Meet the Ocelot Whisperer

By Pam LeBlanc

11
backyard chickens hens roosting
New to Backyard Chicken-Keeping? Here’s Some Eggspert Advice

By Rose Cahalan

12
dinosaur valley state park
I Visited a State Park This Week. Here’s What I Found.

By Scott Bedgood

Latest

Tyler State Park Is the Ideal Escape for These Times (or Anytime)

By Courtney Bond

Tyler State Park: Where to Sleep and Eat

By Courtney Bond

Why Alyssa Edwards Is Forever a Texan

By Emily McCullar

After the Protests: Four Perspectives on the State’s Criminal Justice System

By Christopher Hooks

No Store Did More: How H-E-B Became a Model of Emergency Preparedness

By Dan Solomon and Paula Forbes

From the Editor, August 2020: “The Annas in Our Engine Room”

By Dan Goodgame

August 2020: Roar of the Crowd

By Texas Monthly

Two Great New Barbecue Joints Refuse to Be Knocked Out

By Daniel Vaughn

Holly Thaggard: San Antonio Will Always Be Home to Supergoop

By Arielle Avila

Meet the Unruly Clan That Once Ruled the Hill Country

By Wes Ferguson

A Four-Day, 65-Mile Walk Along the Texas Coast

By David Courtney

On ‘Gaslighter’ the Chicks Are a Little Less Country—and Unflinching as Ever

By Emily McCullar