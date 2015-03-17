Promotion
Introducing the new William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital at UT Southwestern
-
-
Promotion
Delivering a New Level of Neonatal Care
Labor and Delivery are just part of UT Southwestern’s expertise.
-
Promotion
A Look Inside
Photo Gallery
-
Promotion
The Fine Art of Healing
Artwork not only pleases the eye, it can promote healing.
-
Promotion
The Top Eight Ways Technology is Working for You
From the way you communicate to the air you breathe.
-
Promotion
Creating a Different Kind of Hospital – Video
Designed around patients, their families, and their needs.
-
Promotion
In the Future, All Surgical Suites Will be like This
Individual design meets leading-edge connectivity.
-
Promotion
When is a Hospital Room More Than a Room?
When it’s designed from a patient’s point of view.