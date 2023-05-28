Susannah Cronin is the third-generation owner of a farm covered in pecan trees on the northwest side of Beaumont. When she realized how quickly the city was moving into the country, she decided she needed to make some moves so she wouldn’t have to surrender her family’s land to the city. Thus Amelia Farm & Market was born. What started as a restaurant has evolved into an event venue, and it’s the type of space where you can look out your window and see exactly where your food came from. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.