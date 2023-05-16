Ann Thomasson-Wilson was a two-time world bass champion in the 1980s. Before she retired from competition, she bought a struggling bait shop in the East Texas town of Jasper. More than 35 years later, Ann’s Tackle Shop is still going strong, and anglers flock from all over to consult Thomasson-Wilson’s expertise.
Texas Country Reporter
More Than 35 Years Later, the World Champ Owner of Ann’s Tackle Shop Has Still Got It
Ann Thomasson-Wilson’s East Texas bait shop is a must-stop before anglers of all ages head out to the nearby Sam Rayburn Reservoir.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
