Artist Beki Morris turns castaway corks into detailed three-dimensional designs in her Austin studio, meticulously gluing down corks of various colors at different angles and directions. Her pieces hang in offices, restaurants, and homes all over the world. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.
Texas Country Reporter
An Austin Artist With That Corky Charm
Beki Morris creates mosaic images from wine corks. By playing with textures, colors, and shapes, she creates impressive depth and detail.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter: Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
