After learning about the discovery of a beaver carcass in 2015, Texas Tech researcher Garret Langlois observed that the water-bound critter had seemingly defied scientific and topographic hurdles to return to the Llano Estacado after an absence of five thousand years. In this dispatch from Texas Country Reporter, Langlois describes his research and how he was able to document his discovery. His story is also featured in the April 2023 issue of Texas Monthly.