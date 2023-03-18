After learning about the discovery of a beaver carcass in 2015, Texas Tech researcher Garret Langlois observed that the water-bound critter had seemingly defied scientific and topographic hurdles to return to the Llano Estacado after an absence of five thousand years. In this dispatch from Texas Country Reporter, Langlois describes his research and how he was able to document his discovery. His story is also featured in the April 2023 issue of Texas Monthly.
Texas Country Reporter
Meet the Texas Tech Researcher Who Broke the Beavers Story
Garret Langlois explains how he first stumbled upon, then dove into the exciting discovery that beavers had returned to the Llano Estacado after thousands of years.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter: Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
