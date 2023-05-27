Miguel Martin began making papier-mâché sculptures for his home to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. His creations turned into a passion, which evolved into Colección Mexicana, a store that he runs with Ray Hernandez. Together, they curate a colorful collection of handmade goods from Mexican artisans and Martin himself. See more in this video from Texas Country Reporter.
Colección Mexicana Is a Fort Worth Shop Teeming With Color
Co-owner Miguel Martin is the creative talent behind the one-of-a-kind papier-mâché sculptures featured at the downtown store.
