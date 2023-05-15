At Cook’s Garage in Lubbock, Texas, owner Rusty Cook has accumulated enough vintage signs to cover both the inside and outside of the entire restaurant. So many signs, in fact, that he had to hire someone to maintain them all. That’s where Rebecca Welch stepped in. A professional neon glass bender, Rebecca is responsible for restoring the restaurant’s numerous neon fixtures to their original charm and vibrancy. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.
Texas Country Reporter
This Lubbock Restaurant Is a Vintage-Sign and Neon-Fixture Utopia
Owner Rusty Cook has accumulated enough neon signs to cover the entire restaurant, and artisan Rebecca Welch restores them to their original glow.
