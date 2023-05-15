Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

At Cook’s Garage in Lubbock, Texas, owner Rusty Cook has accumulated enough vintage signs to cover both the inside and outside of the entire restaurant. So many signs, in fact, that he had to hire someone to maintain them all. That’s where Rebecca Welch stepped in. A professional neon glass bender, Rebecca is responsible for restoring the restaurant’s numerous neon fixtures to their original charm and vibrancy. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.