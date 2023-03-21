John and Andrea Havard are parents to two small children, and—as any parent can attest—they have seen more than their fair share of noisy cartoons or wacky cartoon-like actors in the shows their kids watch. After a while, they wanted a change of pace. With Captain Kangaroo and Mr. Rogers as inspiration, videos on the Cowboy Jack channel provide a dose of wholesome nostalgia along with practical education.
Texas Country Reporter
Two Texas Parents Became the Change They Wanted to See in Their Kid’s YouTube
John Havard and his wife, Andrea, created the Cowboy Jack channel as an alternative to sensory-overloaded children's media. Judging by the millions of views racked up, they're on to something.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter: Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
3:25
2:54
1:41
3:20
2:15
1:57
2:05
2:26
2:04
3:32
1:20
2:58
3:07
2:13
3:24
4:58
2:28
4:29
3:24
4:16
2:56
1:47
3:07
2:07
2:06
Comments