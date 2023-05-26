Every Sunday afternoon, David Kolar’s voice reaches across the airwaves of KHBR 1560 AM. Fluent in Czech, Kolar queues up traditional polka music from a sound studio in Hillsboro on The American Czech Hour, a weekly program on KHBR. The niche show started in 1970 and continues to reach the many Czech Texans who live near the area. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.