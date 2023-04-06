Earlie Hudnall Jr. started taking photographs while serving in the Marines during Vietnam. Upon returning home, he moved to Houston to study art at Texas Southern University. One of his first assignments was documenting everyday life in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Wards of Houston. That assignment evolved into an expansive career with an intimate focus on Houston’s Black communities. Hudnall’s photographs have been included in many international exhibitions and notable American collections. Today he still walks the neighborhoods—camera in hand—capturing life around him.