Earlie Hudnall Jr. started taking photographs while serving in the Marines during Vietnam. Upon returning home, he moved to Houston to study art at Texas Southern University. One of his first assignments was documenting everyday life in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Wards of Houston. That assignment evolved into an expansive career with an intimate focus on Houston’s Black communities. Hudnall’s photographs have been included in many international exhibitions and notable American collections. Today he still walks the neighborhoods—camera in hand—capturing life around him.
Texas Country Reporter
Renowned Houston Photographer Earlie Hudnall Jr. Always Has His Camera In Hand
Famous for portraits of Houston’s Black community, Hudnall's work is recognized around the world while his subject matter remains distinctly local.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter: Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
3:25
2:54
1:41
3:20
2:15
1:57
2:05
2:26
2:04
3:32
1:20
2:58
3:07
2:13
3:24
4:58
2:28
4:29
3:24
4:16
2:56
1:47
3:07
2:07
2:06
Comments