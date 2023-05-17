Spectacle, surprise, and spending are the only three things guaranteed to be on the menu at Eculent, a fine-dining restaurant like no other. Chef David Skinner has concocted a tasting menu with about two dozen gourmet courses in which things aren’t always what they seem. From “milk and cookies” made of seafood to one-bite entrees that taste like whole sandwiches, soups, or salads, Skinner tries to keep his diners guessing until the end. Texas Country Reporter travels to Kemah for a taste of Skinner’s weird, wondrous world.