Spectacle, surprise, and spending are the only three things guaranteed to be on the menu at Eculent, a fine-dining restaurant like no other. Chef David Skinner has concocted a tasting menu with about two dozen gourmet courses in which things aren’t always what they seem. From “milk and cookies” made of seafood to one-bite entrees that taste like whole sandwiches, soups, or salads, Skinner tries to keep his diners guessing until the end. Texas Country Reporter travels to Kemah for a taste of Skinner’s weird, wondrous world.
Texas Country Reporter
Kemah Is Home to the Most Fantastical Restaurant You’ve Never Heard Of
Chef David Skinner of Eculent has been called a mad genius. With a focus on molecular gastronomy, he invites guests to “rethink everything.”
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter
Dispatches
- All Videos
- Classics
- Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
3:25
2:54
1:41
3:20
2:15
1:57
2:05
2:26
2:04
3:32
1:20
2:58
3:07
2:13
3:24
4:58
2:28
4:29
3:24
4:16
2:56
1:47
3:07
2:07
2:06
Comments