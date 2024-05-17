Runoffs are not as sexy as general elections, but that doesn’t mean they’re not consequential. Who will control the state House? Who is steering legislative priorities? In the second episode of Answer Me This, senior editor Alex Samuels explains how the 2024 primary runoffs can have a lasting impact.
Answer Me This: Why Are This Year’s Runoffs So Important?
Senior editor Alex Samuels discusses which primary runoff races are the ones to watch and what’s at stake.
Video Credit: Produced by Owen Schwartzbard
Answer Me This is an explainer series that addresses important questions on Texans' minds.
