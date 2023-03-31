Linda Mason, of Lubbock, was one of many Texans who made a career change during the pandemic. She left her job in the hospitality industry, and with some extra time on her hands (she was also a recent empty-nester), she set out to sate a craving for the perfect slice of cheesecake. Mason’s newfound hobby brought about surprising connection to her sons, and it soon flourished into a successful business, Gateau de Jil. See more in the latest from Texas Country Reporter.
Texas Country Reporter
An Empty-Nester’s Cheesecake Business Brings Back Fond Memories
Linda Mason turned a sweets craving into a full-time business, where her bold recipes provide a sweet connection to her sons.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter: Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
