Linda Mason, of Lubbock, was one of many Texans who made a career change during the pandemic. She left her job in the hospitality industry, and with some extra time on her hands (she was also a recent empty-nester), she set out to sate a craving for the perfect slice of cheesecake. Mason’s newfound hobby brought about surprising connection to her sons, and it soon flourished into a successful business, Gateau de Jil. See more in the latest from Texas Country Reporter.