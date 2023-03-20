Del Benedict is the craftsman behind Hill Country Antler Art near downtown Fredericksburg. What started as a simple hobby has now become a business with waitlisted clients and elusive trade secrets. In the attic above his shop, Benedict collects naturally shed elk and deer antlers, which then become the raw material for his custom lamps and chandeliers that cleverly conceal any electrical wires.
Texas Country Reporter
Hill Country Antler Art Uses “Nature’s Most Incredible Sculpture” to Create Cleverly Crafted Decor
Del Benedict collects previously shed deer and elk antlers to be made into handcrafted chandeliers, furniture, and accessories at his Fredericksburg shop.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter: Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
3:25
2:54
1:41
3:20
2:15
1:57
2:05
2:26
2:04
3:32
1:20
2:58
3:07
2:13
3:24
4:58
2:28
4:29
3:24
4:16
2:56
1:47
3:07
2:07
2:06
Comments