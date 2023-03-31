Lyne Raff is a fine-art photographer in Beaumont whose interest has turned from dramatic portraits of models to dramatic portraits of bugs. Inspired by nature’s awesome and overlooked beauty, her work invites viewers to see the world with new eyes. See more in the latest from Texas Country Reporter.
A Fine-Art Photographer in Beaumont Focuses on the Beauty of Bugs
Lyne Raff gets up close and personal with moths, cicadas, and other intricate insects.
