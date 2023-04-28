Director Lesli Linka Glatter and actors Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, and Patrick Fugit sit down to talk about the making of Love & Death. Shot throughout Central Texas in 2021 and 2022, the series explores the relationships around the affair that led to the 1980 killing of Betty Gore and is based on Texas Monthly‘s original coverage in 1984.
Making 'Love & Death': Lesli Linka Glatter, Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, and Patrick Fugit
The show’s cast and director reflect on the new HBO Max series, based on a 1984 true crime story written in Texas Monthly.
