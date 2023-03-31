Flo Stevenson and Ether Blaylock are members of the Pleasant Hill Quilters, a volunteer group passionate about the historical preservation of its East Texas community. The group travels to perform old spirituals—songs that seemed like nothing more than hymns to the untrained ear, but actually contained coded messages for people fleeing slavery. Between songs, the group explains another secret messaging device: quilts. Hear more from the Pleasant Hill Quilters in this video from Texas Country Reporter.