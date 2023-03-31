Flo Stevenson and Ether Blaylock are members of the Pleasant Hill Quilters, a volunteer group passionate about the historical preservation of its East Texas community. The group travels to perform old spirituals—songs that seemed like nothing more than hymns to the untrained ear, but actually contained coded messages for people fleeing slavery. Between songs, the group explains another secret messaging device: quilts. Hear more from the Pleasant Hill Quilters in this video from Texas Country Reporter.
A Group of Singing Quilters Shares the History of the Underground Railroad
From the rural East Texas community of Pleasant Hill, a group of women depicts the sights and sounds that guided people to freedom.
