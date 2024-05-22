Gary Johnson was a seemingly mild-mannered part-time college professor. But outside of class, he would moonlight as a professional hit man—or so the clients thought. Because it was all an act. Originally published in the October 2001 issue of Texas Monthly, Skip Hollandsworth’s story about Johnson has been adapted into a film directed by Richard Linklater and starring Glen Powell, which hits theaters May 24. In this installment of the Story, Hollandsworth describes what initially drew him to Johnson’s tale and why it’s so resonant all these years later.