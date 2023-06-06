Since Uniquka Christian was eight, she’s had an immeasurable love for fashion and sewing. When she became an adult, she wanted to pass the useful skill on to young aspiring fashion designers. She started a nonprofit youth fashion organization called Student Innovators and Creators of New Style (Student ICONS), which aims to give students firsthand experience in bringing their fashion designs to life, from paper to the runway. See more in this dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.
Texas Country Reporter
A North Texas Fashion Designer and Seamstress Helps Little Hands Stitch Together Big Ideas
Uniquka Christian hosts classes for young aspiring fashion designers through her program, Student ICONS.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter
Dispatches
- All Videos
- Classics
- Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
3:25
2:54
1:41
3:20
2:15
1:57
2:05
2:26
2:04
3:32
1:20
2:58
3:07
2:13
3:24
4:58
2:28
4:29
3:24
4:16
2:56
1:47
3:07
2:07
2:06
Comments