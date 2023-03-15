Annemarie Sullivan grew up gardening alongside her grandfather on her family’s land in Hooks, and before she finished high school she was already laying the groundwork for her future in farming. Soon she launched Sullifarm and Kitchen, which specializes in pasture-raised meats, regenerative practices, and farm-to-table dinner events. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.
Texas Country Reporter
Sullifarm and Kitchen Is an Upstart Regenerative Farm Taking Root in Texarkana
Twentysomething Annemarie Sullivan is the modern livestock farmer at the helm of the operation, connecting Texans with their food through sustainable practices.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter: Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
