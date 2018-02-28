Tastemakers: Fredericksburg
Discover the best of old and new Fredericksburg with resident Katie Turpin as the blogger behind Sunshine Texas Day and mother of three visits some of her favorite shops, with stops for wine and snacks along the way.
In this series, we visit a different Texas city each month to go on a video tour with an in-the-know local. In these videos, we celebrate classic dives and explore new shops and off-the-beaten-path gems. Past tours include Dallas with Rachel Lindsay of The Bachelorette, BMX star Aaron Ross’s guide to Austin, Mike Casey’s King William neighborhood in San Antonio, and Forth Worth with the Block family.