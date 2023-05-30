When an injury forced Josh Eilers to retire from the military, he knew exactly what we wanted to do next. With full force, he dove into cattle raising and the genetic rigor that defines high-quality Wagyu. The result is Ranger Cattle. Texas Country Reporter visits the 3,000 acre ranch, which also hosts events, in the latest dispatch.
Texas Country Reporter
Ranger Cattle’s Story Goes ‘From the Battlefield to the Cattle Field’
Josh Eilers is a former U.S. Army ranger who founded Ranger Cattle in Austin, which specializes in pasture-raised Wagyu cattle.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
