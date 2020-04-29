All 143 Willie Nelson Albums, Ranked

By 1980, Willie Nelson was one of the biggest stars in country music and making a lot of money for Columbia Records, the label that had finally granted him the complete creative control he had long wanted. This album, then, was an exceptionally weird, baldly ruthless attempt by RCA—which had failed with just about every trick in the Nashville playbook to make him a star in the sixties—to squeeze any kind of nickel that they could out of his success. Through the miracle of modern recording, RCA brought in Danny Davis, the trumpet-playing leader of the Nashville Brass, i.e., the country-and-western Herb Alpert, to lay his overwrought horn section on old Willie tracks. The result is like a Dixieland experiment gone bad. But don’t blame Willie. He had nothing to do with it. —J.N.P.
Willie Nelson may be the most important figure in country music history; if he’s not, only Hank Williams matters more. Willie’s also one of the most important musical artists in American history, a first-name-only giant like Elvis and Ella. The contours of the career that brought him to those heights are familiar. There was the huge, early-sixties success writing songs like “Crazy” and “Hello Walls” for big country stars, then the failed attempt to become one himself over the rest of the decade, his talents an ill fit for a stiff Nashville mold. There was his earthy rebirth in Austin in the seventies, when he started playing by his own rules and helped invent the outlaw subgenre that made country cool for a younger, rock-bred audience.
He grew that appeal worldwide with the pop mega-stardom that came in the eighties, and then, in the three decades that have followed—right up to today—he’s done pretty much whatever he’s wanted, as often as he’s wanted, which has been extremely often. He’s recorded hard-core country, western swing, gospel, flamenco, full-on orchestra, small-combo jazz, and solo acoustic music. He’s collaborated with everyone from Waylon Jennings to Bob Dylan to Carlos Santana to Mavis Staples to Steven Tyler to Snoop, which is a laughably small sampling of his many duet partners. And through it all, he has made his way by staying true to himself.
It’s a remarkable story, a meaningful inspiration for millions of fans, a great thing to think about when you listen to Red Headed Stranger. But like a bad biopic, the story is oversimplified. For one thing, it creates blind spots. Many fans tend to think that Willie’s early Nashville-sound records aren’t worth a listen because he hadn’t grown his hair out yet. Some people assume that his collaborations with lesser-known artists must be of lesser quality; that his pro-weed songs of the 2010s—“Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” and “It’s All Going to Pot”—must be novelties, that his 2005 reggae album, Countryman, must be a bad idea from beginning to end. So they don’t give those records a chance. Then there’s the matter of the sheer amount of music he’s released. He cut his first tracks in 1954; his latest album, First Rose of Spring, is due in July, and he seldom slowed down in the 66 years in between. A fan might feel justified in thinking that the ten Willie albums they already own are all the Willie they need.
Late last summer, Texas Monthly set out to right the record. Our plan was to listen to, rank, and review every Willie album. The first step alone was a monster; just identifying every album was a massive undertaking. We excluded bootlegs and collections made up exclusively of previously released material—no greatest hits records—and still the number we arrived at was staggering: 143 distinct, proper albums. We also formed the Committee, a group of fourteen knowledgeable fans—including Willie biographer Joe Nick Patoski, noted country historian Rich Kienzle, and songwriters Robert Earl Keen, Jack Ingram, and Bruce and Charlie Robison—who contributed ranked lists of their favorite records. A byzantine scoring system was devised, and then a smaller group—the writers with bylines below—started assigning points to records. Finally, after months of phone calls, email threads, and one long, often heated summit meeting in January, we arrived at this list.
There were many debates throughout the process, but one bears retelling. When I asked Austin songwriter Monte Warden to participate, I used the phrase “worst-to-first” to describe the project. He shot back fast. “Excuse me,” he said, “we don’t use the word ‘worst’ when we talk about Willie.” The line was funny, but it proved true. Think about it: The Beatles built their legacy on a mere thirteen albums, not all of which are beloved. But the Willie album that comes in fourteenth on this list is a lot of people’s favorite. The album that comes in fifty-first is one of mine. Even the hundredth album is pretty darn good. And that’s the list’s big revelation: almost every Willie album has something to recommend it, a song or two, or a story about how it was made, that gives distinct insight into Willie and his art. After all, the only way to really know Willie is to listen to his music. And there’s plenty of it that you haven’t heard yet. –J.S.Read More
While many fans tend to dismiss Willie’s pre-outlaw records as Nashville sound travesties, RCA producer Chet Atkins in fact placed him in a number of contexts that suited him just fine, from honky-tonk to country-folk to swing. And even when Atkins brought in the orchestra, Willie’s songwriting tended to transcend the arrangements. There are some great albums in there.
The same is not true of the late eighties. Maybe it was his fight with the Internal Revenue Service. Maybe it was his willingness to fulfill an icon’s obligations, to take on too many movie roles, TV specials, and charity-benefit gigs. But whether Willie was tired, distracted, or something else entirely, many of the records from this period sound unfocused. Island in the Sea sure does. He takes chances on the title track, one of the rare new compositions recorded in those years, throwing in a Hawaiian steel guitar and a yodel, but they don’t quite work. Another track, “Nobody There But Me,” a collaboration with adult contemporary star Bruce Hornsby, sleeps soundly in the middle of the road. And those are the high points. With the whole thing weighed down by big-echo production, all you hear on Island is the eighties. —J.S.
Don Cherry was Willie’s mellow-fellow role model, a country crooner from Wichita Falls whose bright voice and 1955 hit single “Band of Gold” paved the countrypolitan path for Jim Reeves, Ray Price, and other smooth country vocalists. He was also a certified golf pro and a regular at Texas PGA events, often as the featured entertainment, and after he and Willie became friends in the early sixties, they stayed close over the years through their shared love of singing and the links.
They traded croons on three albums together, each a tossed-off collection of swingin’ lounge tunes that suffers from a low-budget accompaniment that’s hard to describe without the word “cheese.” But while 2002’s The Eyes of Texas has the benefit of having been recorded for a good cause, and 1994’s Augusta features an ode to the Masters golf tournament, It’s Magic could’ve used some, well, magic. —J.N.P.
By the time A Horse Called Music came out, Willie’s star seemed to be in descent. Though the album managed to spend a week at number two on the country albums chart and lead single “Nothing I Can Do About It Now” would be a country number one —his first chart-topper in three years, but also his last as a solo artist—younger acts like Randy Travis and Clint Black owned the upper reaches of the charts. Fans were starting to act like Willie’s time had passed.
The problem was something else, though. Produced by old Nashville hand Fred Foster, who’d done right by Willie on the original, 1964 version of “I Never Cared for You,” Horse was burdened by a dramatic, maximalist production that would have fit better on an Air Supply record. Case in point: “Is the Better Part Over.” Willie’s demo of the song, which featured just his voice and his fabled guitar, Trigger, was so affecting that Foster decided to put it on the album—buried under a sweeping string section. It was time for Willie to throw off the Nashville yoke a second time. —J.S.
You could say Willie needed Curtis Potter as much as Potter needed him. Potter was an old pal—he was a teenage honky-tonk singer for Hank Thompson’s Brazos Valley Boys when the group backed Willie in Las Vegas in the early sixties. The two became friends, and the kid grew up to have melodramatic country hits like “(A Walking Talking Breathing) Case of Sorrow” before starting an indie label in the eighties, Step One Records, that signed older stars like Kitty Wells and Willie’s buddy, Ray Price. In 1994, Willie and Potter got together at Willie’s Pedernales Studio and recorded some classic dance hall tunes for Step One. Unfortunately, it’s full of slick swing, fat synths, flabby snare drums, Potter’s Robert Goulet–style crooning … and there’s no sign of Trigger. —M.H.
With Billy Joe Shaver filling the Johnny Cash spot, this is an all-Texan version of the Highwaymen, the platinum-selling supergroup Willie formed with Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson in the mid-eighties. Like Waylon’s seminal 1973 LP of the same name, Willie’s little-noted 1999 Honky Tonk Heroes showcases the lyrical genius of Shaver, the outlaw poet laureate. This one, however, is no masterpiece. The project began in 1989, when Willie dropped by his Pedernales Studio while Shaver and his guitar-virtuoso son, Eddy, were recording, and the three decided to cut a bunch of classic Shaver songs such as “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal” and “You Asked Me To.” When Waylon visited a few months later, he lent some vocals, as did Kristofferson sometime after that. The result is a set of undeniably great songs plagued by harmonies that don’t jell and a badly muddied mix. But there’s a bittersweet poignancy to the hellacious licks Eddy trades with Trigger; a year after the record’s release, Eddy died of a heroin overdose. —C.W.
The music—lounge-y takes on songs about Texas, with accompanying keys, strings, and beats apparently provided by an eighties-era Yamaha home organ—isn’t great. But the backstory is: Willie and his old crooner buddy Don Cherry released this record to benefit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin. Copies are available there, online, and in the gift shops at the state capitol and the Bullock State History Museum. If you make the purchase, the former first lady’s favorite cause gets a donation, and you get Willie’s only known recording of “Amarillo by Morning,” featuring a fantastic vocal, despite the open-mic-night-at-Chelsea-Street-Pub accompaniment. —J.S.
Even in Austin, most folks familiar with the term “Titty Bingo” think it’s a gag bumper-sticker slogan that shows up now and again in traffic or, more often, on a nightclub’s bathroom wall. In fact, it’s the name of an on-again/off-again garage band featuring Willie’s nephew and occasional producer, Freddy Fletcher, on drums; Fletcher’s attorney, Dahr Jamail, on rhythm guitar; and Derek O’Brien, the Antone’s Nightclub house guitarist, on lead guitar. They record when they feel like it, and every so often, Willie, who was tight with Jamail’s late dad, legendary Houston trial attorney Joe Jamail, stops in to jam.
Twelve of the twenty-four tracks on Bootleggers fall into that category. The mood is loose and leisurely, and the music at times is fairly interesting, particularly the unexpected roller-rink organ played by his sister, Bobbie Nelson (Fletcher’s mom). Cuts run from standbys like “Corrine Corrine” and “Please Don’t Talk About Me When I’m Gone” to a new original, “We’re Dyin’ as Fast as We Can,” which Willie intros with a funny anecdote about writing it with fellow country legend Ray Price. —J.S.
For the most part, this country-reggae mash-up tastes like freshman dorm bong water. It was recorded in 1995 with producer Don Was, who had reimagined and invigorated Willie’s sound on 1993’s Across the Borderline—and who makes him sound simultaneously overcooked and half-baked here. On many tracks, Was’s dubby percussion, wobbly backbeats, and vocal echoes sound like cartoon versions of white-guy reggae. And while there’s no doubt that Willie had a great time recording Countryman, the tapes understandably sat shelved for nearly a decade.
We do have two reasons to celebrate the album’s eventual release, though: the Toots Hibbert duet on Johnny Cash’s “I’m a Worried Man” and Willie’s gloriously uncloudy, acoustic cover of Jimmy Cliff’s “The Harder They Come.” With warm vocals, nimble picking, and non-cartoon rhythms, they prove that the distance from Abbott to Kingston didn’t have to feel like such a leap. —M.M.
Willie’s best albums come when he has some element of control, even if it’s merely creating a lazy stoned vibe that allows inspired music to happen around him. So it makes sense that on one of his worst albums he turned the reins over to mega-producer Matt Serletic (Celine Dion, Santana), who brought in songs, partners, and—after Willie was done singing—arena-rock drums and modern-guitar sounds that Willie didn’t know would be added. For one of the few times in his career, Willie sounds lost. —M.H.
This lifeless, vapid set of ballads, grossly overproduced by Chips Moman, stands alongside Willie’s worst early Nashville sound efforts. The focus is on covers, yielding flat, generic takes on Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold,” George Harrison’s “Something,” and Crystal Gayle's frothy ballad “When I Dream.” The two Willie originals, including a lifeless remake of “My Own Peculiar Way,” are no better. —R.K.
Clocking in at just twelve tracks, with spirited takes on iconic songs from the ’75-to-’85 era such as “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” and “Seven Spanish Angels,” this could have been a great bite-size intro to Willie, live. But there’s a weird echo in his vocals and no info in the liner notes to indicate when or where it was recorded. If you find it for $1 or under on eBay … you should still pass. —J.S.
Wait a second, isn’t this precisely the kind of Nashville formula record Willie escaped in the seventies? Actually, it’s even worse. Moment of Forever is awash in twenty-first-century Music City overproduction, down to the drum machines and a weird wall-of-sound accompaniment that suggests Nashville had finally discovered late-eighties U2 records. For that, thank coproducers Kenny Chesney and Buddy Cannon, who mire covers of Chesney’s “I’m Alive,” Bob Dylan’s “Gotta Serve Somebody,” and Randy Newman’s “Louisiana” in bombast. Though Cannon and Willie would collaborate to great effect in the coming years, the only foreshadowing of that is the ballad “Keep Me From Blowing Away,” which is graced with a gentle production hand that keeps the focus on Trigger and Willie’s voice. It’s the one and only song on Forever where Willie gets to sound like Willie. —R.K.
Capable, if plain, hard country takes on twenty Hank Williams classics made notable mostly by the albums’ creation story. Willie’s duet partner isn’t Larry Butler the Nashville big wheel who produced many of Kenny Rogers’s signature hits, but Larry Butler the onetime front man of the Sunset Playboys, the house band at Houston’s Esquire Ballroom in the late fifties. One afternoon way back when, a struggling Willie walked into the Esquire and tried to sell Butler some songs—including “Night Life” and “Family Bible”—for $10 apiece. Butler recognized one hell of an investment opportunity but, noting Willie’s circumstances, he graciously declined. Instead he bought him some groceries and gave him a job in his band. Soon after, he helped Willie get a DJ job in Pasadena.
Fast-forward forty years. Willie and Butler, still great friends, are sitting around the saloon in Luck, the Old West town Willie built on his ranch in Spicewood, when Willie says, “Hey Larry, want to make a Hank Williams album?” —J.S.
Willie’s admiration for country icons and the freedom that Columbia Records gave him to do whatever he wanted led to a series of duet albums in the eighties with four old lions long out of the spotlight: Hank Snow, Faron Young, Webb Pierce, and Roger Miller. With Snow, the Nova Scotia native and Grand Ole Opry fixture known for “I'm Movin’ On” and “I’ve Been Everywhere,” Willie consciously restrains his phrasing to blend with Snow’s crisply enunciated, on-the-beat vocals. To reinforce their respective sounds, each man brought in his trademark accompanist: Mickey Raphael from Willie’s band, the Family, on harmonica and Kayton Roberts of Snow’s Rainbow Ranch Boys on steel guitar. The repertoire emphasizes Snow favorites, and though the album failed to chart, the idea wasn’t to revive Snow’s career. It was about respect. —R.K.
Augusta is Willie’s golfiest album, as he goes full Perry Como straight down the middle of the fairway with Mr. Suave himself, Don Cherry. The title track is great if for nothing else than name-checking the golf holes of the storied course and the legends who played it. Augusta is Willie if he had stuck with the turtlenecks and cardigans. —J.N.P.
As with their first two records, the best moments on the final album from the Highwaymen—Willie, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and Johnny Cash—are the covers. Here, the boys reintroduce old gems (Willie’s “The End of Understanding") and help newer songs (Billy Joe Shaver’s “Live Forever” and Robert Earl Keen’s title track) on their long walk to canonization. It’s probably worth skipping the rest, unless you find the 2005 reissue and head to the acoustic bonus tracks. There, rickety versions of such songs as “Pick Up the Tempo” play like a sweet nightcap at the end of the road. —M.M.
For Texan millennials who came of age thrashing in mosh pits and cranking classic country in their pickup trucks, Songbird could’ve been the de facto favorite Willie album—but it isn’t. The ingredients are there: punk-steeped Ryan Adams produced it, and his alt-country outfit, the Cardinals, provided musical backing. But while that combination sounded great on paper, Willie’s vocals often feel like they’ve been copied and pasted onto the music. And although there are a few bright spots, the project is weighed down by swing-for-the-fence covers (Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” for one) that fail to connect. —C.W.
Call these three concert albums the Willie’s Rolodex Comes Alive! trilogy. Because if you ever had any doubt about other artists’ respect for Willie, just check out some of the talent who lined up for these all-star affairs: Al Green, Carole King, and Toots Hibbert on O&A, Eric Clapton, Paul Simon, and ZZ Top on L&K, and Aaron Neville, Norah Jones, and Emmylou Harris on S&G. Presumably, nobody turned down Willie’s invite. In fact, when Elvis Costello tried to get tickets to the L&K show for himself and his soon-to-be wife, Diana Krall, Willie’s manager, Mark Rothbaum, told them they could come only if they agreed to perform. Thus Krall, Costello, and Willie provide one of that record’s highlights, a warm, new read of “Crazy.”
To be sure, there are other powerful moments. Willie and Shelby Lynne slink through “Stormy Weather” on O&A, Patty Griffin sings “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” on S&G like she wrote it herself, and Willie’s performance of “A Song for You” on L&K, with Leon Russell and Ray Charles, was the last time he ever performed with Charles, who died a year later. But for every great surprise there are multiple bad ideas. Kid Rock stomping on “Shotgun Willie”? Matchbox Twenty mooning through “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”? A reggae version of “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before” with Wyclef Jean? These are a decidedly mixed bag, though a compilation of the three records that excised the duds would be a must-own. —J.S.
Quiet, uncharacteristically straightforward takes on traditional Christmas fare by Willie and sister Bobbie, with two notable exceptions, one bizarre and one brilliant. The former is a fifties-era recording of “Here Comes Santa Claus” by Willie’s childhood hero Gene Autry, with a new Willie harmony part inexplicably dubbed in on the chorus. The latter is “El Niño,” a Spanish-tinged Willie original that would have been at home on the previous year’s masterful Spirit. —J.S.
The friendship between Willie and Johnny Bush, a drumming singer-songwriter from San Antonio, runs deep. They met on the Texas roadhouse circuit in the fifties, then did a brief stint together behind honky-tonk star Ray Price with the Cherokee Cowboys. Gradually, Bush assumed more of a supporting role with Willie, playing drums in his touring band and, when they weren’t on the road, helping him raise hogs on Willie’s farm outside Nashville. But he never quit doing his own thing. Blessed with an operatic voice—it was similar to Waylon’s, but higher—he was known as the “Country Caruso,” and in 1972 he had a top twenty country hit with his original song “Whiskey River,” the tune Willie would later make his live-show opener. But just as “Whiskey River” was climbing the charts, Bush’s voice mysteriously failed him. He would eventually be diagnosed with spasmodic dysphonia and, with treatment, be able to sing again, but his fortunes were derailed for more than a decade.
Together Again was a big step forward. Buoyed by Nelson on country gold like the title track and “Drivin’ Nails in My Coffin” and on Willie classics like “Opportunity to Cry,” “The Party’s Over,” and “My Own Peculiar Way,” Bush, who produced the record, leaned hard on weeping fiddles and steel guitar. The result is an unvarnished look into a Texas dance hall on a Saturday night—not exactly the big leagues, but precisely the place where Bush would rebuild his career. —C.W.
If Willie and Waylon sound tired of each other here, it’s because they probably were. By 1982, Waylon was watching his old friend rise to levels of fame few country acts had ever reached, and Willie had watched his old friend ingest more cocaine than most would have thought possible. When they released WWII, we heard a weariness settle in. At points, the fatigue works to their advantage; their version of “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay” rolls like a sad, beautiful comedown. But Willie shows up only five times on this eleven-song LP, and even on those tracks, the duet partners sometimes drag each other through the motions. —M.M.
If you want to hear what Willie singing classics like “Moon River” and “Some Enchanted Evening” would sound like if they were produced for a daytime soap opera circa 1988, well, here it is. Overstuffed with shimmering synth effects, gratuitous background vocalists, and pudding-soft piano, this is the anti-Stardust. Even Willie is out of sorts. He often sounds like he’s standing on his tippy toes to hit the too-high notes. Most disappointing is the title track—the standard made popular by Louis Armstrong, one of Willie’s musical heroes—which fails to bring anything original to the song. But before you skip this one entirely, do tune into “Spanish Eyes,” Willie’s first duet with Julio Iglesias since “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before” topped charts all over the world in 1984. The cheese is heaped on so thick that it’s actually worth a bite. —C.W.
The Highwaymen were country’s first supergroup. But in the five years since their smash debut, 1985’s Highwayman, hat acts had taken over much of the industry, which may be why nostalgia was the theme this time around. The album’s three singles, “Silver Stallion,” “Born and Raised in Black and White,” and “American Remains,” with lead vocals by Kristofferson, Waylon, and Cash, respectively, are all about looking back. But none of those songs were written by the singer and none are a particularly good fit. By contrast, Willie wrote the elder-statesman song he sings, “Two Stories Wide,” instilling it with inventive wordplay reminiscent of his 1966 hit “One in a Row.” And on “Texas,” he abandons the old-man motif entirely, breaking from producer Chips Moman’s formulaic, eighties country-rock orchestration with a flourish of Django strums and Mickey Raphael’s signature harp.
If Highwayman 2 sounds phoned in—and it does—it still reached number four on the country albums chart and kept the four in the conversation. And as Nashville has shown repeatedly, when somebody’s selling, the suits aren’t going to ask, “Why cut a record?” They’re going to ask, “How soon?” —J.N.P.
Given that Willie and Ray Charles are both regarded as master interpreters of the Great American Songbook, the concept of Willie heading up this Lincoln Center tribute—recorded in 2009, five years after Charles’s death—made sense. So did teaming Willie with genre-bending vocalist Norah Jones, a fellow Texan and longtime fan who named her side band the Little Willies. And after the success of Two Men With the Blues, Willie’s 2008 collaboration with trumpet great Wynton Marsalis that topped Billboard’s jazz album chart, Marsalis probably seemed like a logical choice for bandleader.
But he wasn’t. Any credible tribute to Brother Ray requires a large helping of grit. Willie’s aging voice and Jones’s sensual delivery provide it, and the chemistry in their duets—especially slow, bluesy takes on “Cryin’ Time” and “Here We Go Again”—is unmistakable. But the album fizzles, thanks to bland arrangements by Marsalis and a group of players lacking an iota of the precision that Charles’s well-rehearsed bands were known for. The songs are there. So are the singers. Neither, however, can rescue this well-intended misfire. —R.K.
Don’t let the cover art fool you. The photo of Willie and Family—not just the band but his whole hippie-hick entourage—gathered around a bonfire might suggest the kind of music he made after he got to Austin. Not so. The entire album is overwrought, with choirs, strings, horns, and woodwinds, and Willie’s voice is so up-front in the mix that it’s a bit shocking to the system. That said, a few tracks are so overcooked that they’re oddly compelling. The takes on James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain,” Hank Williams’s “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” and Willie’s own “I’m a Memory” land squarely in the so-bad-they’re-kinda-great category. —D.C.
Recorded in 2003 at Billy Bob’s, the Fort Worth dance hall/rodeo arena that bills itself as “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk” (capacity: 6,000), this live album captures Willie and Family on a good night. The CD opens as all the shows do, with “Whiskey River,” then runs through the familiar blend of early Willie classics, outlaw anthems, and pop standards, plus Kris Kristofferson’s “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” The band’s mastery of every song allows them to explore and have fun, while Willie, equally exuberant, occasionally speaks or snarls lines, just for the hell of it. Trigger is prominent throughout, as in a break in the middle of “Stay All Night (Stay a Little Longer)” that could best be described as countrified Jimi Hendrix. The album is a decent snapshot of Willie’s show at the turn of the century.
Still, it’s only partial. Of the twenty songs here, the most recent—“On the Road Again” and “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” from 1980’s Honeysuckle Rose soundtrack—were more than two decades old. For a more complete look, find the expanded DVD of this show, which features 1993’s “Still Is Still Moving to Me” (a plus) and “Beer for My Horses” (a definite minus). —R.K.
For a brief while in the mid-sixties, Willie’s touring band was billed as the Offenders. But when promoters balked at booking them because of the name, the band switched to the more palatable Record Men, after one of Willie’s Texas jukebox hits. Though players came and went, the classic lineup featured Johnny Bush on drums, David Zettner on bass, and the great Jimmy Day on steel guitar.
Day was the key. A product of Shreveport and the Louisiana Hayride, he’d backed everybody from Hank Williams to Elvis Presley. He not only helped define the honky-tonk sound but actually worked with Buddy Emmons and Shot Jackson to invent the modern pedal steel guitar itself. But he brought more than credibility to the Record Men; his weeping steel lines paired perfectly with Willie’s heartbreak songs.
Day still had that touch when he got together with Willie, Bush, and Zettner to cut twelve vintage Willie songs (plus one cover, the title track) for this reunion record. On the tracks that spotlight his playing—“I’m So Ashamed,” “A Moment Isn’t Very Long,” “No Tomorrow in Sight”—Day carries the album. But in too many instances, the rhythm section drags and Day’s steel is buried at the bottom of the mix. —J.S.
With Willie and Waylon appearing on every song, this is arguably the only true duet album the two ever made. But that’s not enough to save it. Willie, mired in his battle with the IRS, seems preoccupied, contributing no new songs of his own and, apparently, not even bringing Trigger into the studio. And Waylon’s best days are behind him. The five new songs he cowrote for the album—three with assists from Willie—come nowhere near the quality of the pair’s earlier hits, and his old outlaw mystique can no longer carry middling material. In fact, one of Waylon’s Clean Shirt cowrites, the title track, would be his last appearance on the country singles chart, topping out at number 51.
If there’s one note of interest, it’s the valedictory nature of the songs. On cuts like “Two Old Sidewinders,” “The Good Ol’ Nights,” and “Old Age and Treachery”—sample lyric: “I can still jump as high / I just can’t stay that high that long”—the two present themselves as fading outlaws looking back from the end of the road. Given that Willie is still making records three decades later, it’s an odd thought. But it’s an idea that is more fun to think about than listen to. —J.S.
Willie has always recorded with friends, but they’re usually old drinking and picking buddies—and men. In the eighties, he got close with Austin singer-songwriter Kimmie Rhodes, whose husband, Joe Gracey, was a longtime friend of Willie’s and the sound engineer who built the little studio at Luck. Gracey often worked sessions at Pedernales Studio, and when Rhodes wasn’t touring herself, she was a regular presence there as well, helping in the office, playing songs in informal guitar pulls, occasionally lending vocals when Willie recorded, and even contributing a couple of songs to one of his albums. So in 2003, he set out to do an entire album of duets with her. The playing is loose and spare, with Willie’s voice sometimes overpowering Rhodes’s. The title cut is a Tom Waits cover, but five of the others were written by Rhodes, including “Just One Love,” the first song of hers that Willie fell in love with. As a further sign of the friendship between the three, Picture in a Frame was released on Gracey and Rhodes’s own Sunbird label. —M.H.
As Willie entered the seventies, he found himself constrained by the same old Nashville straitjacket. On Burdens, he’s tangled up in the schmaltzier parts of the Music City sound. But despite the mariachi horns, orchestral strings, prerecorded crowd sounds, and overdone choir, his songwriting keeps reaching toward something new. On “I Don’t Feel Anything” and the title track, you can hear the funky beginnings of the decade to come. —M.M.
Willie and a friend, producer James Stroud, started with a list of about 75 candidates for a country covers project, pared it down to 32 and recorded them, and then released 14 as Remember Me, Vol. 1. The songs, like “Sixteen Tons,” “Why Baby Why,” and “Roly Poly,” are sure-enough classics, but the bland, Nashville-recorded arrangements make for a missed opportunity. Still, the set’s two Merle Haggard songs, “Today I Started Loving You Again” and “Ramblin’ Fever,” stand out, partly because Willie’s vocals are so strong—despite being tacked on from Texas—and partly because Willie hasn’t recorded a whole heck of a lot of Haggard material. Where’s Vol. 2, though? It’s telling, perhaps, that the planned 2012 release never happened. —D.C.
This outing with Pierce, a true honky-tonk master and one of the biggest stars of the fifties, was another of Willie’s four early-eighties, old-lion duet records for Columbia. With Pierce in decent voice, the repertoire reprises his biggest singles: “Wondering,” “Slowly,” “There Stands the Glass,” “Back Street Affair,” and the raffish “In the Jailhouse Now.” They seem to especially enjoy digging up Pierce’s 1949, pre-stardom country-boogie “Heebie Jeebie Blues No. 2.” The album didn't resuscitate Pierce’s career—Nashville had moved on from his style a long time ago—and it’s neither artist’s best work, but it’s a sensitive, knowing look back. —R.K.
This is one of those instances where you can judge an album by the cover: Willie has ditched his bandanna and donned a tux. He doesn’t look bad, just uncomfortable, which is the way this record feels. Healing Hands was the brainchild of Jimmy Bowen, the legendary L.A. producer who worked with Frank Sinatra in the sixties—and delivered classics like “Strangers in the Night” and “That’s Life”—before moving to Nashville and taking over MCA Nashville in the eighties. Bowen, who was raised in the Texas Panhandle, had been after Willie for years to make a big orchestra record, and this is it. In some instances, it works; on “I’ll Be Seeing You,” the lush strings suit the nostalgic, lounge-y vibe. And though the tux still looks a bit stiff, Willie does a good job of cosplaying a Rat Pack crooner, delivering fine vocal performances throughout. That said, at other times, it sounds like Bowen’s forgotten how to swing; the overly sentimental orchestration and cloying chorus sound intended for a Disney film about a lost dog. —C.W.
The title track is a uniquely Willie-esque achievement, a cover of a song already widely associated with another artist—in this case, troubadour Arlo Guthrie, who had his only top twenty hit with this Steve Goodman classic in 1972—that Willie assumes complete ownership of. Nominally a train song, it’s really about a disappearing way of life, and though Mickey Raphael’s harp apes a steam engine, Willie moves the song from the railways to the highways. When he hits the chorus, you can almost see him sitting on his bus, pointing out the window as he shouts, “Good morning America / How are you?” The track became an anthem of the American road and is a highlight of Willie’s live shows to this day.
Nothing else on the album gets close to that level. It’s an easy-listening covers record, with some of the choices—most notably Dave Loggins’s 1974 soft-rock hit, “Please Come to Boston” and Michael Jackson’s “She’s Out of My Life”—thrown in from the warning track in deep left field. —J.S.
This July 1, 1976, Dallas radio performance, billed as the “Willie Nelson Studio Party,” spans two CDs, 46 tracks, and two entire sets. Willie and Family are energetic from the start, with spirited solo turns by guitarist Jody Payne and bassist Bee Spears (singing a delightfully crude “Okie From Muskogee”), plus kindred-spirit guest David Allan Coe—and even a cameo by Longhorn Ballroom owner/bandleader Dewey Groom, who sings “Bubbles in My Beer.” Along with tunes from Shotgun Willie and Phases and Stages, Willie performs side one of Red Headed Stranger and various outlaw anthems (“Good Hearted Woman” and “I’d Have to Be Crazy”). As he often did, he added hard-edged covers of others’ hits and two instrumentals, one a hell-for-leather Trigger showcase, “Wildwood Flower.” Thoroughly entertaining, it fills a gap between the 1974 show captured on Live at the Texas Opry House, which was included in 2006’s The Complete Atlantic Sessions box set, and Willie and Family Live, from 1978. —R.K.
This recording of a 2000 Amsterdam theater show isn’t available to download or stream, but for those with access to a CD player, Smokin’ is worth tracking down. In an alternate universe, Willie and Family could have been full-time stars on the European cafe circuit. Here, sister Bobbie Nelson grooves like a lounge pianist, Mickey Raphael turns the harmonica into an accordion, and Willie and jazz virtuoso Jackie King lock into an hour-long conversation between guitar masters. Sure, the mix is a bit shaggy and there’s an overly liberal use of wind chimes, but tracks like “Vous et Moi” and “Angel Flying Too Close To the Ground” capture a gypsy jazz band at its mid-late-career best. —M.M.
The same year that Willie released two major-label albums, one brilliant (The Promiseland) and one a lot less brilliant (Partners), he and sister Bobbie Nelson also quietly blessed us with I’d Rather Have Jesus on Arrival Records, a sub-label of budget-buy titan K-Tel. Departing from the straight Trigger-and-Bobbie formula used on Willie’s previous gospel record, 1980’s Family Bible, the two shake things up this time around. On “I’ll Fly Away,” Willie sets Trigger aside for an electric guitar. He goes without a guitar altogether on “Where He Leads Me,” singing alone with Bobbie’s piano. And on “Just a Little Talk With Jesus,” he goes nearly full Family, with Bobbie on organ, Bee Spears joining in on bass, Mickey Raphael on harmonica, and nephew Freddy Fletcher doing a decent impression of Paul English—Willie’s longtime drummer and best friend—on skins. —D.C.
Willie celebrated his eightieth birthday with one of his “& Friends” shows at the Nashville outpost of Jack White’s Third Man Records, joined by the likes of Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow, Neil Young, Leon Russell, and White himself. There’s good stuff here, like a duet with Sheryl Crow, “Far Away Places,” and Jones’s bang-up job on “Funny How Time Slips Away.” But the only thing that distinguishes this from other all-star efforts is Willie and White’s simple, two-dudes-and-two-guitars take on “Red Headed Stranger,” recorded in Third Man’s vintage Voice-o-Graph recording booth. —D.C.
Willie never quite cut loose the Offenders, his road band from the second half of the sixties. Steel player Jimmy Day had remained in his orbit even after Paul English shot at him in the early seventies. (Willie sided with English but never fully banished Day.) Drummer Johnny Bush was always close at hand and ready to sing a few tunes. And bassist David Zettner, a longtime resident of Willie World, lived in Luck.
So one day in 1996, they decided to cut a record. It’s a laid-back affair, with Willie and Bush swapping lead vocal duties, and a rare turn in front of the mic by Day on “I Know I Love You,” one of his own compositions. But this is a pickers’ record, in the tradition of Ernest Tubb’s Texas Troubadours, with able assists from Johnny Gimble, Asleep at the Wheel pianist Floyd Domino, and Austin singer-songwriter Kimmie Rhodes. Bush and Zettner may not be the tightest rhythm section, but Willie’s guitar is Willie’s guitar, and Day positively shines on the instrumentals “Daybreak,” “Sleepwalk,” and the Conway Twitty classic “Linda on My Mind.” –J.N.P.
December Day, which features Willie; “Sister Bobbie,” as Willie calls his sister, on piano; and various members of his band sitting around Pedernales Studio playing standards by Irving Berlin and songs by Willie, sounds like what you would imagine many days are like in Willie World: kind of … ordinary. The band is lively and loose, though not super inspired, and many numbers roll along with the same vibe and feel and no real spark or playfulness. But then you get to Willie and Bobbie’s duets on “Nuages” and “Mona Lisa,” two songs they’ve played together countless times, and you can almost hear the blood pounding in their veins as they trade lines in that telepathic Nelson way of siblings who’ve done it for seventy years. The truth is that even ordinary Willie is still pretty damn extraordinary. —M.H.
Consider this follow-up to Willie and Haggard’s 1982 monster hit, Pancho & Lefty, a high point of Willie’s spotty late-eighties output. Or rather, half a high point. Much of the album sounds like filler, particularly the lazy reworkings of Haggard’s “Silver Wings” and the Beatles’ “Yesterday.” But on other songs, notably “Jimmy the Broom” and “Love Makes a Fool of Us All,” Haggard’s band, the Strangers, provide a remarkably warm, near-jazz backdrop. And the cover of misfit Austin songwriter Blaze Foley’s “If I Could Only Fly”—his first-ever cut by major-league recording artists—is sublime. It’s a shame Haggard and Willie couldn’t do for Foley what they did for Townes Van Zandt when they recorded “Pancho and Lefty.” —J.S.
A quaint collection of old standards with Willie fronting a small combo of East Texas jazz players assembled by legendary guitar and mandolin wiz Paul Buskirk. Willie mostly sings here, occasionally trading licks with Buskirk, though unfortunately the mix is dominated by harmonica parts that sound lifted off an old Henry Mancini soundtrack.
But as is often the case, there’s a great backstory. Buskirk was a huge figure in the evolution of Willie’s guitar playing, one of the people who introduced him to Django Reinhardt. They got tight in Fort Worth in the mid-fifties, then reunited a couple of years later in Houston when Buskirk helped Willie out with a guitar-teaching gig at the Buskirk School of Music—and famously gave Willie $100 for the rights to “Night Life.” The two remained close until Buskirk died, in 2002, getting together to pick when they got the chance, often recording the sessions and sometimes releasing them.
These tracks were cut in 1997 and then shelved. But after Buskirk’s death, Willie put them out, selling the album in Texas Roadhouse restaurants, with proceeds going to the Paul Francis Buskirk Scholarship for string players at the Stephen F. Austin State University School of Music, located in Nacogdoches’s titular city. —J.S.
This double album, part tribute, part favor to Willie’s old friend Fred Foster, was the centerpiece of a marketing campaign celebrating Monument Records, the label Foster co-founded in 1958. The idea was to get Willie, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, and Brenda Lee to sing solos and duets on a big-event record made up of archived tracks (with overdubbed vocals) and a handful of newly recorded songs. The idea worked, at least commercially. Winning Hand cracked the country top five, thanks to savvy PR and one top ten country single, Willie and Dolly’s duet on her “Everything’s Beautiful (in Its Own Way).” Like the rest of the album, it’s strings-heavy and saccharine, but, maybe unexpectedly, Willie’s and Dolly’s distinctive voices blend in a warm way that carries the song. Unfortunately, the balance of Winning Hand is only slightly more interesting than the story of how it was made. —J.S.
The last of three albums released by Willie in 1983—four if you count Pancho & Lefty, which was released December 30, 1982—this is also the last one you’d want to listen to. It’s a follow-up to his 1978 masterpiece, Stardust, another collection of standards recorded with Booker T. Jones at the helm and on organ. But where Stardust sounded daring and organic, this sounds played-safe and treacly, a sleepwalk through lesser material like “Harbor Lights” and “Golden Earrings.” Still, Willie sounds invested in the title track, a testament to the power of music that he sings like it’s a mission statement. And Julio Iglesias’s surprise guest appearance on “As Time Goes By” lays the groundwork for “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before,” which would be released four months later. —J.S.
Willie’s first solo album of the nineties picked up right where the eighties left off. It was recorded in Nashville by Fred Foster, who combined big guitars with some strings, a synthesizer, an electric sitar, and vocals mailed in by Willie from Pedernales Studio. So maybe Born for Trouble was a suitable title. Its lone, marginal hit was “Ain’t Necessarily So,” not the Gershwin standard but a new song by Willie’s favorite writer of that moment, Beth Nielsen Chapman. Bouncing on a mandolin riff, it preaches a little bit of Willie-esque philosophy that would prove apropos when the IRS raided his ranch one month after the album’s release: “I laugh when I can and I live with the rest / I’ve learned that holding on means letting go.” —D.C.
This T Bone Burnett production is the closest Willie ever got to a full-on bluegrass album. Conceived as an homage to the traditional acts of decades past, it focuses on long-forgotten tunes like Ernest Tubb’s “Seaman’s Blues,” the Delmore Brothers’ “Freight Train Boogie,” Al Dexter’s World War II–era hit “Pistol Packin’ Mama,” and Porter Wagoner’s first hit single, “A Satisfied Mind.” The intentions were noble and the songs well-chosen, but the workmanlike picking is rarely inspired or compelling. Willie seems comfortable with the material, but not with the bland, faux-bluegrass setting. —R.K.
It’s no exaggeration to say that Faron Young was the singer who put Willie on the map in Nashville. After hearing the young songwriter sing “Hello Walls” at Tootsie’s one night in late 1960 and recognizing its potential, Young declined Willie’s offer to sell it to him for $500. Instead he loaned Willie the money and recorded the song. When it became a country number one in the spring of ’61—six months before Patsy Cline’s version of “Crazy” hit number two—Willie officially earned his place as a Hot New Nashville Songwriter.
The two began a lifelong friendship, and, in the eighties, after Willie’s star had waxed and Young’s had waned, Young stopped by Pedernales Studio to cut this album, another of the four old-lion duet records Willie released on Columbia. They good-naturedly revisit the sixties, reprising “Walls” and two other Willie originals, “Three Days” and “Congratulations.” But the set truly catches fire only once, when they take a run at Young’s 1955 number one hit, the strutting, cocksure “Live Fast, Love Hard, Die Young.” —R.K.
Oh, what could have been. Willie first imagined this as an acoustic country-blues set, with Austin blues scene patriarch Clifford Antone—founder of the namesake nightclub—coproducing and Antone’s house guitarist Derek O’Brien trading licks with Willie. But on the day recording was set to begin at Pedernales Studio, Antone was a no-show; he’d been busted by the feds that morning for trafficking marijuana. He ended up spending three years in prison.
Into the breach stepped Island Records, which pushed Willie to create an electrified, big-band record with an all-star cast of blues players. Over the next three years, B.B. King recorded vocals and guitar lines for “Night Life” and “The Thrill Is Gone” and sent them in from Los Angeles. Jonny Lang did the same for “Rainy Day Blues” and “Ain’t Nobody’s Business” from Minneapolis. In the end, the only duets that actually cook are the pair done in Austin’s Arlyn Studio with Dr. John, particularly the cover of Texas City native Charles Brown’s “Black Night.” —J.S.
A nice collection featuring Willie and his sons Lukas and Micah doing old standards by writers like Hank Cochran, Hank Locklin, and Hank Williams. On song after song, the band takes a steady if standard mid-tempo studio beat, with Willie singing a verse—the album was recorded in 2011, so his voice is still strong—and then passing the lead on to his boys. Lukas sounds a lot like his father, though higher and more nasal, while Micah has a wider, lower voice. When the two generations harmonize on the chorus of “Why Don’t You Love Me?” you can hear a true family band. —M.H.
Willie’s second collaboration with Jackie King, a masterful guitarist and longtime Family sideman, is a collection of ten western swing and jazz standards, with Willie appearing on half the tracks. He and Trigger bring the record to life on the old, oft-covered Tex Ritter hit “Jealous Heart,” but on the two Bob Wills standards, “My Window Faces the South” and “San Antonio Rose,” Willie sings so far in front of the beat that his reaches turn into stretches and don’t quite work. In fact, the solo instrumentals by King—a San Antonio native who once backed Chet Baker—outshine most of the five duets. In the end, The Gypsy winds up being a pretty good jazz record and a pretty good country record, just not quite as good at being either as Willie and King’s earlier effort, Angel Eyes. —D.C.
The late aughts were boom years for Willie nostalgia. (The year 2008 alone brought two major-label greatest hit collections and a four-disc anthology.) But unlike other compilations of the era, Naked Willie aims to be part retrospective, part reclamation. It collects some of his finest sixties and seventies RCA recordings and eliminates the Nashville veneer, remixing the tracks without horns, strings, or backup singers. The “un-producing” finds greatness in such tracks as “Bring Me Sunshine” and “If You Could See What’s Going Through My Mind,” but many of the songs feel awkwardly half-dressed. Removing the horns and strings doesn’t erase the countrypolitan sound; it just makes the productions’ smooth guitars and feathery drums feel out of place; they were recorded as background, and they sound that way. Luckily, for those of us with Willie nostalgia, most of the original RCA recordings still do just fine. —M.M.
In 2012, Willie started working on the regular with Buddy Cannon, a Nashville producer and songwriter who would give his career and creativity a significant boost. In a sense, many of their collaborations have been a reprise of Willie’s earliest work, straight-country records featuring new compositions, covers, and a bright Nashville sheen. Among the most noted are the so-called mortality trilogy, three albums from the late 2010s that found Willie mulling life, loss, and what comes next.
Ride Me Back Home is the third installment. Willie recorded it when he was four years shy of ninety, and his limited vocal range catches up with him at times. But in most instances that gives weight to his words. You feel that gravity pulling against the upbeat arrangement on “Come on Time”: “Time, you're not fooling me / You're something I can’t kill / You’re flying like a mighty wind / You’re never standing still.”
Back Home is at its best when Willie trains Trigger’s sights on two Guy Clark originals, “Immigrant’s Eyes” and, in particular, “My Favorite Picture of You.” Clark wrote the latter song for his wife, songwriter Susanna Clark, who was also a visual artist and a friend of Willie’s. (He chose her painting of the Pleiades constellation for the cover of Stardust.) “My Favorite Picture” was Clark’s last great song—he died in 2016, four years after she did—and Willie’s rendition is a tender tribute to him and Susanna both. —C.W.
Unlike BCI’s other Willie release, Greatest Hits: Live in Concert, this is actually a fine place for the Willie neophyte to start, twelve songs from a 2000 Amsterdam show that kicked off a European summer tour. Note that five of these songs are also on 2004’s much longer Smokin’ at the Paradiso, and, as on that record, the sound here is crisp and the Family in fine form, augmented by guitar virtuoso Jackie King, who shines on everything from “Funny How Time Slips Away” to “Stardust” to Ernest Tubb’s “Walkin’ the Floor Over You.” But the real gem is “I Never Cared for You,” particularly the way Trigger dances over sister Bobbie Nelson’s piano on the song’s two-minute intro. —J.S.
The key here is in the artist’s credit: “Willie Nelson with Waylon Jennings.” Unlike the pair’s first two duet albums on RCA, this one was released on Willie’s home label, Columbia, and it’s essentially a Willie solo record with Waylon providing guest vocals on every other cut. They combine nicely on the title track, actually finding something new in one of the Eagles’ biggest hits, and on an oddly groovy bounce through the old chain-gang murder song “Blackjack County Chains.” But the other duets sound like afterthoughts.
There are moments to appreciate among the Willie tracks, though. “Why Do I Have to Choose” became a number three country single and a Willie standard. The cover of Paul Simon’s “Homeward Bound” tries gamely to rise above the album’s glossy, often overly dramatic, high-eighties production. And his version of Rodney Crowell’s “Till I Gain Control Again,” a song Willie has revisited regularly, is one of the best he’s ever done, particularly his understated Trigger solo. It’s a great example of Willie nuance saving Nashville from its own slick self. —J.S.
Pairing Willie with the world’s greatest jazz label for an intimate studio album should’ve been a home run. Instead, we get a solid base hit. Recorded with an ensemble of veteran jazz players, including Houston pianist and composer Joe Sample of Crusaders fame, American Classic marks one of the few times Nelson’s vocals are outshined by the musicians backing him—he sounds a bit uncommitted, as if he’s stuck in a lower gear. But even in low gear, Nelson brings a quiet sophistication, summoning a little bounce for “On the Street Where You Live” and a stately elegance for a cocktail-jazz cover of “Always on My Mind.” And Mickey Raphael turns in nice moments too, like his beautifully bent harp notes over the other players’ subtle brushstrokes on “Angel Eyes.” Still, Willie’s slightly sleepy vocals, along with the occasional intrusion of a soft strings section, prevent this album from living up to its title. —C.W.
An album that’s unknown even to most obsessives, The Hungry Years has a backstory that’s unlikely even by Willie standards. It was initially released as a companion to The IRS Tapes, the two-disc set he sold via late-night TV ads and an 800 number in an effort to satisfy his tax debt. When sales of Tapes dragged, Willie went to the vaults for something he could tack on as an “Act now and you’ll also receive this bonus collection…” enticement.
This was that bonus. Initially recorded in 1976 at the backwoods Bogalusa, Louisiana, studio that was home to Clifton Chenier and the rock band Kansas, these fifteen tracks are heavy on covers, from old Bob Wills and George Jones tunes to two schmaltzy Neil Sedaka compositions. If that wasn’t schizophrenic enough, Willie had dusted off the tapes on three occasions to add overdubs, some that work (an Emmylou Harris duet on “When I Stop Dreaming”) and some that don’t (overzealous horns on “Time Changes Everything”). But as always, there are gems, like Willie’s first cover of Rodney Crowell’s “Till I Gain Control Again” and two Willie originals, “She Is Gone” and “Your Memory Won’t Die,” the latter of which would not appear on a proper album until 1996’s Spirit. —J.S.
Recorded in front of enthusiastic crowds over two nights at New York’s Lincoln Center, this album was the first on which Nelson teamed up with Wynton Marsalis, the New Orleans-born jazz trumpet player and Pulitzer Prize–winning composer. Both are disciples of Louis Armstrong, a shared influence that produced a natural rapport. It comes across in their playful vocal exchanges on “My Bucket’s Got a Hole in It” and “Ain’t Nobody’s Business” and the solos traded by Trigger and Marsalis’s horn on “Basin Street Blues” and “Night Life.” But a note of warning to those who aren’t jazz aficionados: Marsalis’s trumpet tends to come in brash and bright, which can be a little jarring. Also, there are multiple drum solos. —C.W.
The year 1967 was a year of cultural upheaval in America: The summer of love. Vietnam protests. Race riots. Jimi Hendrix’s Are You Experienced and Jefferson Airplane’s Surrealistic Pillow. But there’s no hint of any of that on Make Way for Willie Nelson. This is Willie at his most buttoned-up, a mélange of weepy covers produced by straitlaced RCA Nashville head Chet Atkins and his understudy Felton Jarvis. Too often, that means the kind of milquetoast, strings-and-things sound that makes people dismiss Willie’s RCA years, and with only one song written by Willie, the material doesn’t rise above. (That one original, “One in a Row,” was also the lone single, and it cracked the top twenty.) Still, there’s great playing beneath the polish, such as Jerry Reed’s extra-twangy guitar on “Make Way for a Better Man” and Jimmy Day’s moaning pedal steel throughout, particularly on “Born to Lose.” —C.W.
While Willie was riding high with the previous year’s serene, sophisticated Stardust, the “show,” as he refers to live performances with the Family, was on a whole other musical path. This radio simulcast of a concert in Passaic, New Jersey, captures a freaky jam band in peak form, ably assisted by Tulsa piano preacher Leon Russell. The two men had been friends since 1972, when Russell was a bona fide rock star still riding high off his stint as Joe Cocker’s costar/bandleader on the seminal 1970 live album Mad Dogs & Englishmen. Cast in a supporting role here, Russell’s happy to play sideman and, on occasion, astute duet partner, lending extra manic energy to barnburners like “Bloody Mary Morning” and the trippy roadhouse take on “Heartbreak Hotel.”
But the two men surprise when they mellow down. The performance supported the release of Willie and Leon’s studio album, One for the Road, whose title track is a slow-rolling interpretation of Frank Sinatra’s lonely-man-at-closing-time lament. The live version here, featuring just Willie’s vocals and Leon’s keys, is a rare introspective interlude during what otherwise sounds like a barreling freight train driven by two engineers having way too much fun. —J.N.P.
Though the title and the concept—eighteen duets with eighteen female singers—suggest a gimmick, To All the Girls … is a nice surprise; Willie is in great voice and Trigger is as nimble as ever. To be sure, when Willie teams with belters like Wynonna Judd (“Bloody Mary Morning”) and Mavis Staples (“Grandma’s Hands”), the results suffer. But the pairings with softer, more subtle voices—see Rosanne Cash (“Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends”), Shelby Lynne (“Till the End of the World”), and Lily Meola (“Will You Remember Mine”)—are wonderful. And after being featured in HBO’s Big Little Lies in 2019, Willie’s duet with his daughter Paula, a ruminative take on Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” rose to number seven on the iTunes U.S. Top Songs chart. —J.S.
If you ever wanted to do a deep dive into Willie’s checkered years chasing fame in Nashville, here’s eight CDs’ worth of documentation. Meticulously compiled by the completists at Germany’s Bear Family Records, this out-of-print box set contains all of his Nashville work from 1964 to 1972, opening with Willie’s two sessions for Monument Records and ending with his rendition of “Mountain Dew,” the last of 212 recordings for RCA.
While the majority of these tracks show up on proper albums elsewhere on this list, true Willie fanatics can justify the $150-plus that a used copy will set them back. A large-format hardback book—suitable for coffee tables—contains dozens of photos, reproductions of souvenir programs, detailed listings of session dates and musicians, and excellent liner notes by Committee member Rich Kienzle. And there are great one-off oddities, like “Whisky Walzer,” on which Willie sings passable German, and the beautifully insipid feel-good tribute to RCA-Nashville head Chet Atkins, “Chet’s Tune,” on which Willie joins label mates including Eddy Arnold, Skeeter Davis, Waylon Jennings, and Homer & Jethro to toast one of the chief architects of the Nashville sound.
But there are also moments of pure magic. A dramatic flamenco guitar introduces the freshly written “I Never Cared for You,” followed by Willie’s voice, stove up and seething. “The sun is filled with ice and gives no warmth at all / The sky was never blue / The stars are raindrops searching for a place to fall / And I never cared for you.” Recorded at that first Monument session, it was his lone single for the label. It failed to make the national charts, but it was played on a Houston Top 40 station that a young woman named Connie Koepke listened to. She talked a girlfriend into seeing the singer perform live, one thing led to another, and she eventually became Willie’s third wife. Music that can do that is worth listening to—though it’s your call whether it’s worth $150. —J.N.P.
An album of heartbreak and faith. In 1987, Willie and his son from his first marriage, Billy, went into a Nashville studio to work up some religious tunes. With backing by strong session pickers and tight harmonies from a gospel quartet, the project grew into a solid Willie gospel album. But as with many of his recordings, the tapes wound up shelved, only to be seized in the IRS raid on Pedernales Studio in November 1990. Thirteen months later, Billy, who’d had a hard battle with alcoholism, was found dead of an apparent suicide at his home outside Nashville.
In 1994, after settling with the IRS and getting the tapes back, Willie released Peace in the Valley as a tribute to Billy. It sounds like none of his other faith offerings. There’s a cappella servings of old-time religion on “I Saw the Light” and “A Beautiful Life.” There’s clean Nashville country on “Kneel at the Feet of Jesus” and “You Can’t Have Your Hate and Jesus Too.” And there’s Billy, who duets with Willie on “Family Bible” and “In God’s Eyes,” and sings solo on “My Body’s Just a Suitcase for My Soul.” His voice is rough, at times strained, but when his phrasing skirts around the beat, you can hear a little of what he inherited from his dad. —J.S.
This is Willie as full-fledged rock star. The US Festival was the brainchild of Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, who invested tens of millions of dollars trying to build this combination concert fest/tech expo held in San Bernardino, California, into what he called the Super Bowl of Rock. For this second—and, as it turned out, final—installment of the annual multiday affair, headliners included David Bowie, Van Halen, and, for the lineup dubbed Country Day, Willie Nelson.
He’s right at home in the role. Though the crowd is monstrous—the four-day attendance was reported at 670,000—he leads the Family through a 23-song set of greatest hits like he’s back at the Armadillo. Decked out in track pants and a T-shirt (the show is also available on DVD), he plays “Good Hearted Woman” twice, the second time because duet partner Waylon Jennings had finally made it to the stage after failing to show when Willie started the song earlier. And he absolutely crushes “Bloody Mary Morning,” stretching it out with a furious six-minute guitar breakdown with sideman Jody Payne. —J.S.
Willie was all but out the door at RCA when The Willie Way came out. Comprising leftovers from the sessions that produced his two previous albums, 1971’s Yesterday’s Wine and 1972’s The Words Don’t Fit the Picture—both of which tanked—plus an aborted attempt to start Phases and Stages, this record was released because it was time to release a record.
But you’d be wrong to skip it. Eight of Willie Way’s ten songs are Willie originals, and his writing, still obfuscated too often by Nashville varnish, is achingly beautiful. Many of the songs—“A Moment Isn’t Very Long,” “Wonderful Future,” “I’d Rather You Didn’t Love Me,” and “You Left Me a Long, Long Time Ago”—channel the pain of his recent divorce to second wife Shirley Collie. As for the covers, his initial stab at Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” sounds like a promising early demo for his 1979 Kristofferson tribute LP, and the rocking rendition of the Appalachian folk song “Mountain Dew” would have fit right in on his next record, Shotgun Willie. —C.W.
Listening to the CBS radio show Your Hit Parade one night circa 1943, ten-year-old Willie Nelson discovered Frank Sinatra, who became (and remains) his favorite singer. Sinatra’s phrasing—his way of stretching syllables, playing with time, singing in front of, behind, and all around the beat—is a clear influence on Willie’s distinct vocal approach. They later became mutual admirers; Sinatra actually opened for Willie in Vegas in 1984. After so many tribute albums to all manner of composers, pickers, and genres, Willie finally got around to honoring the Chairman of the Board three quarters of a century after he first heard him.
It was worth the wait. The song choices, drawn from Sinatra’s peak creative years in the fifties and sixties with Capitol and Reprise, may not hold many surprises, but “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Young at Heart,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” “Summer Wind,” and “Night and Day” are all quintessential Sinatra. Despite the roaring big band—and first-rate arrangements by keyboardist Matt Rollings—Willie’s instrumental touchstones, Trigger and harmonica player Mickey Raphael, are never far away. But what stands out most are his energetic, passionate vocals. On “Fly Me to the Moon,” for example, he ramps things up with a more aggressive rhythmic approach that sheds a decade off his aging voice and shows just how much this project meant to him. Little wonder it won a Grammy. —R.K.
Recorded at various Opry appearances between 1964 and 1967, these fourteen tracks give a great sense of how hard Willie tried to make it in Nashville and why it was never going to work. The disc opens with Porter Wagoner announcing Willie’s induction into the Opry by calling him “this next boy,” followed by Willie giving smooth, small-group readings of “Touch Me,” “Mr. Record Man,” and “Part Where I Cry”—highlighted by crisp steel guitar by Jimmy Day—that are absolutely at home in the Ryman Auditorium. But on other numbers, like the flamenco guitar workout “I Never Cared for You,” Willie is clearly a good thirty years ahead of his audience, as the polite applause that follows suggests. —J.S.
Willie Nelson’s life in music first kicked into gear when he heard his sister, Bobbie, play piano at the Abbott Methodist Church, where he soon joined her on vocals and guitar. The songs they performed back then are presented here, essential American gospel music at its sparest and simplest. Joined by bassist Jon Blondell, who keeps his playing minimalist, Willie and Bobbie run through “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” “It Is No Secret,” “In the Garden,” and other familiar spirituals like it was Sunday morning back in Abbott, with Bobbie’s piano the lead instrument, Willie doing the singing, and Trigger surfacing only every now and then.
A Willie original, “Kneel at the Feet of Jesus,” disrupts the contemplative tone of the album, prompting toe-tapping and body-rocking, leaving the listener wishing for more revival-type songs. It’s the kind of performance that explains why certain houses of worship have uniformed nurses on duty, to tend to congregation members who “fall out.” —J.N.P.
The importance of this album can be summed up in one word: Trigger. It’s here we get the first recorded notes from Willie’s beloved Martin N-20. Recently purchased for $750 from Nashville luthier Shot Jackson, the guitar was made of Brazilian rosewood with a mahogany neck and blond spruce top. It was designed as a classical acoustic, a fine ax for flamenco players and folk musicians, but a strange choice for a country picker; the nylon strings are quieter than the full-bodied twang of steel strings traditionally chosen by players trying to be heard in crowded honky-tonks. But Nelson fell for Trigger’s warm tone, and after he had Jackson amplify it with a Baldwin pickup from one of his older, busted guitars, it started to take on its now familiar, slightly fuzzy sound. And just like that, Willie had discovered his second voice.
Unfortunately, My Own Peculiar Way isn’t a particularly auspicious debut for the most famous instrument in country music history. Trigger is often buried under a chorus of oohs and strings and, thanks to Danny Davis, of Nashville Brass fame, a regrettable number of horns. But when the arrangements are dialed back a little, as on “I Just Dropped By,” it’s a thrilling glimpse of what’s to come. —C.W.
Maybe it’s just the title, but when Willie released his fifty-second solo studio album, it was tempting to believe that he’d never fade away. At 71, his voice floated through his melodies, his fingers glided across Trigger, and he still wrote lines like “I once had a heart / now I have a song.” Buttressed by a full Nashville session crew, It Always Will Be is part duets album (Norah Jones, Lucinda Williams, daughter Paula Nelson), part songwriting showcase (“It Always Will Be,” “You Were It,” “Texas”), and part goof-off (a Toby Keith monster-truck version of “Midnight Rider,” a song called “Big Booty”). On every track except that Keith collaboration, the album marches at a mellow, stately pace—one of the many secrets to Willie’s miraculous refusal to fade. —M.M.
They were an accidental country supergroup. In 1984, Willie, Waylon, and Kris were in Montreux, Switzerland, to guest star in a Johnny Cash TV special for CBS, Christmas on the Road. One night, following a post-rehearsal dinner, the four friends engaged in an informal, but inspired guitar pull in Cash’s hotel suite, and it became clear to all involved—but particularly the show’s musical director, producer Chips Moman—that the four had to record together. Cash had just found a song he thought would be perfect, Jimmy Webb’s majestic, if odd, time-travel ballad “Highwayman,” and once they were back stateside, they got together and cut it. Each took a verse, with Willie opening when the song’s restless narrator is a bandit; as the character is reborn through the ages, Kristofferson sang the role of a sailor, Waylon a dam-builder, and Cash a starship pilot flying somewhere off in the future. The four had enough fun that they quickly went on the hunt for more songs to record, and thus was born a hit single, an album, and an all-star quartet known as the Highwaymen.
The collaboration was a country music phenomenon. The title track went to number one on the country chart, as did the album, which was certified platinum. Though they’d wait five years to actually tour, their shows in the nineties were legitimate events. Today, however, Highwayman sounds underwhelming; the dated production is too synth-y and the four disparate voices never quite cohere. It speaks volumes about each artist that in retrospect, a record this big is a mere footnote to their respective careers. —R.K.
Willie’s latest effort, coming out in July, is a straight country record heavy on melancholia, with Nashville session players providing spare, somber accompaniment. It’s a quirky blend of material, laden with laments over lost youth and old age. There are two new cowrites with producer Buddy Cannon, “Love Just Laughed” and “Blue Star,” which is especially elegiac (sample lyric: “We’ll be back together out there drifting / Everywhere as far as we can see”). The rest are covers, with Toby Keith’s “Don't Let the Old Man In” inveighing against age, Chris Stapleton’s “Our Song” appreciating small pleasures instead of dwelling on decline, and Johnny Paycheck’s late seventies hit “I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised” nodding to Willie’s outlaw days.
Though there’s an upbeat moment—an easy-swinging take on Jimmy Dean’s 1952 hit “Just Bummin’ Around”—the album closes with “Yesterday When I Was Young (Hier Encore),” the 1969 Roy Clark hit written by French pop composer Charles Aznavour and Herbert Kretzmer. It’s an unambiguously downbeat last note, with Willie, his voice now a rasp, intoning, “There are so many songs in me that won’t be sung / I feel the bitter taste of tears upon my tongue.” Fans need not dwell on that too long, though; the word out of Willie World is that he’s already recording his next project. —R.K.
Just One Love began as a Pedernales Studio reunion with old Nashville friends, produced by Grady Martin, the onetime A-Team session guitarist—see Marty Robbins’s “El Paso,” Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman,” and Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter,”—who joined Willie’s road band in the eighties and became his lead studio guitarist. The plan was to include mostly old country jukebox favorites from the forties and fifties. But then the nature of the album abruptly changed.
One night, singer-songwriter Kimmie Rhodes stopped by Pedernales during a break in recording. She and her husband, Joe Gracey, a sound engineer who worked often with Willie, lived about a mile from the studio and were fairly regular fixtures there. On this visit, Willie, a fan of her songwriting, asked her to play something. She picked “I Just Drove By” and “Just One Love.” He liked both enough to record them as duets on the spot—choosing the latter as the album’s title and single—and then had Rhodes add harmonies to the rest of the record. A child of Lubbock who grew up singing gospel with her father and brother, she proved an ideal foil, painting her unapologetically twangy vocals around the edges of Willie’s voice much as Emmylou Harris had with Gram Parsons. This is one of Willie’s finer collaborations, albeit one that’s under the radar. —J.N.P.
Recorded between 2000 and 2005, these 55 songs represent Willie at his most laid-back, culled from sessions that typically began with him looking up from a domino or chess game in the Luck saloon and asking if anybody wanted to move to the little studio behind the kitchen and pick. All are acoustic, small-combo numbers with no drums, mostly country chestnuts (“Deep Water,” “Faded Love and Winter Roses”), plus Django Reinhardt favorites (“Nuages,” “Vous et Moi”) and Willie originals (“Pretty Paper,” a workshop version of “The Great Divide”). Trigger can be hard to ID, largely because there’s no amp plugged in to give the instrument its trademark subtle fuzz. At other times, as on “Setting the Woods on Fire,” Willie plays a black hollow-body electric Gibson that’s seldom seen in public.
He’s accompanied by a rotating cast—Jackie King or longtime picking partner Freddie Powers on guitar, sister Bobbie or Asleep at the Wheel’s Floyd Domino on keys—but the only player on every song besides Willie is his old friend David Zettner. Originally Willie’s bassist, until he got drafted into the army and replaced by Bee Spears in 1968, Zettner would become Willie’s in-studio utility string player and resident visual artist, designing T-shirts and painting murals on buses. He lived in Luck for years, and after he died there, in 2006, this box set was released in tribute and sold only at Willie shows. —J.S.
Willie’s set list has been pretty well set in stone for a long time now. His situation is much like Bruce Springsteen’s: the catalog is so strong that there are just too many songs that he can’t not play. Where a Willie show does change from night to night and era to era is in the licks he picks and the new corners he finds in the melodies when he sings. The setting matters too. At a Fourth of July Picnic, he’s hosting a party. At a Farm Aid show, he’s trying to lift some friends out of a tight spot. Listen closely and you’ll hear a difference.
So for this live album, taken from a 1990 episode of Austin City Limits, maybe it’s the hometown crowd. Maybe it’s the fact that he’s returning to the site of a great early triumph, the 1974 ACL pilot. Or maybe it’s because a stage was the only place to get away from the IRS and everything else dogging him at the start of the nineties. But on this particular night, Willie was on fire. Up-tempo numbers like “Stay a Little Longer” and “If You’ve Got the Money I’ve Got the Time” race a little faster. Even on the slower songs, “Night Life” in particular, Willie hits Trigger with some extra urgency. And the Family, who had been following Willie’s left turns for 25 years, stay in lockstep the whole way. —J.S.
By 1980, onetime country star Ray Price’s honky-tonk glory days with his Cherokee Cowboys were a distant memory, due not to the passage of time but to the singer’s own contrarian instincts. In 1966, the East Texas native had gone full-bore countrypolitan, performing and recording with orchestral backing, a sharp right turn that outraged fans and disc jockeys, even though “Danny Boy,” the first single reflecting this new approach, reached the country top ten. The controversy raged, but buoyed by Price’s ear for great material and his effortless voice, the new phase eventually succeeded, hitting its pinnacle when his powerful 1970 rendition of Kris Kristofferson’s “For the Good Times” became a country and pop triumph. After that, Price had no reason to revisit his older style, and for years he chose not to. Yet on San Antonio Rose, that’s exactly where Willie, a onetime Cherokee Cowboy, took him.
Backed by the Family, Johnny Gimble, and former Cherokee Cowboy pedal steel master Buddy Emmons, the two flawlessly revived the old sound, down to the trademark 4/4 shuffle beat. They revisit Price standards like “Crazy Arms” and “Release Me,” adding other Texas dance floor favorites and three Bob Wills classics. The album went gold and yielded two hit singles, proving the enduring power of the shuffle to the world and, more importantly, to Price himself. Eventually, he assembled a reconstituted Cherokee Cowboy band versatile enough to perform both the shuffles and the country-pop, continuing to tour right up until his death, in 2013, at the age of 87. —R.K.
The one-two punch of Red Headed Stranger and Wanted! The Outlaws in the mid-seventies made Willie a big star and created huge demand for more of his music. But he had two problems with his existing catalog. Fans had already passed on his Nashville sound years. More to the point, RCA and Liberty owned those recordings, meaning Willie’s cut of their sales wouldn’t amount to much. Thus was born the weird second life of the Pamper demos, recordings Willie had made to shop new compositions when he was a staff writer for Ray Price’s Pamper Music publishing company, in the sixties. Some of the tracks were simple guitar and vocals, but most were higher quality than typical demos, with Willie fronting a small group of such A-team session players as pedal steel guitarist Jimmy Day and keyboardist Hargus “Pig” Robbins. Lean and straightforward, they were much more in line with what fans now wanted from Willie.
Willie Nelson 1961 was the first set of these demos released commercially, and Willie did it in-house, pressing a few thousand vinyl LPs and selling them in Texas. Pulled from tape reels that his dad, Ira, had found in the charred ruins of Willie’s Nashville home after it burned down, in 1969, these twenty songs—only seven of which had made the jump to proper Willie albums—are all bleak weepers, with titles like “Broken Promises,” “No Tomorrow in Sight,” and “A New Way to Cry” and lyrics featuring the turns of phrase typical of the era. On “Happiness Lives Next Door,” Willie addresses a deliveryman who’s knocked at the wrong address: “The flowers you have are for / Someone who’s happy / And happiness lives next door.” The collection is a great look at Willie learning the craft he will later redefine.
But here’s where things start to get unwieldy. Recognizing a wider market for the demos, one year later Willie released nine of the songs from 1961 on another compilation, Face of a Fighter, that was sold nationally. In 1982, he licensed ten of 1961’s other eleven songs to Nacogdoches’s Delta Records for a comp called Diamonds in the Rough. And in the decades that followed, as more old tapes were unearthed, more comps were released combining new finds and old favorites. For instance, in 1983 a Brooklyn label called Back-Trac released a three-volume vinyl set called Just Plain Willie that included all of Face of a Fighter (with the songs resequenced), plus seventeen other demos of murky provenance—only to see that collection pared down and repackaged repeatedly on numerous quick-hit comps, like Willie or Won’t He (Allegiance, 1983) and Super Hits (Black Tulip, 1990). It’s a phenomenon that persists to this day, making the precise number of compilations unknowable and the overlap between them dizzying and, in most cases, disqualifying. As such, the Committee chose to include just four collections of Pamper demos in this list, which cover 54 of the 85 Pamper demos we’ve been able to identify. —J.S.
Band of Brothers was Willie’s first LP made up mostly of new originals since 1996’s Spirit. The eighteen-year drought was the longest of his career, by far. Fans were obviously parched: the album was his first number one since The Promiseland, in 1986.
The nine new songs, all cowritten with producer Buddy Cannon when Willie was on the far side of eighty, showcase a defiant spirit that stands in sharp contrast to the more ruminative tone of the mortality trilogy—God’s Problem Child (2017), Last Man Standing (2018), Ride Me Back Home (2019)—that would follow. There are times when the two get a little too playful for their own good. “Wives and Girlfriends” is a cringey country take on “Mambo No. 5.” And on “I Thought I Left You,” we’re left with this couplet: “You're like the measles, you're like the whooping cough / I've already had you, so why in heaven's name can't you just get lost?”
But when Willie and Cannon aren’t playing cute, there are flashes of the old genius. “Bring It On” boasts the swaggering bravado of a sneering teen, while “The Wall” serves as a poignant mea culpa for some of Willie’s less saintly behavior: “I went off like a Roman candle / Burning everyone I knew.” And on “Guitar in the Corner,” Willie quips, “The past is just a smoke ring in the air,” and any lyrical misdeeds committed elsewhere are absolved. Amen. —C.W.
This is Willie’s first recording with guitar virtuoso Jackie King, and backed by a jazz rhythm section, the two quickly discovered some serious common ground; King’s bebop picking on his hollow-body Gibson Byrdland is the perfect counterpoint to Willie’s vocals. The album opens with the moody standard “Angel Eyes,” featuring a Ray Charles cameo, and a few surprises follow. On an unconventional interpretation of "Tumbling Tumbleweed,” the tempo shifts abruptly from slow to hyperdrive, allowing Willie to bear down on his distinctive phrasing and King to unleash intense, high-velocity improvisations. Trigger cuts loose on a warp-speed “My Window Faces the South” and the closing instrumental, "Samba for Charlie." Though the undiluted jazz content guaranteed nonexistent sales (the hideous, decidedly un-Willie cover art didn’t help), Angel Eyes introduced fans to one of Willie’s favorite guitarists, someone he would continue to collaborate with and eventually take on the road with the Family. —R.K.
Featuring cameos by Ray Price, Billy Joe Shaver, Kris Kristofferson, Sheryl Crow, and Merle Haggard—plus a Tom Waits cover—this album does indeed spotlight a lot of heroes. All but two of the fourteen tracks are duets that achieve varying levels of success, with the newest addition to the long roster of collaborators being Willie’s son Lukas. The younger Nelson sings and plays on nine songs and contributes three originals. And while some listeners have complained that his singing sounds too much like his dad’s, that owes partly to genetics and partly to the fact that he’s just 23 and still developing his own sound. And there are times when the two mesh beautifully, as on the Pearl Jam cover “Just Breathe.” Sung by father and son, the song transforms into a powerful meditation on family: “Yeah, I'm a lucky man / To count on both hands / The ones I love.”
However, the album’s highlight (pun intended) is “Roll Me Up.” Willie enlists fellow weed lover Snoop Dogg and fellow long-haired singer Jamey Johnson to trade verses on this country stoner sing-along. The song has since become a fixture of the live shows, where fans of Willie’s music and his cannabis company, Willie’s Reserve, happily sing along: “Roll me up and smoke me when I die.” —C.W.
This three-disc box set is a complete collection of Willie’s earliest commercial recordings. It begins with his first demo, recorded at KBOP-AM, in Pleasanton, which he sent to Sarg Records, in Luling, in 1954—receiving no response until Sarg released it in 1975!—and ends with his first major-label recordings for Liberty Records in the early sixties. As with all Bear Family projects, the discography and liner notes, again written by Committee member Rich Kienzle, are detailed and thorough.
Maybe only Willie geeks need everything in here, but it’s hard to see how anyone wouldn’t dig hearing the rapid progression of his music, especially when you get to his 1960 reunion with mentor Paul Buskirk, wherein Willie lays down some exceptional tracks—including the original version of “Nite Life”—at Houston’s Gold Star Studios, his last stop before reaching Nashville. And though most of the early Liberty recordings are elsewhere on this list, the non-album singles and outtakes are revealing, especially the ferocious duets with Shirley Collie, for whom Willie would leave his first wife, Martha. The heat of their affair is unmissable on two breakneck takes of “Columbus Stockade Blues,” recorded in Hollywood in 1963. Willie and Shirley’s harmonies are super-tight and intense, both singing as if their hair is on fire—and she’s somehow able to stay perfectly in line with his phrasing. Shirley, who would soon become Willie’s second wife, may have been his most in-step duet partner. —J.N.P.
While the title might suggest a collaboration between Willie and his longtime drummer and partner in crime Paul English, a better one would have been Me & Billy Joe—the album begins and ends with songs by Billy Joe Shaver, and there’s a third in the middle. On these songs, especially “I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train” (which Willie still performs in concert), Willie makes both spiritual and regional connections with Shaver, who grew up in Corsicana, just 46 miles from Willie’s hometown of Abbott. The rest of the songs are Willie’s, and they are some of his lesser-known better songs, like “I Never Cared for You,” “I Let My Mind Wander,” and “She’s Gone.” He’s backed by the Family (including English), who lie low to let Willie’s voice soar and Trigger claw through the mix. —M.H.
The title song, a double valentine to one of Willie’s heroes, Django Reinhardt, and one of Merle Haggard’s, the proto-country star Jimmie Rodgers, might suggest an album-long mashup of gypsy swing and blue yodeling. But in truth, Django and Jimmie—Willie and Haggard’s third duet album and Haggard’s final major-label released before he died—is a fairly conventional country record. With a big-sound backing from producer Buddy Cannon’s Nashville studio regulars, plus Mickey Raphael on harmonica and Haggard’s son, Ben, on guitar, the two revisit a couple of their own classics (Nelson’s “Family Bible,” Haggard’s “Swinging Doors”) and give a nice reading of a cover that, surprisingly, neither had recorded before, Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright.” They reflect on their advanced ages in new compositions like Haggard’s nostalgic “Missing Ol’ Johnny Cash” and the forlorn Willie-Cannon cowrite “Where Dreams Come to Die.” But the mood turns celebratory on “It’s All Going to Pot,” a novelty song that reveals how far country music has come in Willie’s lifetime. At this point, lyrics like “I gotta hundred dollar bill / You can keep your pills, friend / ’Cause it’s all going to pot” sound no more outrageous than those you might find on a good old-fashioned drinking song. —J.N.P.
There’s a warm, simple charm to both the Alan Rudolph–directed movie Songwriter and its accompanying album that make their obscurity unjust. Built on a screenplay by one of Willie’s Austin friends, the legendary Sports Illustrated writer Bud Shrake, the film is a funny, loosely biographical buddy pic, with Willie and Kris Kristofferson playing country stars trying to screw over a music mogul who is screwing them over. The plot is buoyed by five Willie contributions to the soundtrack. “Who’ll Buy My Memories,” a song he’d had in his back pocket since he first drove into Nashville but never released, debuts when Willie’s character, Doc, sitting on a sofa arm with just his guitar, sings it to an ex-wife he’s trying to woo back. And “Write Your Own Songs,” a kiss-off to record execs that originally appeared on 1982’s WWII (sample lyric: “Mr. Purified Country, don’t you know what the whole thing’s about / Is your head up your ass so far that you can’t pull it out”) is an even better middle finger here, with Doc playing it in the backseat of a long, white convertible rolling through the Hill Country. —J.S.
Another fine old-friends record, with Willie, Paul Buskirk, and Johnny Gimble doing swing, jazz, and Tin Pan Alley pop standards with a slick rhythm section. Willie had met the two men in the late fifties—Gimble asked Willie to play bass in his Waco band for a gig, and Buskirk was the guitarist and mandolin player who gave a struggling Willie a job teaching guitar. Gimble and Buskirk both loved gypsy jazz, and at some point one of them—Willie’s never been sure which—turned him on to Django Reinhardt, who would become the guitar love of Willie’s life. Moonlight is full of old standards and two Willie songs, but it’s more swing than pop. The other melody instrument is piano, played by Buskirk’s friend Paul Schmitt, a Houston pianist who swings like Bobbie doesn’t. The result is effortless playing among longtime co-conspirators—check out the back and forth between Buskirk’s guitar and Gimble’s fiddle on “Someday (You’ll Want Me to Want You),” with Willie in full voice and strong vibrato. —M.H.
At a time when most people his age are penning birthday cards to great-grandkids and thank-you notes to the mailman, Willie cowrote all eleven songs on Last Man Standing with producer Buddy Cannon. It’s the second installment in his mortality trilogy, a more upbeat record than the first, God’s Problem Child. He and Cannon composed by text and email, sending phrases and melodies back and forth, a method that brings out their knack for craftsmanship but doesn’t always conjure inspiration; their song “Bad Breath”—sample lyric: “Bad breath is better than no breath at all”—is so memorable because it’s so bad. But on other songs, like the title track, you can imagine Willie cracking himself up when he answers the song’s first line, “I don’t wanna be the last man standing,” with its second, “Or, wait a minute, maybe I do.” And then there’s the album’s real highlight, “Something You Get Through,” a song about life, death, and losing loved ones that carves Willie’s philosophy into a few lines. “But love is bigger than us all / The end is not the end at all.” —M.H.
Originally released by the QVC channel in 1994, this three-disc grab bag of odds and ends was another effort to get money to the IRS. According to the liner notes, Willie handpicked the songs, many of which show up elsewhere in his discography. But he also went into the vault to pull out two complete albums he’d recorded at Pedernales Studio sometime in the eighties, only to have Columbia refuse to release them. Neither has seen the light of day elsewhere.
One is a curio. On Willie Sings Hank Williams, featuring Jimmy Day on steel and Johnny Gimble on fiddle, Willie sings the classics as Hank did them. It’s not an impersonation; Willie, of course, sounds nothing like Hank. But he also sounds nothing like himself. He drops the words solidly on the beat, which is disorienting to listeners accustomed to his usual phrasing. It’s not bad, but it’s weird.
The other, Sugar Moon, a western swing collection recorded with Merle Haggard’s band, is something more. Apparently, Haggard no-showed a session with the Strangers, so Willie took his spot, leading the players through old dance tunes they’d all grown up on. It’s a hot set, with bouncing fiddle, bright horns, and intricate picking on songs like Moon Mullican’s “I’ll Sail My Ship Alone,” Earl Hines’s “Rosetta,” and Louis Armstrong’s “Struttin’ With Some Barbecue.” It’s as close as there is to a Great Lost Willie Album. —J.S.
Merle Haggard and Ray Price join Willie in a reworked version of the Highwaymen concept, this time starring three very swinging honky-tonk singers who may qualify as country old-timers but prove there’s life in them yet. Produced by veteran Nashville hand Fred Foster and backed by A-list session players, the album spotlights the three friends as they wind their way through two discs of country classics, like Harland Howard’s “Heartaches by the Number” and Floyd Tillman’s “I Love You So Much It Hurts.” At a time when Haggard’s and Price’s careers were in their respective twilights, Willie gave them a boost, and while the sound is a little clean, the subtext is worthwhile: Last of the Breed celebrates the way country music was and could, on occasion, still be. —J.N.P.
Hidden beneath the reverb and off-brand cover art is a real Willie gem. This Nashville record, his first release of the seventies, is a high mark for his voice and a prime example of his free-ranging weirdness; he covers Joni Mitchell’s title track and Harry Nilsson’s “Everybody’s Talkin’,” the theme from Midnight Cowboy. It’s also a sadder, angrier record than it initially appears, especially on Willie originals like “It Could Be Said That Way,” when he sings, “This road on which I travel / paved with broken glass and gravel / Has just room for me / I hope there’s room for me.” Still, on other songs, like the first-ever recording of “Bloody Mary Morning” and the definitive version of “I Gotta Get Drunk,” Willie makes his despair sound a little fun, a little funny, and on “Who Do I Know in Dallas” and “Once More With Feeling,” you can almost hear him laughing at his own bad times, a skill that has served him well for fifty more years. —M.M.
A stunningly intimate look at two giants: just Willie, Johnny Cash, and their guitars, swapping songs and stories for a crowd of maybe 150 people. The two friends stick to the biggest hits, but in this spare setting, that’s actually the draw. Willie plays a rare acoustic version of “Always on My Mind” that strips away the big sentimentality of the studio version to reveal a simple, beautiful song. When he picks out a Trigger solo—the first of two—on “Folsom Prison Blues,” Cash lays on an ad-libbed vocal line from Hank Williams’s “Honky-Tonkin’.” And when Willie finishes “Crazy” and notices Cash still humming the chorus, he explains the song’s origins: “The original title was [Willie sings] ‘Stupid.’ But it didn’t sound very euphonious.” This is as close to a guitar pull with Willie or Cash as you’ll ever get. —J.S.
In a sure sign that Willie was ascending to a new level of stardom, Hollywood director Sydney Pollack recruited him for his first movie role, as Robert Redford’s comic foil in a pseudo-western about a fading rodeo star struggling to stay true to his code. Willie plays an earthy old cowboy named Wendell, and while he hardly steals the show—nobody but Paul Newman stole the show from Robert Redford in the seventies—two of the five songs he contributed to the soundtrack became the film’s true legacy.
One is a pure outlaw take on the Allman Brothers’ early-seventies man-on-the-lam classic “Midnight Rider.” With his vocal soaring and Mickey Raphael’s harp wailing, Willie bangs on Trigger like he’s spurring a fast horse, giving the song a desperation the Allmans didn’t even hint at. The other standout is “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys.” Though Waylon Jennings had released it three years earlier on Wanted! The Outlaws, Willie’s version became the classic, a soft, loping lament on the decidedly less glamorous aspects of the cowboy mythos. —J.S.
Wanted! The Outlaws may be a legendary record, but let’s call it what it was: a marketing gimmick dreamed up by RCA to exploit Willie and Waylon’s meteoric rise and the national attention being paid to Austin’s progressive country scene. The move was even more cynical than it sounds. The album consisted almost entirely of previously released material, including two Willie tracks lifted off of 1971’s Yesterday’s Wine (“Me and Paul” and the title cut), an album that RCA didn’t push when it was released. Because Waylon was RCA’s biggest star, two tracks apiece went to his wife, Jessi Colter, and his coproducer, Tompall Glaser, all of which are unfortunate distractions. Even the record’s biggest hit, “Good Hearted Woman,” was something of a cheat. Recorded at a Waylon solo show in 1974, it features overdubbed Willie vocals and canned applause when Waylon invites him to sing.
But then history ran its course. “Good Hearted Woman” won the Country Music Association’s single of the year award, and Wanted! The Outlaws became country’s first million-selling album. And a musical revolution finally had a name. —J.N.P.
As strong as 2007’s Last of the Breed studio album was, this live record is better, featuring Willie, Merle Haggard, and Ray Price at their weathered best, working in front of a responsive crowd, with Asleep at the Wheel playing behind them. The set list for these shows was written to spotlight each legend’s biggest hits (think “Make the World Go Away,” “Okie from Muskogee,” and “Always on My Mind”), making the tour something of a victory lap for the three old friends, with everyone involved having a blast. You can hear it in the singers’ voices, in the audience’s enthusiasm—trust me, there’s nothing quite like witnessing silver-haired ladies falling out of their seats over octogenarian Price’s crooning—and most significantly, in the ensemble performance of the Wheel, whose tight musicianship flatters the vocalists. —J.N.P.
Ray Price was one of the people who made Willie’s success possible. When Willie arrived in Nashville in 1960, his first big break was getting hired to write songs for Price’s publishing company, Pamper Music. Later, when Willie needed steady work, Price brought him in to his backing band, the Cherokee Cowboys, to sing harmony and play bass. They remained close for the next five decades, occasionally recording and touring together, and after Price’s 2013 death of pancreatic cancer, a tribute album was a given. For this homage, Willie chose to honor the two distinct musical phases of Price’s career. For the honky-tonk material, he and producer Fred Foster enlisted Vince Gill’s throwback western swing band, the Time Jumpers, who know the classic Price style and embrace it with an enthusiasm equal to Willie’s. Lavish symphonic strings and choruses frame Willie’s take on Price’s countrypolitan material, his rough-hewn voice conveying the lyrics as effectively as Price’s stronger voice did on the originals. Though the mix of honor and reverence is familiar from other tributes Willie has paid in the past, this one feels more personal. It’s a warm and graceful valedictory to a friend and mentor. —R.K.
Bob Wills wrote the enthusiastic liner notes for this, Willie’s second studio album, and on the opener, “Roly Poly,” you hear why: backed by a small, fiddle-driven combo, it’s a whirlwind take on the Wills classic. But from there, the record can’t make up its mind, vacillating between honky-tonk fare and a generic Nashville sound dripping with strings and an obtrusive vocal chorus. Even with the overproduction, though, Willie’s compositions stand out. Written while his marriage to first wife Martha was failing, songs like “Home Motel” and “Half a Man” are dark even by Willie standards. But some of his quirky perspective manages to sneak in. “Lonely Little Mansion” is an update on “Hello Walls,” only this time around, instead of having a lonely man talk to his empty house, Willie has the empty house talk to potential buyers. “My windows are closed and I’m gasping for air / My carpets are spotted with tear stains here and there.” —R.K.
This is a divorce record, with Willie sounding dark and alone, pressing to stay above bitterness. But while the songs may have been born during the drawn-out demise of another marriage, this time to second wife Shirley Collie—it officially ended in 1971—he might as well have been singing to Nashville. His previous album, Yesterday’s Wine, had been a huge leap forward creatively … and a certified flop. His days at RCA were numbered. So hear him on the title track: “If this is a game we play / And if this is a role I play / Where are the words, I say to you / The words don’t fit the picture anymore.” And hear him on “If You Really Loved Me”: “And if you really loved me / You wouldn’t test me this way / You wouldn’t leave the choice of leaving up to me.” And see him on the album’s strange cover, dressed like a backwater lounge lizard headed to play a casino well off the main strip. This is Willie in transition, still mired in the Nashville rut, and bucking too much at what he’s leaving to say for sure where he’s going. —J.S.
In 2015, Willie became the first country artist to receive the Library of Congress’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, which gave him the idea to record this collection of eleven Gershwin standards. Sister Bobbie Nelson and Mickey Raphael were on hand, as were jazz keyboardist Matt Rollings, studio guitarist Dean Parks, and Paul Franklin, a Nashville pedal steel great versed in both country and jazz. The small combo fits the material perfectly. They revisit “Someone to Watch over Me,” which Willie had recorded for Stardust, and where the earlier rendition was restrained and understated, this one reflects a greater poignancy, with Willie’s picking a little more delicate and his voice, now fragile with age, sounding even more heartfelt. Though the duets are a wash—the pairing with Cyndi Lauper on “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” is engaging, but the collaboration with Sheryl Crow on “Embraceable You” is sterile—the group’s blazing take on “I Got Rhythm” would have made Bob Wills wonder why he never recorded it. One great surprise: Willie’s semi-flamenco take on the title track, complete with a Trigger interlude. —R.K.
Although it would be 51 years before Willie released his proper Frank Sinatra tribute album, 2018’s My Way, this LP feels like an early tip of the hat in the Chairman’s direction. Willie, his smokey tenor untethered from the beat, has always been indebted to Sinatra. But here the violin-heavy orchestra swirls around him like an ocean of gin, and the songwriting evokes the feeling of a swinging Tin Pan Alley evening. The title track, though, could come only from a particular beer-joint genius. Rich with the kind of bubbly, pretty cruelty that only Willie writes, “The Party’s Over” would become, in a roundabout way, the song that helped him break out nationally: in the early 1970s, Monday Night Football color commentator Don Meredith—a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Willie’s running buddy—started singing it on air as his way to indicate that a game was out of reach. Turn out the lights, the party’s over … —M.M.
Yes, this is a Western-themed concept album. Yes, it contains recurring motifs, musical reprises, new songs mixed with old, and sparse, largely acoustic arrangements. But don’t make the mistake of confusing Tougher than Leather for a Red Headed Stranger redux. This album is very much its own animal.
The concept began with the title track, which Willie wrote in 1981 while recovering from a collapsed lung he’d suffered while swimming in Hawaii. His mind on death and what might come after, he conjured an old gunslinger who kills a challenger in a cow town shoot-out. But then he sees the young wife whom he’s just made a widow and is seized by a deep regret he carries to his own grave.
The album then deposits us suddenly in the present, where we follow an urban honky-tonker who dreams of being a real cowpoke. He meets a girl. They dance to Bob Wills and decide to marry. Nice little love story. But it ain’t that simple. By a stroke of fate, the young man is wrongfully convicted of a fatal shooting and winds up in the electric chair. There’s a lot to chew on. Was this the old gunslinger reincarnated? Does karma hunt a man through eternity? Willie doesn’t say. But he does make one thing crystal clear in the album’s lone hit single, “Little Old Fashioned Karma”: “If you’re gonna dance, you gotta pay the band.” —C.W.
Willie pays tribute to one of his few rivals for the mantle of Texas’s greatest songwriter, Cindy Walker, who was fifteen years his senior. She was his role model, a farm girl from tiny Mart, just 35 miles southeast of Abbott, who went on to write hundreds of songs, including big hits for stars like Bing Crosby (“Lone Star Trail”), Roy Orbison (“Dream Baby”), and Eddy Arnold and Ray Charles (“You Don’t Know Me”). She also wrote more than fifty songs for or with Bob Wills, one of which Willie covered on 1973’s Shotgun Willie, the bar-stool tearjerker “Bubbles in My Beer.” Funnily enough, Walker, a Sunday school teacher, didn’t drink.
On You Don’t Know Me, accompanied by some Nashville cats and the ubiquitous Johnny Gimble, Willie lets his expressive voice and the songs themselves carry the album. There’s a tender fragility at work, and on classics like “Sugar Moon,” “Cherokee Maiden,” “Miss Molly,” and the cowboy anthem “Dusky Skies,” the breaks in his voice are due less to his age (72) than to his deep feelings for Walker, who died just nine days after this album was released. —J.N.P.
It’s hard to overstate how huge this album was. Always on My Mind was the number one country album of 1982, perched at the top spot for an amazing 22 weeks, and it got to number two on the pop charts. (Stardust, by way of comparison, made it only to number thirty on the pop charts.) In truth, Always was more pop than country, more keyboards than guitars, more synthesizers than pianos. But while Willie had done pop before, that was the pop of his youth. This was modern pop, helmed by super-slick producer Chips Moman, and Willie doesn’t always sound like he belongs here. On the cover of Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” for instance, his voice sounds like he inhaled two parts helium to one part cannabis.
The main reason for the album’s success: the title track, which became the number five single in the nation and won Willie a Grammy for best male country performance. Moman had suggested the song during the recording of Pancho & Lefty, and Willie didn’t care that Elvis had a hit with it ten years before. He knew he could do something with that melody and those words, and he did, making them his own, especially when it’s just his voice over a piano. The words were corny, but coming from Willie’s mouth, they felt real. —M.H.
Of the 16 songs on Crazy and the 28 on Things to Remember, 11 are on both. They’re all rough drafts, a few of songs he took with him to Nashville, but mostly those he wrote after going to work for Ray Price’s Pamper Music publishing company—which, with writers like Harlan Howard and Hank Cochran on staff, was the place in Nashville to be in the early sixties. After writing in cars and bars for years, Willie now did it nine-to-five for $50 a week, throwing ideas around with fellow writers or just sitting by himself.
Some of these songs sound like demos—it’s just Willie and a guitar on “Country Willie” and “Opportunity to Cry,” and the crappy mics let you hear the guitar squeak on his lap and notice just how scrawny his thirtysomething voice sounded back then. Other tracks have full backing, with A-Teamers like steel player Jimmy Day, bassist Bob Moore, and pianist Pig Robbins rolling through the songs, most likely in one take, with mistakes left in place; “I Gotta Get Drunk” sounds like a live band, and so does “I’ve Just Destroyed the World,” too much reverb and all. There are a few clunkers, like “I’m Gonna Lose a Lotta Teardrops” and the creepy murder ballad “I Just Can’t Let You Say Goodbye” (sample lyric: “The flesh around your throat is pale / Indented by my fingernails”). But there are also sketches of some of the masterpieces that would soon make Willie’s reputation: “Funny (How Time Slips Away),” “Night Life,” “Hello Walls,” and best of all, the very version of “Crazy” that Patsy Cline first heard back in 1961. —M.H.
Willie’s and Leon Russell’s paths almost crossed in the sixties, when the Tulsa-born keyboard player, then part of Los Angeles’s elite session unit the Wrecking Crew, overdubbed piano parts on Willie’s early Liberty recordings. But they hooked up in earnest in the early seventies, as Willie, back in Texas, began plotting his future. By then, Russell was back in Oklahoma, now a world-famous rock star running his own label, Shelter Records—which, by the way, had just signed a young Florida rocker named Tom Petty. For Willie, the long-haired pianist was concrete proof that an artist could shape his own musical destiny. The kindred spirits quickly bonded; Russell played Willie’s first two Fourth of July Picnics, recorded a country album in Nashville as “Hank Wilson,” and teamed up with Willie on this magnificent double album of rock, country, gospel, western, and Tin Pan Alley standards. Among the abundant high points: “Don’t Fence Me In”; “Detour”; a wild, gutbucket “Heartbreak Hotel”; and a transcendent 3 a.m. version of “One for My Baby and ‘One More for the Road,’” featuring just Willie's voice and Russell’s understated electric piano. The synergy was head-turning at the time. Four decades later, it still is. —R.K.
Willie’s two-year run with Atlantic Records marks his great transition as a recording artist, culminating with 1974’s Phases and Stages. This three-disc set covers that period, including the two records Atlantic released, Phases and Shotgun Willie, plus a concert album, Live at the Texas Opry House, that was never heard in full until this compilation.
The live set alone is worth the price of this box set. Recorded over two nights in Austin in June 1974, days before Willie’s second Fourth of July Picnic, the set finds the Family in full flower. Immersed now in Austin’s progressive country experience, they’d evolved into one of the great jam bands of the era, capable of going toe-to-toe with the Allman Brothers and Grateful Dead, forever leaving Nashville and even Waylon Jennings’s band behind. These shows mark the first time Mickey Raphael’s distinctive harmonica and Bobbie Nelson’s honky-tonk piano appear together on a recording, introducing the sound that would define Willie’s live show well into the twenty-first century. With an assist from Johnny Gimble, who fiddles traditionally or into outer space, depending on what the improvisation calls for, this performance is peak Willie, the artist as king of Texas, on the verge of becoming a global phenomenon. —J.N.P.
Like Willie and Ray Price’s first duet record, 1980’s San Antonio Rose, this is a collection of traditional dance hall numbers. But even though the former was a major-label release that made it to number three on the country album charts and was certified gold, this modest indie-label set, recorded over two quick days in the little studio in Luck, crushes it. The players—including Willie on Trigger, David Zettner on pedal steel, and western-swing wiz Bobby Flores on fiddle—are laid-back and feeling each other. But the great revelation is Price. Even at 77, his voice is still rich and deep, as if he hasn’t aged a day, particularly on old favorites like “Deep Water,” “This Cold War With You,” and “I’ve Just Destroyed the World I’m Living In,” which he and Willie wrote together more than four decades earlier. —J.S.
This collection of duets, many of which had already appeared on the other artists’ records, is most notable as the sole proper Willie album to include two of his most important songs, “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before,” with Julio Iglesias, and “Seven Spanish Angels,” with Ray Charles. Though the pop gloss on the former may smack of cheese to modern ears, it grew Willie’s audience immensely, reaching number five on the pop singles chart—tying it with 1982’s “Always on My Mind” for Willie’s biggest crossover—and becoming far and away his biggest international single. “Seven Spanish Angels,” written by two Nashville songwriters in homage to old gunfighter ballads like Marty Robbins’s “El Paso,” is simply a masterpiece. The affection between Charles and Willie is unmistakable, and when they play off each other as the song winds down, you sense that, as song interpreters, they may have been each other’s only equals.
Note that even if you already have those songs on a “best of” collection, Half Nelson is still worth a listen, if only to hear the little-known duet with Carlos Santana, “They All Went to Mexico”; the way Willie pronounces “St. Louis, MO … torcycle” is a moment of pure joy. —J.S.
Bob Wills and western swing were among Willie’s deepest musical roots. As a teenager, he co-promoted a Wills dance, watching him lead the Texas Playboys with a sense of awe he never lost. Then, in the early seventies, Willie met the members of Asleep at the Wheel. A hippie country band based out of Oakland, they were led by a long-haired, six-foot-six, Philadelphia native named Ray Benson, and were so passionate about Wills that they would soon become a full-time western swing outfit. At Willie’s suggestion, Benson moved the band to Austin in 1973, but for the next 35 years, even as Willie and Asleep at the Wheel both accrued fame, hits, and Grammys, they somehow never got around to collaborating on a record.
Then came Willie and the Wheel. The track list draws heavily from Texas icons—Wills, Milton Brown and His Musical Brownies, Cliff Bruner’s Texas Wanderers—but also moves out of state for a song each from Spade Cooley and Hank Penny, both postwar West Coasters. It was familiar turf—make that sacred ground—for all concerned. Behind Willie’s joyous vocals, Benson and fellow Wheel members, particularly non–pedal steel player Eddie Rivers, fiddler Jason Roberts, and pianist Floyd Domino, honored the loose, rollicking sound of the thirties and forties while avoiding self-conscious re-creation. The album also commemorates the old friends’ roles in not only preserving western swing but giving it a wider audience than Wills or his contemporaries ever found. —R.K.
After the surprise rebirth of 1993’s Across the Borderline, Willie spent the balance of the decade taking creative chances, and Teatro was one of his bigger leaps. Impressed by the success of his friend Emmylou Harris’s 1995 album Wrecking Ball, Willie recruited that record’s producer, Daniel Lanois, best known at the time for his work with U2 and Bob Dylan. Lanois in turn enlisted Harris, several multigenre percussionists, jazz wunderkind Brad Mehldau on piano, and a Neville brother, Cyril, on congas, and while the liner notes may read like a mess, the result is an arid and focused fifty minutes. The band roves like a desert caravan from old Willie classics (“I Never Cared for You”) to late-period highlights (“Everywhere I Go”) to a Lanois original (“The Maker”). But even with the far-flung production, Lanois-style atmospherics, and wide-ranging track list, Teatro is grounded by old pleasures. Harris’s harmonies illuminate nearly every track, and Willie responds with one of the finest vocal performances of his nineties resurgence. —M.M.
Considered Willie’s first concept album, it’s really more of a theme record, eleven songs—none of which he wrote—about Texas. Released just as the 1968 World’s Fair opened in San Antonio and featuring pictures of the city’s landmarks on the cover—the Alamo, HemisFair Arena, etc.—it’s got a distinct chamber of commerce feel. But in Willie’s defense, producer Chet Atkins encouraged him to make this as a play to the one market where Willie sold reliably, Texas. So while it features some boosterish lyrics and bad ideas—Willie’s dramatic reading of William B. Travis’s “Victory or Death” letter from the Alamo chief among them—it also has three strong, faithful Ernest Tubb covers. And opening track “Dallas” has a supple swing that’s almost Ellington-esque, with Jimmy Day’s pedal steel subbed in for the horns.
Note that no Willie record prompted more heated debate within the Committee than this one, with at least two members suggesting it place dead-ass last. Robert Earl Keen, who put it at number four, would not brook their cries of crass jingoism: “Those same titty babies who dismiss Texas in My Soul probably have ‘Come and Take It!’ stickers on their coolers.” —J.S.
Willie lost two of his best friends in 2016—Merle Haggard checked out in April, Leon Russell in November—so it was no surprise that God’s Problem Child has its fair share of death songs. The album became known as the first chapter in his mortality trilogy, though in fact Willie has been contemplating death since he first walked into a honky-tonk, strapped on a guitar, and caught the eye of the wife of a jealous man. God’s Problem Child has a late-in-life spark to it (the album debuted at number one on the country charts), not only because Willie had recently started writing new songs again (he and Buddy Cannon penned seven of the album’s thirteen tracks), but also because he was showing his sense of humor again. In fact, the best song on the album is called “Still Not Dead,” and he wrote it after hearing one too many internet rumors. The tune reminded us of the Willie we love: “But I've never been accused of bein’ normal anyway / And I woke up still not dead again today.” Russell and Haggard both make posthumous appearances, Russell taking a verse on the title track—as does the song’s cowriter, Tony Joe White, who would die in 2018—and Haggard serving as the subject of the final song, “He Won’t Ever Be Gone,” a corny send-off with a memorable melody that sounds like it came from 1968. —M.H.
Willie loves weed and women, yes, and he loves the nightlife and the road and Trigger. But to really understand him, you have to understand this: Willie loves Jesus. He has since he was a little boy, when he and his sister Bobbie would worship at Abbott Methodist Church, singing hymns like “There Shall Be Showers of Blessing” and “Tell It to Jesus.” They sang them at home too, with Bobbie on piano and Willie on guitar, learning their art as they pledged heavenly love.
Both of those songs are on Family Bible, a collection of hymns from the past two centuries, plus a sublime version of the reggae classic “By the Rivers of Babylon” and Willie’s second recording of his own “Family Bible,” a nostalgic look back at the days when his grandmother would read from the Good Book and sing “Rock of Ages.” The players are mostly just Willie and Bobbie, guitar and piano. His voice is clear and strong, and Bobbie has rarely played with so much emotion, one minute pounding the keys as if backing a church choir, the next playing gently and reverently. The two sound as if they’ve been singing and playing these songs their whole lives, which of course they have. Just listen to how, on “Softly and Tenderly,” Willie’s voice ascends on the chorus, “Come home, come home / You who are weary come home.” This is what faith sounds like. —M.H.
At a stage in his life when he’d done just about everything with anyone that he ever wanted to do, Willie reverted to his original role as a sideman and created his first all-instrumentals album. For Night and Day, he got friend and favorite fiddler Johnny Gimble to join the Family band on some Django tunes and vintage twenties standards like “Sweet Georgia Brown” and let the tapes roll. You might have heard Willie do “Gypsy,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” and “Over the Waves” before, but not like this. Here he’s just part of the band. And he fits right in, his playing loose and languid, often deferring to Gimble’s classic swing fiddle or sister Bobbie Nelson’s piano. It’s jazzy but not jazz, just cool: a bunch of players in a veteran road band enjoying their time off by picking in the studio. —J.N.P.
Sings Kristofferson was only Willie’s second tribute album, effectively a companion volume to 1976’s To Lefty From Willie, and together they give a great sense of two camps of country music that Willie has bridged his entire career. The earlier effort was a tribute to Lefty Frizzell, one of the finest hard-shell honky-tonk singer-songwriters of the fifties. Willie’s longtime running buddy Kris Kristofferson was the singer-songwriter who brought Nashville belatedly into the sixties, the post-Dylan poet who introduced Nashville to long hair and lyrical sophistication. Rodney Crowell has said Kristofferson ushered country music into the bedroom, and on Sings Kristofferson—and particularly on the album’s lone single, “Help Me Make It Through the Night”—you can hear Willie slyly making the same invite.
For the most part, Willie lets the songs speak for themselves. With backing by the Family, a guest turn from guitarist Jerry Reed and a foundation of Hammond B-3 lines from Booker T. Jones—fresh off producing Stardust a year earlier—there are many nice musical moments, like the Trigger licks that open “Me and Bobby McGee,” Paul English’s clickety-clack snare on “The Pilgrim: Chapter 33,” and subtle fills from Mickey Raphael throughout. But Willie, who produced the record himself, keeps his trademarks largely in check, clearly more interested in showcasing his friend’s words and melodies than putting his own stamp on the songs. —J.S.
When Pretty Paper was recorded in 1979, Willie could do no wrong—not even a Christmas album could derail him. Credit largely goes to producer Booker T. Jones. He and Willie were still riding high on Stardust, the 1978 collection of standards that label execs had thought was a bad idea—and that went on to become Willie’s biggest seller. To both of them, reuniting for a holiday record seemed like the logical next step. Like Stardust, this one would be filled with beloved old songs and would even have a little overlap; Irving Berlin tunes show up on both records—“Blue Skies” on Stardust, “White Christmas” here. So they applied the same vibe, setting the mood with Jones’s drowsy organ, keeping Trigger loping cool rather than running hot, and maintaining the focus on Willie’s sunny vocals. As a result, what could have been a foray into holiday schmaltz turned into a soulful, understated listen, the one Willie album that sounds most like Stardust.
The track list mixes religious carols with secular nods to snowmen and Santa. A pared-down version of the Family brings just enough sophistication to kiddie fare like “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” with Gene Autry’s “Here Comes Santa Claus” to please older scrooges. But the standout is Willie’s “Pretty Paper,” a song he wrote in the early sixties about a man with disabilities whom he’d seen selling pencils in front of a Fort Worth department store. In the song, Willie depicts the busy Christmas shoppers as ignoring the street vendor. But unlike Roy Orbison’s dramatic 1963 version, which went to number fifteen on Billboard’s pop singles chart, this version downplays the darkness. In this easy setting, you have to listen closely to note Willie’s jab at holiday hypocrisy. —C.W.
Honeysuckle Rose placed Willie squarely in Elvis Land, doing star turns in movies written specifically for him, in this instance as a hard-touring country singer caught in a love triangle. Though his performance was generally praised, the film itself, which was cowritten by Austin’s Bill Wittliff, received mixed reviews. New York Times critic Janet Maslin didn’t fully buy Willie’s onscreen romance with the much younger Amy Irving, clearly unaware the two had had an on-set affair. But as Maslin and others rightly noted, the movie comes alive during the many concert scenes, when Willie’s character, Buck Bonham, plays a bunch of Willie songs.
The soundtrack is thus essentially a Willie live album. And while it’s not on par with 1978’s Willie and Family Live, it’s got its own appeal. Where Johnny Paycheck’s unfortunate guest performance of “Take This Job and Shove It” was the lone blemish on Family Live, on Honeysuckle Willie gives the mic to string wizard Johnny Gimble, who sings and plays a delightful, self-explanatory original called “Fiddlin’ Around.” More significantly, Willie debuts two new originals that would move instantly into the canon. “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” is a loving bid adieu, thought to have been inspired either by a biker who’d worked as a driver for Willie and had recently died or, more likely, by Willie’s third marriage, which was about to. It has likely been played at more Texas funerals than even “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.” And the Oscar-nominated theme song, “On the Road Again,” allegedly written on the back of an air sickness bag during a plane flight, would become Willie’s theme song. —J.S.
Good Times is one of the stranger Willie records of the sixties. The first half is a folk-leaning, acoustic-only collection featuring three songs Willie wrote with his soon-to-be second ex-wife, Shirley. The other half is a Nashville sound review, with syrupy strings, backup singers, and Parks and Recreation character Ron Swanson’s favorite song, “Buddy.” But the album cover’s lechery-on-the-putting-green energy notwithstanding, Willie is often at his sharpest when he’s at his weirdest, and Good Times cuts deep.
In 1968, Willie started toying with a new Baldwin 800C acoustic-electric classical guitar, a nylon-stringed instrument that’d be his gateway drug to the thinner-necked Trigger. That warm nylon sound lays the foundation for the first half of Good Times. But if his guitar picking feels like a lush bed, Willie’s voice pierces the softness. His vocal phrasing cracks like a blackjack chain, and innocent-seeming tracks like Mickey Newbury’s “Sweet Memories” are downright haunting.
It’s an odd sound for a record called Good Times, and of course that’s the point. It’s an album of contrasts. On side two, sugary violins and angelic backup singers are weaponized to dark, often brilliant ends. The album was recorded right about the time RCA started to feel like a bad fit for Willie, and he seems to have tapped into a very particular set of emotions. Just look at the titles; on songs like “Ashamed” and “Permanently Lonely,” the Disney strings and virginal choirs aren’t there to uplift. They feel like the ironic smile of a very angry Nashville flameout. —M.M.
This was Willie’s first gospel record, and it was probably a surprise for fans who didn’t know that he and sister Bobbie, raised by their gospel-singing grandparents, had sacred music in their DNA. He recorded it with his road band in 1973 during the weeklong Shotgun Willie sessions in New York, with harmonies added by country stalwarts Larry Gatlin, Sammi Smith, and Doug Sahm, who also played fiddle. The album features ten venerable hymns like “Shall We Gather,” “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” and “Sweet Bye & Bye,” all reimagined in Willie’s evolving, funkier sound (the one he uses today), plus a contemporary song, “The Troublemaker,” which depicts Jesus as a rebellious hippie crucified for nonconformity. A moving affirmation of the Nelson family’s gospel roots, the record wound up shelved when Atlantic closed its country division. But three years later, after Willie started selling, Columbia finally issued it. It became his third number one country album in a row, and the lone single, “Uncloudy Day,” made it into the country top five, both unheard of for gospel recordings in the seventies. Still, the song sounded so much like Willie’s other material that most radio listeners may not have realized it was a revered gospel number dating back to 1879. —R.K.
An essentially forgotten album, though most fans will recall the title track, “Living in the Promiseland,” a number one country hit that was Willie’s more subtle take on the bombastic do-gooder anthem trend that was prevalent at the time—think “We Are the World” (1985) and “Man in the Mirror” (1987). Fresh off his 1985 founding of Farm Aid, he was now the unofficial spokesman of the heartland, and this song, with its proud title and chorus (“Our dreams are made of steel!”), seemed on its face a simple, maybe even simpleminded celebration of Americana. But listen closer. “Bring us your foreign songs / And we will sing along.” This is a song about immigration, about America as a welcoming home to those without. And though Willie quit playing it live in the early 2000s, he gave it a highly public dusting off in Washington, D.C., when the Library of Congress awarded him the Gershwin Prize in 2015, during the height of the Syrian refugee crisis. As the decade dissolved into travel bans and plans for a border wall, the song again became a staple of his live shows.
As for the rest of the record, unlike his other late-eighties albums, you should come for the hit and stick around for the picking. Backed alternately by Merle Haggard’s Strangers and Willie’s go-to swinging-string guys (Johnny Gimble, Freddy Powers, Paul Buskirk), he moves through airy takes on standards ranging from the familiar (“Basin Street Blues”) to the less so; his versions of Floyd Tilman’s “I’ve Got the Craziest Feeling” and singing cowboy Jimmy Wakely’s “You’re Only in My Arms (To Cry on My Shoulder)” rock as gently as a hammock in a breeze. —J.S.
The Beatles’ appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964 had almost as big an impact on Willie as it did the shrieking teenyboppers. His first two albums for Liberty had gone nowhere. But once the British Invasion got underway, Liberty lost interest in country music and folded its Nashville division, making Willie a free agent. After a brief false start at Monument, he signed with RCA, which was widely regarded as the more innovative of country’s top two labels. It was, he thought, his best chance at becoming a star.
Producer Chet Atkins, who led RCA’s country division, loved Willie’s songwriting and wanted to make that happen. For this debut, Atkins applied the Nashville sound formula he’d used to huge success with artists like Jim Reeves, smoothing out Willie’s honky-tonk edge with gently strummed acoustic guitars. He and Willie chose all original compositions, new songs like “Healing Hands of Time” and “So Much to Do,” plus four—“Hello Walls,” “Funny How Time Slips Away,” “Mr. Record Man,” and “Darkness on the Face of the Earth”—that had been on his Liberty debut, the first instance of Willie’s now-familiar practice of reworking old material. In most instances, Atkins’s soft touch worked. The chiming pedal steel riff on “Time Slips Away” makes the Liberty version sound unfinished, and the judicious bongo slaps on “Mr. Record Man” fit fine, believe it or not. For his part, Willie’s picking is subtle and his singing relaxed, both perfect for the production. So say what you want about the Nashville years; Country Willie: His Own Songs is simply a great mid-sixties country record—and a great Willie record. —J.S.
Of all the songwriters Willie fell in with when he got to Nashville, Roger Miller was the only one who matched his wit (and his penchant for dirty jokes). He was also the best proof that an artist could turn quirk into hits. A heavy-drinking, pill-popping Fort Worth native, Miller took the wordplay of that era’s country music a step further, writing tongue-twisting haiku, often with nonsense words, that somehow sold huge. His signature song, “King of the Road,” was a number-four pop hit and almost serious, a hobo’s lament couched in Miller charm: “I’m a man of means, by no means / King of the road.” But many of his other hits were novelty songs like “Dang Me,” “Chug-a-Lug,” and “Do-Wacka-Do,” and by 1982, after Miller had gone fourteen years without reaching the top ten, most fans remembered him for those. He was considered great, but goofy.
Old Friends showed off Miller’s depth. It was the first of the four old-lions duet records he released on Columbia in the eighties—see Brand on My Heart, with Hank Snow (1985); In the Jailhouse Now with Webb Pierce (1982); and Funny How Time Slips Away, with Faron Young (1985)—and thanks to ten strong Miller compositions, it’s by far the best. Most of the songs were from Miller’s early years, devastating tales of failed domesticity, like “Husbands and Wives,” “Half a Mind,” and “When Two Worlds Collide.” But the title track—one of only three times Miller and Willie duet on the record; most of the album is solo turns from each man—was a new song Miller had written for his parents, an impressionistic look at relationships that actually last. “Old friends, swapping lies of lives and love / Pitching popcorn to the doves, old friends.” When Willie and Miller hand the third verse off to Ray Price, who had been their boss during brief stints in his Cherokee Cowboys, Old Friends gives off the warmth of an overdue reunion. –C.W.
By the time Willie released Let’s Face the Music and Dance, two weeks before his eightieth birthday, he’d been breathing new air into old standards for at least four decades. But for all the well-earned love Willie gets for his Great American Songbook covers, his band deserves a whole lot of credit too. On Let’s Face the Music, the Family does something alchemical. Here they are, an 82-year-old honky-tonk pianist from Abbott, a drumming former pimp from Fort Worth, an old Dallas hippie on harmonica, a reformed Austin rockabilly on upright bass, and an organist called Moose, mixing together like a Juilliard-trained lounge quintet. The five musicians, with occasional assists on churango and percussion from Willie’s 23-year-old son Micah, swing through the whole album, loose and limber, driving the groove to Willie’s odd sense of time.
Face the Music was Willie’s first major studio album with just his road band backing him in almost thirty years—since 1985’s Me & Paul—and the Family can still buttress him like no other group of musicians. With the other instruments framing him, Willie sounds pleasantly weathered, his guitar playing as cosmic as ever. At several points he absolutely shreds, strumming wildly and running around the neck with perfect touch. Ray Benson once described Willie’s picking as “a cross between Django’s gypsy jazz and a Mexican guitar,” so it’s fitting that his cover of Reinhardt’s “Nuages” follows a version of “South of the Border.” Let’s Face the Music takes those songs, mixes them with covers of Irving Berlin and Carl Perkins, and makes it all feel like one whole, further proof of the Family’s magic. —M.M.
Judging by Willie’s grin on the cover, he’s feeling pretty good. Blissed out. And why wouldn’t he be? His previous record, Red Headed Stranger, was his first number-one country album and made it to number twenty-eight on the pop chart. His star was soaring, and Columbia had given him the creative freedom to do whatever he wanted. So just before Christmas 1975, he and the crew that cut Red Headed Stranger went back to the same Autumn Sound Studios, in Garland, and made the most unabashedly Willie album to that date.
The Sound in Your Mind is both a study of Willie’s varied influences and a blueprint of the artist he was turning into. You can hear the seeds of Stardust on “That Lucky Old Sun (Just Rolls Around Heaven All Day),” the Tin Pan Alley standard that opens the album with one of the most sublime vocal performances of Willie’s career. From there he leans right back into his honky-tonk roots with Lefty Frizzell’s “If You’ve Got the Money, I’ve Got the Time.” On side two, he pauses to pay homage to his Methodist upbringing with a church-ready rendition of “Amazing Grace,” the precursor to a long line of gospel albums, and then offers up the title track—and the lone new original—which is filled with an out-there lyricism (“Remember my love is the sound that you hear in your mind”) that portends his ascension to the stoned Zen-master shitkicker of Texas. He closes with a medley updating his Big Three compositions—“Funny How Time Slips Away,” “Crazy,” and “Night Life”—closing the latter with a guitar breakdown that nods to T-Bone Walker and the other black blues players who shaped the sound in Willie’s mind. —C.W.
When Willie’s daughter Amy was a kid, she loved “Rainbow Connection,” the Paul Williams–penned theme to 1979’s The Muppet Movie, and she often bugged her dad to record it. Once she was grown up, he finally did, along with other songs of childlike innocence. Willie and a few pals and family members—including Amy and his grandson-in-law, Matt Hubbard, who produced the record—sat around and played and sang songs like “Won’t You Ride in My Little Red Wagon” and “Ol’ Blue,” which Willie’s grandmother sang to him when he was little. But Willie being Willie, by the end of the sessions that produced his one children’s album, he had moved on to the hazards of being a grownup—drugs, violence, gambling, bad thoughts—in songs like “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)” and “The Thirty-third of August,” both written in the sixties by Nashville iconoclast and fellow Texan Mickey Newbury.
The masterpiece, though, is “Rainbow Connection,” which, as per usual, Willie made his own. This song about dreams, magic, and hearing voices that call in your sleep was first performed by Kermit the Frog, a green puppet plonking a banjo. Here, the craggy voice of real-life experience, one that cracked as it reached for those words of wonder, brought tears to the eyes of anyone who listened. —M.H.
After the modest sales of Willie’s 1965 RCA debut, Country Willie—His Own Songs, a songwriting record steeped in the Nashville sound, producer Chet Atkins was ready to start experimenting. And for all the grousing fans do about RCA’s alleged mistreatment of Willie, Atkins had the right idea. Willie’s second album for the label is rooted in the swinging Texas honky-tonk milieu that he knew best, and it paired him with Ernest Tubb’s backing band the Texas Troubadours, who Willie had played with as a frequent guest on Tubb's syndicated TV show. The Troubadours were crack musicians capable of flipping effortlessly from the simple, melodic backdrop they provided when Tubb sang to the dazzling, country-jazz instrumentals they played each night before he took the stage. The latter was precisely the sound Atkins, who was a sublime guitarist himself, wanted for this set of beloved country standards.
Willie was clearly in his element. The album explodes on the opening track, “Columbus Stockade Blues,” with fiddler Wade Ray trading licks with fiery guitarist Leon Rhodes and Willie pushing his phrasing to its offbeat extreme. The band instinctively went wild when unleashed, and Willie, who reveled in this kind of free-flowing interplay, followed suit, a combination that pays off beautifully on balls-to-the-wall stompers like “San Antonio Rose" and “My Window Faces the South,” as well as on familiar ballads like George Jones’s “Seasons of My Heart” and Ray Price’s “Don’t You Ever Get Tired (Of Hurting Me).” Willie isn’t singing for Nashville—he’s singing the way he’d do it at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas. —R.K.
Willie wasn’t the only country singer who loved Lefty Frizzell, one of the original hard-livin’ honky-tonk singer-songwriters. Everyone from Merle Haggard to George Jones was influenced by the way Frizzell sang, stretching out syllables and slurring words in a lazy, soulful manner. But in some ways Willie had the most in common with Frizzell, who, like Billy Joe Shaver, grew up in Corsicana, near Willie’s hometown of Abbott. Willie and Frizzell even kind of looked alike, at least in their thirties, when both had fleshy faces and a deep attraction to alcohol and trouble. But whereas Willie made a determined effort in middle age to stop killing himself with booze, Frizzell never did. Worn out and suffering from high blood pressure, he died of a stroke in 1975 at age 47.
Willie was so moved by Frizzell’s death that, later that year, he decided to do a tribute album—the first of many over his long career—recording ten Frizzell songs with the Family in one afternoon, giving old favorites like “Mom and Dad’s Waltz,” “Always Late (With Your Kisses),” and “She’s Gone, Gone, Gone” a loose update perfectly in line with what fans wanted after Red Headed Stranger. Still, Columbia execs, concerned that record buyers wouldn’t remember Frizzell, held the album for two years, pushing Willie to title it Songs for a Friend. Willie insisted on the more personal To Lefty from Willie, got his way, and then saw the record spend five months on the charts, peaking at number two. Clearly fans dug hearing him play the songs of the man who taught him how to put the heartbreak just behind the words. —M.H.
When asked for golfing advice, Willie once said: “It’s a difficult game to learn. You can’t care too much. If you try too hard, you blow it … That’s a good metaphor for a lot of things.” That detached approach is the key to Pancho & Lefty’s appeal. What should’ve sounded bloated—two Mount Rushmore country stars, an expansive eighties production, a title-track story-song about an outlaw retired to Cleveland—ends up feeling weightless. After all, when Willie’s daughter Lana played him the Emmylou Harris version of Townes Van Zandt’s “Pancho and Lefty” during a late-night session for the album at Pedernales Studio, he wrote the words down on a paper bag, went out to Merle Haggard’s bus in the parking lot, woke him up, and recorded his 4 a.m. vocals in one take. The next day, he sent the tape to New York and returned to his golf course.
At their best, Willie and Haggard are country music’s two great masters of light touch. Unlike so many other country Hall of Famers—say, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, or George Jones—neither man ever had a defining romantic duet partner, and Pancho & Lefty may be the closest they ever got to finding vocal soulmates. Hear it on two of the prettiest odes to unrepentant alcoholism ever recorded, “Reasons to Quit” and the similarly titled “No Reasons to Quit.” Their voices float together through the melodies, propelled by an easy swing that never touches the ground. —M.M.
Recorded over two nights in Fort Worth in July 1966, Live Country Music Concert is Willie’s first live album. Billed as “The country-and-western capital of the Great Southwest,” Panther Hall had long been a dependable gig for the young Texas singer-songwriter, which explains why RCA-Nashville head Chet Atkins chose to record him there. Unable to break Willie as a Nashville act, Atkins wanted to show him going over on his home turf, hoping that might make the difference.
Willie’s joking introduction of his bandmates, drummer Johnny Bush and bassist Wade Ray, is standard country corn pone; he refers to the two-piece backup as his orchestra and calls Bush “outstanding in his field. In fact, that’s where I found him, out standing in a field.” But what follows breaks all kinds of molds: stellar, stripped-down renditions of thirteen of Willie’s songs, some combined into quick medleys, plus Rex Griffin’s thirty-year-old hit “The Last Letter” and a blindsiding cover of the Beatles’ “Yesterday,” which had topped the charts a year earlier. The sound is spare—more basic than a Willie demo, even with a bit of session musician Chip Young’s guitar-sweetening added later in the studio by producer Felton Jarvis—and Willie strums and picks subtly on a Fender Jazzmaster guitar to keep the focus on the songs. His early hits roll out, one after another: “Night Life,” “Mr. Record Man,” and “Touch Me,” each one greeted with cheers of familiarity. Still, and probably predictably, sales were disappointing; the record topped out at number 32 on the country albums chart. But if the national audience couldn’t hear what the Texas crowd did, that’s on them. –J.N.P.
This is Willie’s first great pure-picking record and, to the ears of the Committee, still the best. After citing the influence of Django Reinhardt’s Belgian gypsy jazz guitar for years, Willie used this album to pay two tributes at once, one to Reinhardt and his iconic Quintette du Hot Club de France, and the other to four old buddies he’d been exploring that music with since the late fifties. Paul Buskirk and rhythm guitarist Freddie Powers had started converting Willie into a fellow Reinhardt fanatic when he was in Fort Worth. Upright bassist Dean Reynolds had joined Willie and Buskirk on the original 1960 Houston recording of “Nite Life.” And fiddler Johnny Gimble was always ready to play the role of Stéphane Grappelli to Willie’s Reinhardt.
So Willie decided to make a Reinhardt record and brought in his old buddies. Like Reinhardt’s Quintette, they went drummerless, carrying the beat on rhythm guitars and bass. With co-producer Freddy Powers keeping the focus squarely on the licks, and Gimble humming along with his fiddle lines, the way the great jazz bassist Slam Stewart often did, the Rainbow Band, as they would come to call themselves, ran through ten older pop swingers, some soft and languid, like “Mona Lisa” and “In My Mother’s Eyes,” others hot and jumping, like “Who’s Sorry Now?,” “Exactly Like You,” and a blazing take on Bob Wills’s instrumental arrangement of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” And somehow, just like Stardust, Somewhere Over the Rainbow hit number one on the country album chart, unthinkable for an album rooted in thirties jazz. —R.K.
There’s plenty of valid criticism to be leveled at Waylon & Willie. It’s not really a duets record; of its eleven songs, three are Waylon Jennings solo, as are another three by Willie—and two of those Willie cuts, “It’s Not Supposed to Be That Way” and “If You Can Touch Her at All,” were simply his new vocals slapped on tracks that had appeared on a previous Waylon album. Thus the project sounds a lot like what it was: RCA’s cynical attempt at a second quick hit after the unprecedented success of Wanted! The Outlaws. In fact, label head Jerry Bradley’s original plan was simply to overdub Waylon’s vocals on existing Willie recordings in the RCA vault. But as one Committee member, Austin songwriter Monte Warden, wrote in a note supporting his ranking of Waylon & Willie as his personal number five, “Don’t be stupid.”
Warden’s right. Waylon & Willie, which topped the country album charts for more than three months, is a defining document of the outlaw era. “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” a self-explanatory warning from two absolute authorities, would spend four weeks at number one on the country singles chart and win a Grammy. The signature glide of Ralph Mooney, Waylon’s steel player, shines throughout, especially on “Mamas” and on Waylon’s solo standout, “Lookin’ for a Feeling.” But maybe the finest moment comes on their duet on Kris Kristofferson’s “Don’t Cuss the Fiddle.” Realizing that the melody is essentially the same as their own “Good Hearted Woman,” Willie and Waylon sub in the lyrics of their big hit as “Fiddle” fades out. For all the duets they recorded, it’s one of the few times you can actually hear them enjoying each other’s company. —J.S.
Spirit, like many of Willie’s greatest achievements, was the result of a combination of luck and desire. After the middle-of-the-road ballads and the personal hardships of the late eighties and early nineties, he’d been reborn on 1993’s Across the Borderline. But now in his early sixties, on the cusp of old age, he was also taking stock, looking back in sadness and acceptance, and writing melancholic, Django Reinhardt–esque instrumentals like “Matador” and mournful songs like “Too Sick to Pray.” He asked his friend Joe Gracey, the sound engineer who lived down the hill from Pedernales Studio, to help him cut some demos. Liking what he heard in the stripped-down versions, Willie brought in sister Bobbie Nelson, fiddler Johnny Gimble, and guitarist Jody Payne, who had just fallen in love with a new, smaller acoustic guitar. They recorded the songs in an afternoon, no drums or bass, just some of Willie’s closest companions trying to match his mellow mood, playing sparely if at all.
You can hear the cracks in his voice and the creaks in his guitar. Most of Willie’s best albums feature Trigger prominently, but none of them revolve around his guitar like Spirit. Trigger’s warm, round tones introduce and close the album on bookend versions of “Matador” and guide all the songs in between. “Mariachi” is an intricate trio of guitar, fiddle, and piano played by three old friends who know one another well. Payne’s ethereal harmony vocals on “Your Memory Won’t Die in My Grave” are a rare use of sweet backups on a Willie record, and here they sound like longing made real.
But there’s affirmation too. “I Thought About You, Lord” is a modern-day hymn, and “We Don’t Run” is an anthem as sturdy as any that came before it—as well as a pathway for the next 25 years of Willie’s stubborn Zen compassion: “We don’t run, we don’t compromise / We don’t quit, we never do / We look for love, we find it in the eyes / The eyes of me and the eyes of you.” Just as the low-key concept album Red Headed Stranger kicked off Willie’s middle decades, Spirit’s song cycle of melancholy opened the door to his later ones. Willie has called Spirit his favorite record “because it is so sparse.” Sometimes it’s in the spaces between the notes that you hear what the singer is really trying to say. —M.H.
Everything you need to know about why Willie fought so hard for his creative freedom is contained in this record. Recorded at Harrah’s in Lake Tahoe in April 1978, it spanned two vinyl discs, affording him room to summarize his career in depth. He was on top of the world, his voice at full power; Trigger was running wild; and the Family, its lineup now augmented by a second drummer and bassist, was in high-energy mode. It’s a far cry from the little three-piece that played Panther Hall in ’66.
A new sound is evident from the start, when Willie bangs out the triumphant first notes of regular show-opener “Whiskey River,” followed by a sprint through the hallowed Bob Wills tune “Stay a Little Longer.” It takes two medleys to cover the early Willie who created “Funny How Time Slips Away,” “Crazy,” “Night Life,” and “Hello Walls,” hearkening back to an era he wryly describes in an intro as “my childhood.” He uses another medley for an abridged taste of Red Headed Stranger, but gives ferocious, full-length treatments to the outlaw anthems that the casino crowd is hungry for: “Good Hearted Woman,” “I Can Get Off on You,” and “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.” Then, after the Family takes the spotlight on a whirlwind “Under the Double Eagle”—with everybody but the bassists and drummers getting at least one solo—he points to the future, introducing “Georgia on My Mind” by calling it “a new recording … of an old song.” It was, of course, a highlight from Stardust, which was released the same month he occupied the Harrah’s stage.
The complete performance laid bare both Willie’s career to that moment and his vision of the outlaw ethos. The paranoid powers on Music Row had feared that when Willie and his compadre Waylon Jennings sought control of their own direction in the studio, they were plotting to undermine the very fabric of the country music industry. That narrow view overlooked their music’s thick vein of conservatism: Willie was still playing country music, songs old and new, his heroes’ and his own. But he was finally doing it his way, on his terms. —R.K.
This album may be Willie’s single most stunning achievement. The early nineties were a near-impossible time for him. The IRS mess was dragging on. His uneven output had caught up with him; his singles were now lucky to crack the country top fifty. At the end of 1991, his son Billy died, and the following spring, in a bid to satisfy the feds, Willie left the road for a soul-crushing, months-long, seven-days-a-week residency at a supper club in Branson, Missouri. 1992 would wind up being the only year in his career in which he didn’t release a new album or even a single. But in February 1993, he finally settled up with the IRS. And seven weeks later, he released Across the Borderline.
It wasn’t a return to form but a rebirth. Overseen by Don Was, the rock producer whose comeback records for Bonnie Raitt and the B-52s had turned both acts into multimillion sellers, Willie took chances. Borderline opens with just him and Trigger on Paul Simon’s “American Tune,” and when he sings of feeling “weary to my bones,” he doesn’t sound like he’s interpreting someone else’s words. But at the bridge, his voice is joined by pedal steel—“I dreamed my soul rose unexpectedly / Looking back down at me / Smiled reassuredly”—and there it is: salvation in song.
From there, the album is one surprise after another, and every one works. On “Getting Over You,” Willie’s high, nasal whine melts into Raitt’s easy rasp for one of his finest duets. He and Sinéad O’Connor nail Peter Gabriel’s “Don’t Give Up.” He does another Simon cover as well as two each by John Hiatt and Lyle Lovett, and one by Bob Dylan, and he duets with Dylan on a new song they cowrote. Plus, he brings in two new songs of his own, “Valentine,” a lullaby for his three-year-old son Lukas, and album closer “Still Is Still Moving to Me,” a 90-mile-an-hour testament to perseverance that races like a runaway train.
Critics loved the record, but sales were modest, and Columbia soon dropped him. That proved to be a gift. The label, which had wisely allowed him to blaze new trails two decades earlier, now wanted to brand him a legacy act, to have him coast on old favorites and nostalgia. But Borderline brought him a new, younger audience, launching a third act that likely only Willie thought he had in him. —J.S.
For all the strange creation myths behind so many Willie albums—and all the hit-and-miss records that resulted—the story behind this one is the Williest. When the IRS raided his ranch in November 1990, hitting him with a $32 million bill for delinquent taxes, he wasn’t exactly ambushed. He’d been negotiating with the agency ever since it had disallowed some old tax shelters and upped his amount owed, and he’d actually talked the figure down to $16.7 million. The problem was, he didn’t have the money. But, unwilling to declare bankruptcy and stiff the feds, he worked to make good on his debt. He performed a new song in a Taco Bell commercial. He signed Jose Cuervo to sponsor a tour. He booked Branson. And he released this record.
The IRS Tapes included 25 Willie originals that he had recorded in December 1984 with just his vocals and Trigger. They weren’t demos. All the songs had been around since at least the early seventies, so they sound well-worn, his voice sure where the perfect notes hide, his picking simple but exquisite. He avoided obvious choices; there’s no “Crazy” or “Hello Walls.” Instead, he went with less-cited tracks from minor albums, like “Permanently Lonely” and “Buddy” from Good Times, and “Will You Remember?” and “Country Willie” from The Words Don’t Fit the Picture. The best-known songs were four from Phases and Stages, including “Pretend I Never Happened” and “(How Will I Know) I’m Falling in Love Again.” Emotionally fraught in their original context, they’re almost painfully intimate here. This is what Willie would sound like if he were singing only to you.
The tapes had been among Willie’s possessions that had been seized by the IRS, but he persuaded the agency to let him release them, promising them $5 from each sale. He enlisted Bob Johnston, the famed producer of Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, to clean them up. Then he sold them on late-night TV via a 1-800 number, with his picture on the cover in a “Shit Happens” T-shirt. Though sales didn’t get near to clearing his debt, they made a dent, and two years later he reached a settlement. And fans got The IRS Tapes, the purest expression of his artistry on record. —J.S.
Yesterday’s Wine is the first inkling of Cosmic Willie. The album’s opening is bizarre, with drummer Paul English as the voice of God, saying, “You do know why you’re here?” and an unidentified Willie replying, “Yes … Perfect man has visited earth already, and his voice was heard. The voice of imperfect man must now be made manifest, and I have been selected as the most likely candidate.”
Yesterday’s Wine is Willie’s most Christian album, packing a spiritual depth not found on most country gospel records, even though there’s no overt proselytizing. On original compositions like “It’s Not for Me to Understand,” a blind-boy parable, and “Family Bible,” a nostalgic look at Willie’s religious upbringing—that he sold to Claude Gray and Paul Buskirk for $100 in 1959, only to watch Gray have a number-seven hit with it a year later—Willie poses big questions about why life goes the way it does. The answer is the same each time: Have faith. Everything’s in the hands of the Lord.
“I’m born, can you use me?” Willie Nelson was asking himself a lot of questions in 1971. For all his success as a songwriter, the 38-year-old hadn’t broken through as a recording artist. But he wasn’t asking for divine intervention. Instead, he was writing the questions down and turning them into lyrics for “one long song,” as he would later describe Yesterday’s Wine. And he was ready to take a chance with them in the studio. Felton Jarvis, who was producing Willie with a much softer hand than Chet Atkins ever used, let him go for it.
The record is filled out with songs that would sound unrelated and secular in any other context. There are croons about the passage of time, “Summer of Roses” and “December Day,” that recall Frank Sinatra. And there are two trippy two-steppers pushed by a sliding steel guitar, the title track and “Me & Paul,” an autobiographical account of his adventures with English, Willie’s first outlaw reveal on record. But as part of Willie’s heady concept, the songs tell a story of one man striving to understand exactly who he is, whose faith in God is giving him faith in himself. And if country music fans didn’t get it—Yesterday’s Wine failed to make the charts—they would soon enough. —J.N.P.
When Kris Kristofferson heard the words to “Shotgun Willie” for the first time, he called them “mind farts.” And given the context, the lyrics must have felt scattershot, if not outright lazy. It had taken Willie 39 years, a new hometown, and a change of record labels to gain a meaningful amount of creative control, and when he finally got it, the man who wrote “Crazy” opened his post-Nashville career with: “Shotgun Willie sits around in his underwear.” But however it sounded to Kristofferson in 1973, Shotgun Willie’s first track now feels like a deliberate example of a prime Willie-ism: taking horseshit and making lemonade.
Willie began the seventies with a divorce, a literal house fire, and a multi-gun shootout with his daughter’s abusive husband. He also happened to finally get dropped by RCA, but that was the good news. It meant he was a free agent living in Austin when Jerry Wexler came nosing around. A partner at Atlantic Records, Wexler had an ear that belonged in the Smithsonian—he’d produced Ray Charles’s “I Got a Woman” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and signed Led Zeppelin and John Prine—and he was now tasked with starting the label’s new country division. Looking to fill it with outsider acts, Wexler turned to Austin, and in late 1972, he signed Willie and Texas roots music savant Doug Sahm to be Atlantic’s marquee country stars.
But in February 1973, when Willie flew to New York to record for the first time at Atlantic Studios, he still hadn’t written any new songs. In Manhattan, he sat on a Holiday Inn toilet and considered some of the recent bad times—the writer’s block, the “Shotgun Willie”' nickname he’d earned among friends after the shootout—and wrote down some lyrics on a sanitary napkin envelope. Sitting around in his boxers, he began the most exhilarating left turn in country music history.
Shotgun Willie is a big part of the redneck rock origin story. By 1973, Mickey Raphael and Bobbie Nelson had joined Willie’s band, Sahm and Leon Russell and so many others had come into the Family’s orbit, and Willie and his $90,000-a-year backstage beer tab had found residency at Armadillo World Headquarters. The album came out the same year as Jerry Jeff Waker’s Viva Terlingua and Waylon’s Honky Tonk Heroes, and it sold more copies in the state capital than Willie’s previous records had nationwide. But if Shotgun Willie sits near the center of Austin’s outlaw lore—“country and rock, rednecks and hippies, together!”—it’s also a killer R&B record. Backed by the Memphis Horns on “Shotgun Willie,” a Motown bassline on “Whiskey River,” and a Meters-esque drum groove on “Devil in a Sleepin’ Bag,” Willie casts a net far beyond Central Texas.
Here, he uses his creative freedom to combine old personality traits—honky-tonk crier, sneaky jazzman, blue-eyed soul man, folkie stoner—into a new persona. In his own loose way, he becomes all of those things at once. Just listen to “Whiskey River.” In Willie’s hands, a Johnny Bush tune becomes a slow-burning funk song, a two-step, a comedy of self-deprecation, a tragedy of self-harm, and the “Start Me Up” of country music. Somehow, the whole album pulls off that kind of culture/counterculture balance. And even if he’d always contained multitudes, Shotgun Willie recasts them into a single image. Few people get cooler at 39, but when the album came out, fans started calling him “Shotgun Willie.” Soon, he’d be famous enough that one name would do. —M.M.
Imagine, for a moment, you’re Willie Nelson. The year is 1961. After years of scraping by in various locales on your gift for making heartaches and memories rhyme, you’re finally in Nashville and tasting success. Country stars like Faron Young and Patsy Cline are having huge hits with your songs, even crossing over to the high end of the pop chart. Royalty checks are coming in, fat ones, and for the first time in your life you’ve got some real money. But you’re not satisfied. These songs are your essence—and you want to sing them. You want people to know they poured out of your soul. So you sign with Liberty Records, a second-tier country label, the one willing to take a chance on you. The next fall, you put out your first full-length album, calling it … and then I wrote. But the humble title is a feint; this may be the most accomplished debut album in history.
For many of us born in the six decades since, it’s impossible to imagine a world in which these songs didn’t exist. If you grew up in Texas, they were likely just about everywhere: at ballgames and cookouts and weddings and funerals, on road trips and the radio and every jukebox you’ve ever flipped through. And not just the songs that ascended to the country canon, like “Hello Walls,” “Funny How Time Slips Away,” and “Crazy,” which appear back-to-back-to-back on side one, but the deep cuts like “Mr. Record Man,” “Undo the Right,” and “Wake Me When it’s Over.” … and then I wrote isn’t just one of the greatest debuts of all time—it’s one of the best singer-songwriter records ever recorded.
Not that it sounds like one as that term is understood now. This is a Nashville sound record, though the sheen is mercifully dialed down. It was produced by the head of Liberty’s country division, Joe Allison, partly in Music Row’s famous Quonset Hut studio and partly in Hollywood. Allison appreciated Willie’s idiosyncratic singing style and kept his vocals out front, dropping the glossy chorus back in the mix and eschewing strings altogether. But while that may have worked for posterity, it didn’t for country fans. Willie’s voice and phrasing sounded alien. And his lyrics were just weird. He speaks to walls and windows on “Hello Walls.” He talks-sings through a conversation on “Time Slips Away.” On “Darkness on the Face of the Earth,” he channels poet Pablo Neruda to describe a breakup in cosmic terms: “The stars fell out of heaven and the moon could not be found / The sun was in a million pieces scattered all around.” Though the album produced one top ten single (“Touch Me”), none of its other three singles made the charts, nor did the album itself, which is almost funny now; if … and then I wrote were released today, people would mistake it for a greatest hits record.
But even among so many classics, “Crazy” is on another level. It’s equal parts George Gershwin and Hank Williams, a swaying, sophisticated melody with dumb-simple lyrics. “I’m crazy for trying / And I’m crazy for crying / And I’m crazy for loving you.” Patsy Cline released her definitive version in 1961—it’s the all-time number-two jukebox song—and in the years since, it’s been recorded by dozens of artists, from Linda Ronstadt to Chaka Khan to Austin emo band Mineral to, for the first time on this record, Willie himself. It’s the song that would take him from poet-picker to a composer worthy of inclusion in the Great American Songbook. —C.W.
Sometimes hindsight is blind. With more than five million copies sold, Stardust is by far Willie’s biggest-selling album, the first Willie record many fans owned and—wrongheaded as this will sound—in some cases the only one. Featuring his take on ten pop standards, it can rightly be categorized as easy listening, which is no knock. It is, in fact, undeniably easy to listen to, because whatever else one might say about it, Stardust is a beautiful record. But in light of all that, people forget it’s the most radical move Willie ever made.
For one thing, Columbia was dead-set opposed. Outlaw country had lit the world on fire, and execs wanted more of that, not a bunch of songs from the twenties. Rick Blackburn, the label’s marketing head, told Willie, “Do a ‘Luckenbach, Texas’ or some damn thing. Stay with the mood that’s hot.” Willie shot back, “My audience right now is young, college age, mid-twenties. They’ll think these are new songs, and at the same time, we’ll get the sentiment of the older audience who grew up with these songs but don’t necessarily know me as an artist. We will bridge that gap.” Since Willie’s contract gave him creative control, he won.
But that was only the start of the weirdness. Willie tapped soul legend Booker T. Jones, his upstairs neighbor in a Malibu condo complex, to produce. They recorded in one week at Emmylou Harris’s house in L.A., with the band set up in her living room—save Mickey Raphael, who recorded his harmonica in her bathroom. (The tile gave great reverb.) And then Willie refused to put his photo on the cover—a no-no in Nashville—opting for a moody painting of the night sky by Guy Clark’s wife, Susanna.
Then he turned in a perfect record, impossibly delicate, each melody caressed, each word almost whispered. Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust” opens, and like the 1940 version by Frank Sinatra and Tommy Dorsey he’d heard as a kid, Willie drops the opening verse, picking a brief Trigger meditation on the chords before sliding into the lyrics. “Sometimes I wonder, why I spend / The lonely nights/ Dreaming of a song.” The pace is glacial. Willie’s vocal seems to lie further behind the beat than usual, and gentle anticipation builds in the wait for him, always with a hushed reward. “My stardust melody / The memory of love’s refrain.” The languid tone is set. On “Moonlight in Vermont,” he keeps the playing out of the way of the lyrics, which Willie likes to point out never rhyme; they’re free verse. He reclaims “Unchained Melody” from the Righteous Brothers, replacing the drama of their 1965 hit with a sense of mystery. The album tempo ticks upward occasionally, but only slightly; on songs like “All of Me” and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” Willie’s not swinging but swaying, leaving space for the songs’ own brilliance to sink in. That stillness, and the way it resonated with people who thought they didn’t even like Willie Nelson, make Stardust country music’s Kind of Blue. —J.S.
Willie conceived his musical breakthrough on the road—literally.
Heading home to Texas from a Colorado ski trip, he and then-wife Connie began kicking around ideas for his next album, his first for Columbia. She thought of “Red Headed Stranger,” a ballad he often sang to their kids as a lullaby, and asked if he could build a record around that. It was a song Willie had loved since his disc jockey days in the mid-fifties, when he’d played the original recording by Arthur “Guitar Boogie” Smith and his Cracker-Jacks at KCNC in Fort Worth. Later on the drive, as they neared Denver at night, the city lights inspired a new song he thought could advance the “Stranger” storyline. With three concept albums under his belt, Willie was formulating a fourth. By the time they arrived back home, the idea was percolating at full tilt.
Willie mapped out a tale of an Old West preacher who kills his philandering wife and her lover, before riding off, haunted and alone, eventually finding peace and redemption. He’d relate the storyline through vintage songs, among them Scotty Wiseman’s “Remember Me,” Eddy Arnold’s “I Couldn't Believe It Was True,” and “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” a mournful Fred Rose ballad that Grand Ole Opry stalwart Roy Acuff recorded in 1947. To that, he added Hank Cochran’s more recent tune “Can I Sleep in Your Arms.” New Willie originals like “Time of the Preacher” and “Denver” would unify it into a cohesive, dramatic narrative similar to the ones he created for Yesterday’s Wine and Phases and Stages.
Willie wanted to record old school, the way his heroes Bob Wills and Ernest Tubb had: live in the studio, singing and playing, backed by the same musicians he toured with. That’s precisely what he did at the recently opened Autumn Sound studio, in Garland. Simplicity ruled; he forbade any of the technical sweetening Nashville producers routinely added to vocals—“Blue Eyes” is mostly just him and Trigger. The result was a minimalist western film noir of stark and jarring clarity. Total expense: $4,000, a fraction of the production costs of any Nashville album.
Columbia had no issues with the money. It was the music that set them off. Label president Bruce Lundvall, who’d signed Willie, excoriated it as too raw, equating the unvarnished sound to a demo. Billy Sherrill, who headed Columbia’s Nashville operations, agreed. Notorious for producing the very kinds of records Willie despised, Sherrill wanted to smooth out the sound. Willie’s contract, however, was unambiguous. They were bound to release what he gave them—as is.
The label expected total failure when it issued the album that spring. To the executives’ amazement, Red Headed Stranger earned critical acclaim and was embraced not only by radio but by both country and rock audiences. The album reached number one on the country charts; the first single, “Blue Eyes,” did the same, and then the second, “Remember Me,” went to number two. The album even cracked the top thirty in the overall Billboard 200. At 42, after more than a decade of frustration, Willie Nelson was country’s hottest star. —R.K.
By 1974, rock acts had already embraced the concept album and done it to death—think the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, and try to forget the Who’s Tommy. Soul artists had gotten into the game as well, with masterworks like Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On. But country LPs were still pretty much what albums had been originally, a second chance to sell a single or two, with a lot of filler sandwiched between.
Willie was the exception. While his first attempt, 1968’s Texas in My Soul, was more themed collection than concept, his second stab, 1971’s Yesterday’s Wine, was a fully realized parable of faith. With Phases and Stages he hit the sweet spot, crafting a song cycle about the end of a marriage. The structure itself was novel. Side one of the original LP has Willie singing from the woman’s point of view, side two from the man’s. Even more than on Red Headed Stranger, the concept album that followed Phases and made him a star, this narrative holds together without the tiniest departure or suspension of disbelief. And unlike Stranger, which many regard as his masterpiece, every song on Phases was written by Willie. The songwriter tells the story in his own words.
Making it was a messy proposition. Storied producer Jerry Wexler had shown Willie the possibilities of recording outside the Nashville bubble with their first collaboration, 1973’s Shotgun Willie. For their second Atlantic album, Wexler wanted him to work with the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, the then-little-known group of Alabama white guys who provided the groove on classic recordings by Aretha Franklin and Wilson Pickett. From Nashville, Wexler brought in A-Teamers to ensure a country sound. And Willie brought the songs, not all of which were new. “Bloody Mary Morning” had appeared on 1970’s Both Sides Now. Waylon Jennings had already had a hit with “Pretend I Never Happened.”
They recorded in Willie time—two days, in and out—but he picked enough nits with Wexler’s choices that many tracks were reworked at Nugget Studio, near Nashville, out of Wexler’s purview. The final mix was completed by Tom Dowd, of “Layla” fame, at Wexler’s favorite new studio, Criteria, in Miami. Somehow, this odd mix of players, locales, and knob-turners worked, resulting in an album with all the country elements—hard pedal steel, fiddle, mandolin, and dobro—that sounded like no country record that preceded it.
Side one is the wife’s take, opening with her “Washing the dishes / Scrubbing the floors / Caring for someone who don’t care anymore.” The sigh of resignation amid the drudgery is palpable. From there, the song titles almost tell the story themselves. She sifts through her anger in “Pretend I Never Happened,” returns to her family on “Sister’s Coming Home,” and tries to get her old life back in “Down at the Corner Beer Joint.” Then finally, in “(How Will I Know) I’m Falling in Love Again,” with Willie at a whisper, the hesitant woman finds the strength to move on.
Willie then turns to the husband, who has a harder time expressing himself. It’s easier to just let ’er rip, which is what happens on “Bloody Mary Morning,” a high-flying testimonial to self-medication. Reality hits like a gut punch on “I Still Can’t Believe You’re Gone,” which Willie actually wrote for Paul English after the suicide of English’s wife, Carlene—it may be the saddest country song ever written. But then the narrator’s back in denial, voicing disbelief in “It’s Not Supposed to Be That Way.” After spinning his wheels on “Heaven and Hell”—“Sometimes it’s heaven / Sometimes it’s hell / Sometimes I don’t even know”—he leaves off with the existential shrug of “Pick Up the Tempo.” It is what it is, you know? Might as well take it on home.
Commercial success isn’t the yardstick. Released in March 1974, the album reached number 34 on Billboard’s country albums chart, while only one of its three singles, “Bloody Mary Morning,” broke into the top twenty, peaking at number 17. That September, Atlantic Records folded its Nashville subsidiary, ending its great country music experiment, and Willie moved on to Columbia, Stranger, and stardom.
What’s left is a perfect record. You want to understand why some of us get so fussed over this Willie guy? Why some of us consider him a deity, our North Star? Sit through this one, pay attention to what’s sung and said, or as Willie might put it, carefully consider the whole situation: somehow, he takes us inside two people’s heads to tell a story that anyone who has ever shared a bed with another person—that is, pretty much all of us—can relate to, learn from, or at least find a little solace in. It’s Willie at his most universal and absolutely singular best. —J.N.P.
