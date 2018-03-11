2018 Media Kit

Since 1973, Texas Monthly has chronicled life in contemporary Texas, reporting on vital issues such as politics, the environment, industry, and education. As a leisure guide, Texas Monthly continues to be the indispensable authority on the Texas scene, covering music, the arts, travel, restaurants, museums, and cultural events with its insightful recommendations.

Recognized for its editorial excellence and outstanding design, Texas Monthly is one of the most respected publications in the nation and has won 13 National Magazine Awards, the industry’s equivalent of the Pulitzer prize.

With a total readership of more than 2.4 million, Texas Monthly delivers the state’s largest and most affluent print audience. Subscribers make up 91% of the Texas Monthly audience and they are a loyal base: they spend 1.3 hours reading the magazine, a number much higher than the industry average. They also act on information they see in the magazine: 93% take action as a result of reading Texas Monthly.

Editorial Content

Behind the Lines: A monthly editorial on the Texas state of mind.

Touts: A monthly lifestyle section featuring columns on food, travel, style, and more.

Texas Monthly Reporter: Brief articles on noteworthy items, places, and people from across the state.

Features: Texas Monthly is a staff-written magazine with a strong editorial feature well that contains three to five in-depth stories. Topics range from true crime sagas and political analysis to service pieces on the great outdoors and the state’s best new restaurants.

Dining Guide: The most respected restaurant reviews in the state.

Inside Back Page: The Texanist, who has been offering fine advice in the pages of Texas Monthly since 2007, answers questions with wit and wisdom.

Awards

Since 1973, Texas Monthly has received numerous prestigious journalism awards, including thirteen National Magazine Awards, the industry’s equivalent of the Pulitzer prize. Having won honors for graphic design and artwork as well as for editorial excellence, Texas Monthly is one of the most widely recognized and respected publications in the industry today. The following is a partial list of Texas Monthly’s editorial and art awards:

National Magazine Awards

Other Texas Monthly Awards

Custom Publishing

Texas Monthly Custom Publishing (TMCP) has been a division of Texas Monthly magazine since 1991. For more than 20 years, it has served clients by publishing magazines and books that help communicate with customers, colleagues, and employees. Beginning with its first client, the state tourism office (Office of the Governor, Economic Development and Tourism), TMCP has been focused on the economic success of Texas and of Texas companies, including outstanding institutions such as H-E-B Grocery, The University of Texas, the Austin Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Houston Partnership, and the Dallas Regional Chamber.

Learn more about Texas Monthly Custom Publishing