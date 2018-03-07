The energy secretary outlined the Trump administration’s new direction at an oil and gas conference in Houston.
Energy
Some observers fear the tariffs could slow the industry's rapid growth.
We recommend this gripping piece on the boom-and-bust cycle for your weekend longread.
Plus: power reserves dip from coal plants shuttering and Austin commands the cheapest solar.
States and cities that do not create adequate "adaptation and mitigation strategies" may face tarnished credit ratings, Moody's warns.
In recent months the West Texas oil town has smelled, in one resident’s words, like ”a dog’s anal gland.” And no one is 100 percent sure why.
In recent months the West Texas oil town has smelled, in one resident’s words, like “a dog’s anal gland.” And no one is 100 percent sure why.
Just in time for Christmas.
Plus: Texas installs quite a few solar panels, CenterPoint Energy has a gas outage in Northeast Texas, and pipeline companies worry about their tax break.
The Dallas-based company, which owns a major stake in the Dakota Access pipeline, is seeking $1 billion in damages.