Jobs and Internships

Since 1973, Texas Monthly has chronicled life in contemporary Texas, reporting on vital issues such as politics, criminal justice, the environment, industry, and education. Often referred to as “the National Magazine of Texas,” Texas Monthly is known for smart, literary journalism and in-depth investigative reporting that illuminates issues of public policy and drives the discussion of what’s important in the Lone Star State. Additionally, Texas Monthly continues to be the indispensable authority on the Texas scene, covering music, the arts, travel, restaurants, museums, and cultural events with its insightful recommendations.

Texas Monthly offers a strong benefits package, including competitive health, dental, and life insurance. If you are interested in employment opportunities at Texas Monthly, please email a cover letter and resume to [email protected].

If you are a qualified candidate and interested in this position we encourage you to apply. Please email a cover letter and resume to [email protected] with the job title and job location in the subject line.

Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Texas Monthly has an immediate opportunity for a highly motivated and experienced Account Manager to drive sales revenue for Texas Monthly within the Houston market. This role will be responsible for prospecting new business and growing pre-existing accounts with customized 360 degree solutions across print, digital, social, video, and experiential platforms at Texas Monthly. The ideal candidate will have an in-depth understanding of the current media landscape, will have established relationships with senior marketers at local brands and agencies, and high level of comfort with networking and securing long-term partnerships in Houston.

If you are a qualified candidate and interested in this position we encourage you to apply. Please email a cover letter and resume to [email protected] with the job title and job location in the subject line.

Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Texas Monthly has an immediate opportunity for a highly motivated and experienced Account Manager to drive sales revenue for Texas Monthly within the Dallas market. This role will be responsible for prospecting new business and growing pre-existing accounts with customized 360 degree solutions across print, digital, social, video, and experiential platforms at Texas Monthly. The ideal candidate will have an in-depth understanding of the current media landscape, will have established relationships with senior marketers at local brands and agencies, and high level of comfort with networking and securing long-term partnerships in Dallas.

Full-Stack Web Developer

Job Overview:

Texas Monthly is seeking an experienced full-stack engineer to help build the next generation of texasmonthly.com. Our team is looking for someone who has a track record of shipping products with reliable, maintainable code and someone who is eager to apply their engineering skills toward creating new and innovative experiences for our brand. Texas Monthly runs on WordPress using a combination of open-source and proprietary software and plugins. Our development process is agile but only formal enough to maintain efficiencies. This will be the first full-time engineering role on the product team, and we are excited to supercharge our technical efforts in web publishing, audience development, advertising solutions, and new platforms.

Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Maintaining current and evolving codebase for texasmonthly.com, building out new features, resolving technical issues, and shipping code consistently to production environments

Ensuring all web properties are running smoothly and performing well at all times

Working with product lead, designers, infrastructure support, and other stakeholders to implement versatile technology solutions

Integrating vital APIs (or in some cases building them) and implementing core production solutions

Leading individual tech efforts such as page speed enhancements, server load reductions, building/maintaining data pipelines, or integrating our content in other platforms

Sharing what you’ve accomplished or discovered for the benefit of the digital team

Successful candidates will possess the following skills/abilities:

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Experience working at a media company

Ability to work efficiently and independently under deadlines and meet weekly commitments

Experience working under agile development methodologies preferred

Eagerness to learn about new technologies and implement those ideas in a production environment

Good understanding of techniques/practices such as responsive web design, progressive enhancement, MVC architectures, continuous integration, continuous deployment

Having built and maintained open source WordPress plugins in a huge plus

Experience with performance tuning and security is a big plus

Required Qualifications:

BS degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or other technical degree or 4+ year’s equivalent technology experience

Experience developing with LAMP technologies including a high-degree of proficiency with PHP, JavaScript, SaSS/CSS, and Git

Experience developing and working with WordPress, 1+ years preferred

Experience building applications for high traffic websites

Application Process:

If you are a qualified candidate and interested in this position we encourage you to apply. Please email a cover letter and resume to [email protected] with the job title in the subject line. If you have a portfolio, please include that as well.

Copywriter

Job Overview:

Texas Monthly has an immediate opportunity for a highly motivated, creative Copywriter for the TM Studio, our team that services both internal and external clients. This person will be responsible for managing, writing, and proofreading projects within the studio: special advertising sections, custom publications, and marketing, sales, and promotional materials for events and the overall Texas Monthly brand. The ideal candidate will be agile, flexible, and have a positive attitude. He or she will have an eagle eye for proper spelling and grammar, and have a proven track record of productive and positive interaction with clients. This person is a creative thinker with a great imagination—someone who can envision and give life to something that does not exist.

Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Special Advertising Sections & Custom Publications Work with advertisers to write and edit narratives; gather photo assets; and manage approvals for all Texas Monthly special advertising sections Fact-check; proofread; and write feature stories and sidebars for TM Studio’s suite of custom publications

Marketing, Sales, and Events Assist with proposal writing; establishing voice and tone for Texas Monthly brand; and copywriting for miscellaneous marketing initiatives, including brand, digital storytelling, promotional ads, lead generation, and ticket sales Concept creative copy for event promotion and on-site collateral, including programs, web copy, and social media



Successful candidate will possess the following skills/abilities:

An agile mind and passion for creativity

Strong organizational and time management skills

Collaborative personality

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously under tight deadlines

Ability to quickly and efficiently troubleshoot during planning process

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree

Minimum 5+ years marketing copywriting experience

Fluent in InDesign; Light Photoshop skills a plus

General understanding of Microsoft Office applications, including Excel and PowerPoint

Travel:

Little to no travel required.

Education/Experience:

College degree and five or more years marketing writing experience

Application Process:

If you are a qualified candidate and interested in this position we encourage you to apply. Please email a cover letter, three writing samples, and a resume to [email protected] with the job title in the subject line.

Final candidates will be asked to perform an authentic task designated by the hiring manager.

Copy Editor

Job Overview:

Texas Monthly has an immediate opening for a copy editor, who’ll work with the editorial team to ensure the grammatical and stylistic accuracy of all its published work.

Job responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Vetting manuscripts (for both the magazine and its website) for grammar, spelling, style, and usage

Shepherding manuscripts through the production process

Successful candidates will possess the following skills/abilities:

A deep love for words and storytelling

A strong familiarity and expertise with the gurus, chief among them Chicago, AP, Bryan Garner, Merriam­Webster, and Words Into Type

A fastidiousness in regard to details, deadlines, and organization and a calm­under­pressure demeanor (long hours are sometimes required)

The ability to communicate clearly and diplomatically with parties of all sorts

Writing, reporting, interviewing, and general journalistic know­how is preferred, as is fluency in Spanish and a general affinity for the state of Texas and its varied affairs

Education/Experience:

A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

Two to five years of copy editing experience.

Application Process:

If you are a qualified candidate and interested in this position we encourage you to apply. Please email a cover letter and a resume to [email protected] with the job title in the subject line.

Copy test required.

Social Media Director

Job Overview:

We are looking for a smart, creative individual to help shape the voice of Texas Monthly online. This person will manage daily activity across all social media channels and work closely with all departments on brainstorming and executing campaigns. An interest in Texas culture, history and politics is a must! A person who enjoys wearing multiple hats and is able to act as part editor, part strategist, part producer on any given day while staying organized is best suited for this role. You know who you are and we look forward to meeting you.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Write, edit, produce material for Facebook, Twitter and other social media channels

Manage the daily publishing schedule for social channels

Engage with social audiences and form a sense of community

Work closely with editorial, marketing and audience development team members on content promotion strategies to grow audience and elevate Texas Monthly’s social media presence

Work with the audience development team members to identify audiences for targeting and promotion of posts

Participate in brainstorming sessions on how to tell stories on different platforms

Identify and report out on new social trends, tools and capabilities

Manage the weekly and monthly newsletter content and work across departments on deployment strategies.

Successful candidates will possess the following skills/abilities:

Strong writing skills and experience creating social content

A creative, strategic thinker who works collaboratively and independently

Familiarity with the Texas Monthly brand

Required Qualifications:

Minimum of 2 years’ experience as an editor, writer, producer in a media organization

Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism or related field

Experience editing multimedia materials for the web using Photoshop

Experience using social media reporting platforms (Facebook Insights, Twitter Analytics) to build audiences

Application Process:

If you are a qualified candidate and interested in this position we encourage you to apply. Please email a cover letter and a resume to [email protected] with the job title in the subject line.

Associate Designer

Job Overview:

Texas Monthly has an immediate opportunity for a highly-motivated Associate Designer to join TM Studio, Texas Monthly’s in-house creative team that is responsible for: Texas Monthly sales and marketing materials; Texas Monthly event collateral and promotion; and advertiser-driven assignments, including print advertorials, native advertising and videos, custom magazines, digital display ads, and more.

Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Design assets for sales decks, one-sheets, and advertiser newsletters

Design in-book advertorials and advertisements

Design digital ads for social and run-of-site, as well as email marketing assets

Design event materials, including signage, programs, and branded “swag”

Participate in brainstorms for advertiser solutions

Successful candidates will possess the following skills/abilities:

Creative flexibility: Assignments may range from print to video; art direction to design execution; highly-templated assignments to more “open ended” ones. Strong candidates will have ability to scale their creativity as required by the task.

Strong visual communication skills, including solid understanding of typography, hierarchy, and color theory

Exceptional attention to detail

Ability to take direction

Open and collaborative personality

Strong organizational and time management skills

An aptitude for the ever-changing media and journalism landscape

“Storyteller” Mindset: While most tasks are focused on design execution, strong candidates will have a foundational understanding of what makes a good narrative and can apply this to all assignments that flow through TM Studio.

Required Qualifications:

Degree in art, design, visual communications, or related field

Minimum 4+ years graphic design experience

Fluent in Adobe Creative Suite and PowerPoint

Experience with HTML email service providers

Application Process:

If you are a qualified candidate and interested in this position we encourage you to apply. Please email a cover letter, resume, and link to portfolio to [email protected] with the job title in the subject line.

Final candidates will be asked to perform an authentic task designated by the hiring manager.

Audience Development Assistant

Job Overview:

Texas Monthly has an immediate opening for an audience development assistant. This position requires exceptional organizational and communication skills and the ability to handle multiple tasks under pressure.

Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Maintaining accounting reports

Analyzing consumer behavior trends and overseeing the execution of subscriber retention efforts

Managing vendor relationships

Responding to customer service inquiries

Directing the department’s interns

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent required

Strategic thinker with superior analytical skills

Must be well versed in Excel and Word

Experience making recommendations based on qualitative and quantitative research and marketing strategy

Ability to identify short and long term goals to achieve overall team/company objectives

Ability to drive sound and inspiring solutions and recommendations for the business

Application Process:

If you are a qualified candidate and interested in this position we encourage you to apply. Please email a cover letter and a resume to [email protected] with the job title in the subject line.

Internships

Internships are available each semester (fall, spring, and summer). All internships are unpaid and available only to undergraduate students enrolled in an accredited academic program at the time of the internship. Internship applications will only be considered if you are seeking an internship for credit or if you receive approval via a signed “Educational Endorsement” form from your university. For students at the University of Texas, only internships for credit will be considered. All internships include a 20 percent job-shadowing experience. If you are interested in gaining valuable experience in any of the departments listed below, please send a résumé and cover letter specifying the department(s) in which you would like to intern:

INTERNSHIP COORDINATOR

TEXAS MONTHLY

P.O. BOX 1569

AUSTIN, TEXAS

78767-1569

Fax to: 512-476-9007

Email to: [email protected]

Download our internship job descriptions here.