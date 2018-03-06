Videos

Kim Dunn Pit Stop Barbeque
Small Town Smokers: Pit Stop Bar-B-Q

Mar 5, 2018 By Texas Monthly

Owner and pitmaster Kim Dunn opened Pit Stop Bar-B-Q in Temple in 2010, after working for decades in fast food. You can order brisket and crunchy coleslaw, or taste Korean flavors in dishes like galbi beef ribs, kimchi-spiked jambalaya, and dumplings.

Katie Turpin
Tastemakers: Fredericksburg

Feb 28, 2018 By Texas Monthly

Discover the best of old and new Fredericksburg with resident Katie Turpin as the blogger behind Sunshine Texas Day and mother of three visits some of her favorite shops, with stops for wine and snacks along the way.

Nelson's BBQ family in front of food truck
Small Town Smokers: Nelson’s BBQ

Jan 31, 2018 By Texas Monthly

“Everybody always said, Nate, you are crazy. You cannot do that. And now you have Nelson’s BBQ.” Nathaniel Nelson, with the help of his wife and three kids, is upholding traditional barbecue at his San Antonio-based food truck.

Rachel Lindsay
Tastemakers: Dallas

Jan 23, 2018 By Lauren Smith Ford

Find out what attorney Rachel Lindsay, the first African American lead of ABC’s The Bachelorette, has been up to as she takes us on a fun-filled tour of her go-to spots for shopping, sushi, coffee, "healthy" cocktails, and art inspiration.
Tastemakers: Austin

Jan 18, 2018 By Lauren Smith Ford

We go along for a ride in professional BMX rider Aaron Ross's 1985 Porsche 911 Carrera as he spends a fun-and food-filled day in his hometown, from hitting golf balls to enjoying his favorite grilled cheese.

Matus Pit Bar-B-Q
Small Town Smokers: Matus Pit Bar-B-Q

Dec 22, 2017 By Anna Donlan

It's never too early for barbecue in Caldwell, where Tommy Matus starts serving customers his Czech-style  sausage, chicken, and brisket at 5 a.m. and sells out by 11. "A lot of people eat barbecue for breakfast...it's a morning thing," the pitmaster says.

