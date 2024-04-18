The world of precision dance is that of intense athleticism and passion, and Kilgore is the heart of it all. But as staff writer Katy Vine discovered, when things don’t go quite as expected, some parents take action into their own hands. For the full tale, read “The Positively True Adventures of the Kilgore Rangerette–Kidnapping Mom.”
The Story: The Mom Who Kidnapped a Kilgore Rangerette
We’re all familiar with helicopter parents, but as staff writer Katy Vine explains, there’s also the lawn mower parent—the type that will “mow you down.”