In the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter, meet the man behind dozens of ultramarathon trail races organized under the banner Tejas Trails. Runners at these events accomplish extraordinary feats—sixty-kilometer distances during overnight races on rugged routes in places like Colorado Bend State Park. And supporting them from start to finish, often during a twenty-hour marathon shift, is PJ Izaguirre. Watch for the full story.
Happiness Is a Community of Ultramarathon Trail Runners in Central Texas
PJ Izaguirre is a race director for Tejas Trails. The routes are long and difficult; the preparation is grueling. And you’ll never meet someone with more positive vibes.
