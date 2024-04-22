Enchilada Meat Loaf

How do you make an American classic like meat loaf a bit more . . . Texan? You treat it like a giant enchilada. Specifically, a truck stop enchilada, by drowning it in a chili gravy and melting a heavy blanket of orange cheese over the top.

Truck stop enchiladas likely need no introduction, but in case you’re new here, let’s give a brief primer on this quintessential Tex-Mex dish, named for its ubiquity at roadside oases. Lightly spiced ground beef is rolled in corn tortillas; doused in a mild roux-based chili sauce; and topped with cheese, onions, and, perhaps, pickled jalapeños. It’s comfort food at its best, as familiar on Texas menus as chicken-fried steak or fajitas. It’s not a huge leap to transpose that onto meat loaf—the two dishes share similar DNA.

I was inspired by a David Tanis recipe from 2018 published in the New York Times. His Meat Loaf Parmesan, an Italian American riff on the classic, left me gobsmacked: Why have I only been making traditional meat loaf all these years? Why make a dorky little glaze for my loaf when I could swathe it in a luxurious sauce? It was a brilliant concept that was begging for further experimentation. And being an Austinite, there was only one direction to take it.

To achieve enchilada flavor in meat loaf form, crushed tortilla chips replace the breadcrumbs, and the ground beef is seasoned with cumin and oregano. After cooking, the loaf is topped with the sauce and cheese and broiled, and finally sprinkled with raw onion and (optional) diced jalapeños. Serve the meat loaf in thick slices, with fresh, warm corn tortillas on the side. Leftovers can be repurposed into excellent tacos, quesadillas, and, wouldn’t you know it, enchiladas.