Smoked and Fried Chicken Wings with Curry Lime Sauce

I’ve thought about Feges BBQ’s curry lime sauce every day since I first ate it on a smoked and fried chicken wing at the joint’s Houston location six days ago. And I’ve used the sauce in four meals since co-owner Erin Smith texted me the recipe. It’s great on smoked chicken, grilled chicken, noodles, and even cucumbers, so when the Feges crew said we could share it, I was elated.

Marco Coleman, the director of operations at the Spring Branch location, developed the recipe. In 2022, ten months after the location’s opening, the cost of chicken wings finally dipped low enough for the restaurant to be able to serve them regularly. It already had three sauces in the lineup—Alabama white, hot red, and PB&J—but it asked Coleman to come up with two more for the big wing debut. One was sweet chili, and the other curry lime. I tried the curry lime at the restaurant, just missing the happy hour (Tuesday–Saturday, 3–6 p.m.) special of ten wings for $10 (regularly $15). The price didn’t matter—I still savored every bit of the delicious sauce.

Coleman uses red curry paste as the base and adds honey—lots of honey. The restaurant gets its Thai Kitchen–brand curry paste by the tub and makes the sauce in big batches. I cut the proportions down to use a single small jar of the same brand that’s available at many grocery stores.