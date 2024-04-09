Despite a less-than-stellar weather forecast, Texans across the state still gathered in high spirits to witness the long-anticipated total solar eclipse on Monday afternoon. A NASA astronaut, a man holding a live snake, and an eclipse costume (you’ll have to see it to understand) were a few of the many quirky characters San Antonio photographer JoMando Cruz encountered at the Kerrville Eclipse Festival, in the Hill Country town about an hour northwest of San Antonio.

For months, towns in the path of totality had been preparing for the celestial event, and despite the clouds, eclipsegoers certainly weren’t disappointed. The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will occur in 2045, and the next one in Central Texas isn’t expected for more than 319 years.

“I was definitely excited to photograph the hype around it,” says Cruz. “I experienced it a little better because I was getting to participate in the documentation of it. Whether we’re working or just experiencing it, we’re all basically at the mercy of the sky. To me, it was thrilling regardless.”

A “solar salutation” yoga class helped start the Kerrville Eclipse Festival. Photograph by JoMando Cruz Kerrville Eclipse Festival spectators at Louise Hays Park. Photograph by JoMando Cruz A photographer framing his shot prior to the eclipse. Photograph by JoMando Cruz Astronaut Reid Wiseman posing for photos at the NASA Stage. Photograph by JoMando Cruz A child contributing artwork to the community mural. Photograph by JoMando Cruz Oversized eclipse glasses were not safe for direct solar viewing but perfect for photo ops. Photograph by JoMando Cruz Merchandise was plentiful at the Kerrville Eclipse Festival. Photograph by JoMando Cruz Duane Hespell visited Kerrville from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with the perfect eclipse costume (he caught the eye of a cyclist from New Mexico). Photograph by JoMando Cruz Spectators witnessing the partial eclipse prior to totality. Photograph by JoMando Cruz A view of the partial eclipse. Photograph by JoMando Cruz A spectator watching the eclipse, with an iPhone capturing a video in the foreground. Photograph by JoMando Cruz Shooting the sky from the Guadalupe River in Louise Hays Park. Photograph by JoMando Cruz Eclipse spectators at Louise Hays Park along the banks of the Guadalupe River. Photograph by JoMando Cruz A spectator donning eclipse glasses as the partial eclipse begins to take hold. Photograph by JoMando Cruz While cloud cover affected totality, the Kerrville Eclipse Festival screen reflected the eclipse from multiple locations. Photograph by JoMando Cruz Attendees heading home after the festival. Photograph by JoMando Cruz