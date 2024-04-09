Despite a less-than-stellar weather forecast, Texans across the state still gathered in high spirits to witness the long-anticipated total solar eclipse on Monday afternoon. A NASA astronaut, a man holding a live snake, and an eclipse costume (you’ll have to see it to understand) were a few of the many quirky characters San Antonio photographer JoMando Cruz encountered at the Kerrville Eclipse Festival, in the Hill Country town about an hour northwest of San Antonio.
For months, towns in the path of totality had been preparing for the celestial event, and despite the clouds, eclipsegoers certainly weren’t disappointed. The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will occur in 2045, and the next one in Central Texas isn’t expected for more than 319 years.
“I was definitely excited to photograph the hype around it,” says Cruz. “I experienced it a little better because I was getting to participate in the documentation of it. Whether we’re working or just experiencing it, we’re all basically at the mercy of the sky. To me, it was thrilling regardless.”