The Texas sky is always full of beauty, but this April 8 it will get even more special. For a short time on that spring afternoon, our sky will host a rare total solar eclipse. A total eclipse happens when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, darkening the skies as the sun’s light is temporarily blocked. If you happen to be lucky enough to be in or visiting the path of totality (stretching in a diagonal from Dallas to San Antonio), enjoy the view but be sure to practice eclipse safety—there is no luck to be found in staring at the sun without proper eyewear.

Astrologically, eclipses predict fated encounters, chaotic disruptions, and loads of excitement in our lives. Eclipses are like a live wire that can electrify a moment and give us the charge we need to move forward or shock us out of a funk. This eclipse will happen in the sign of Aries, meaning your paths will be cleared so you can charge ahead with a dream, a vision, and a sense of who you truly are.

Practice good astrological safety during the eclipse: let yourself live in the moment, and try not to force anything, as eclipse energy doesn’t like being controlled. When the sun shines brightly again late Monday afternoon, your spirit will be fired up and ready to overcome any obstacles in the way of your best and most authentic self.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

With the eclipse happening in your own sign, you’re being called to transform something deep within yourself. You have a strong sense of who you are, and you also know who you want to be, but you’re having some trouble getting there. Let the darkness of the eclipse help you meditate on what needs to be cleared out of your way, whether that be the pesky habit of self-deprecating humor or the doomscrolling before bed. Be assertive and resolute in creating a boundary between you and the thing that’s holding you back.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

When the sky turns dark, our bodies seek rest. With this eclipse in Aries, your body is calling for you to give in to the urges that you keep secret and hold too tightly to your chest. Your assignment is twofold: Let yourself indulge in some daydreaming during the eclipse, then take a long nap and see where your dreams take you. For a Taurus, this eclipse opens a portal to seeing your biggest wishes come true—if you’re willing and rested enough to shake things up.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Mercury will be retrograde on April 8, and as Mercury is the planet that rules your sign in the zodiac, you’ll be feeling this eclipse extra strongly. Retrograde themes of returning exes, missed connections, and crossed wires feel more potent as the sun gets eclipsed, so have some extra vigilance as you move around in the dark. It is completely acceptable to say no to a dubious invite or to put a pin in a message if you don’t feel emotionally or mentally capable of responding. Allow the simulacrum of nighttime to extend to your personal communication, and feign sleep instead of answering. When the sun returns, so will your ability to think and speak clearly.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

This solar eclipse is going to help you plunge into the dark waters of your own heart, where you’ve been holding onto your deepest ambitions as well as the resentments and pain you’ve perhaps been too sensitive to approach. Don’t be afraid to confront those negative emotions, and let the moon eclipsing the sun mirror your own ability to conquer the feeling that people are taking advantage of you. You may need to have a difficult conversation here and there, but the sun will light the way forward. After shedding all of that negativity, you’ll be ready to move forward to the joy you’ve been looking for.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

You love to shine as brightly as the sun, which makes an eclipse particularly powerful for you. Look at the way the sun is being covered and remind yourself that sometimes you, too, need to take a break from the spotlight—and perhaps ask for someone to give you a big hug. Don’t be afraid to seek help if you’ve been feeling that your luminescence has dimmed a bit or if your life has seemed to have a few more clouds lately. People want to help you, and this eclipse is going to remind you that your light shines even more brightly when you have someone there to guide you.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

This solar eclipse, you’re being asked to take care of something that you normally relegate to the bottom of the to-do list: yourself! You’ve spent the first part of the year learning how to create boundaries, and your routines and rituals have flourished because you’ve taken the time to prune back on anything that wasn’t good for you. When the sun gets blotted during the eclipse, take some time to reflect on what your needs are and what you desire to make your life be even more beautiful. When the sun is back, go out and make it happen like only a Virgo can!

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

With the sun and moon coming together in the sky, you are also being pushed to consider where people are coming together with you in your own life. Your connections are always strong, as you are a sign that loves unity, harmony, and justice, but sometimes the scales tip too much toward one person. Use the eclipse to force a new perspective on what it means to give and take, and allow yourself to rebalance the scales. You’ll find all of your relationships are stronger when there is symmetry.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

The mystery of a solar eclipse appeals to you, given your natural predilection for the dark and enigmatic. Take this time in which the world is in shadow to begin the shedding process and allow your transformation to truly start. You’ve been feeling the need for a shift in your own energy, and the eclipse is presenting you with the opportunity to do so without feeling pressure to share your plans. The secretive nature of this metamorphosis will serve you well as you emerge as the next version of you—no one will know exactly what happened, but they’ll all see the change and wonder what’s made you even more awesome.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Don’t be afraid to say what’s on your mind this eclipse season, Sagittarius, but be prepared to face the consequences of your words. You have been slowly building your confidence and self-love this year, and now it’s time to test your ability to speak the truth, even when it might seem as though you should keep your feelings to yourself. However, with Mercury retrograde, exercise caution about giving voice to your emotions, and make sure to say exactly what you mean to reduce confusion. Don’t back away from the conversations that need to happen in order to improve your life. Sometimes a garden needs some love . . . and sometimes it needs pruning.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Be prepared for a bumpy road during the eclipse, and take care that nothing of value is in a position to be shaken off the table of your life—whether that’s a job, a relationship, or your own confidence. Practice some astrological hygiene by backing up your files, breathing deeply when you’re feeling your temper flare, and saying your affirmations to ward off any chaos that might spring up. You have been steadily building a strong foundation for success this year, and the eclipse is going to provide a test. Trust in the work you’ve done, and you’ll make it through.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

The eclipse is giving you an opportunity to unpack, reorganize, and get rid of anything in your life that no longer serves you. Throughout 2024 you’ve been analyzing your values and learning what makes you unique. If there are people you’re holding onto that don’t fit within the vision board you’re creating, it’s time to find a better place for them. Let your compassionate and humanitarian instincts lead the way as you’re making these decisions. Unkind words and conflict can spring up whenever we’re making decisions as big as what does or doesn’t belong in our life, so make sure to treat every conversation and person with care.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Give into the dreaminess that the eclipse brings, and let your fantasies take you for a wild ride. You’ve been slowly chipping away at the marble block of success, and the eclipse is going to give you magical X-ray vision so you can clearly see what shape victory is going to take. Don’t take it for granted that success will happen, though—you still have lots of work to do in order to get there! The eclipse is a reminder that if you dream it, you can achieve it, but it also serves as a grounding force to ensure you remember to do the work.