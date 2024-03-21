You’re invited to another round of Texas Dinner Party. Your host is Texas Monthly staffer Melissa Reese (read: not a professional cook). She loves a good old-fashioned dinner party just as much as anyone, and has scoured the TM recipe archive to put her hosting skills to the test, making the rookie mistakes so you don’t have to. Seafood gumbo with fresh shrimp, oysters, and crab is the crown jewel of this Southern Gulf–inspired menu. It’s a great alternative for seafood fans who are missing out on crawfish this year, and the recipe easily scales up or down depending on the size of your group. Want to try for yourself at home? Head to the full recipe.