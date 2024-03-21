You’re invited to another round of Texas Dinner Party. Your host is Texas Monthly staffer Melissa Reese (read: not a professional cook). She loves a good old-fashioned dinner party just as much as anyone, and has scoured the TM recipe archive to put her hosting skills to the test, making the rookie mistakes so you don’t have to. She put together a springtime Southern Gulf–inspired menu, but the accompanying cornbread recipe is suitable for any time of year. Chock-full of poblano chiles and cheddar cheese, it’s a savory complement to soups, stews, and chili. Want to try for yourself at home? Head to the full recipe.