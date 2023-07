Texas Dinner Party is a recipe series for Texans who love to entertain. Each season we will be introducing a new menu for the ultimate dinner party. For summer, senior food and drink editor Kimya Kavehkar goes step-by-step through a crowd-pleasing Vegan Mango Ice Cream recipe from Cara Pitts of Southern Roots Vegan Bakery, in San Antonio.

For more cooking inspiration, browse hundreds of Texas Monthly recipes online or in The Big Texas Cookbook.

Read More