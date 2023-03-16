Fried pies have always been a part of Shelia Parker’s life. Her mother and grandmother made them for nearly every special occasion and community potluck. Now Shelia uses the same secret recipe at Farmhouse Fried Pies, where sweet smells waft from a counter at the back of the Mineola Mercantile. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.
Texas Country Reporter
Farmhouse Fried Pies: Easily Overlooked, but Not to Be Missed
The best-kept secret in Mineola can be found at the back of a downtown mercantile where Shelia Parker serves hot, homemade fried pies.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter: Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
3:25
2:54
1:41
3:20
2:15
1:57
2:05
2:26
2:04
3:32
1:20
2:58
3:07
2:13
3:24
4:58
2:28
4:29
3:24
4:16
2:56
1:47
3:07
2:07
2:06
Comments