On the eve of America’s entry into World War II, the Berry Amendment required that all equipment for the American armed forces be made from American materials. That duty landed upon the shoulders of Carroll and Wylie McDonald of Menard, who founded what would become Anodyne Wool. Now based in San Angelo, the company remains the sole provider of raw material for every dress uniform for all branches of the U.S. military. Terry Martin married into the McDonald family and is helping the fifth generation carry on the tradition. See more in this video from Texas Country Reporter.