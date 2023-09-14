Growing up in a military family, Nicole Lightbourne moved around a lot. But her love for reading was always something she could lean on. Later in life, she started to capture her own experiences on the page, and eventually created Round House Paper, a children’s book publishing company. Her books aim to capture the attention of little readers in Black communities by highlighting characters and experiences they can relate to. Hear more from Lightbourne in this interview with Texas Country Reporter.
A Small Children’s Book Publisher in North Texas Is Hoping to Make a Big Difference
Round House Paper in Cedar Hill aims to tackle reading-level disparities by centering little readers in Black communities.
