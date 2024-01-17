To celebrate one hundred years of Texas State Parks, Texas Country Reporter has been highlighting fascinating characters and feel-good stories set in state parks across Texas. The latest dispatch comes from Mother Neff State Park, often considered the mother of all state parks. Watch to learn more about the unique history of this park.
The Mother of Texas State Parks
Melissa Chadwick is the keeper of Mother Neff State Park—a park that started as a family farm and retreat, and became the foundation for the state’s hundred-year-old parks system.
