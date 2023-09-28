Before she begins a new painting, Sara Drescher first seeks inspiration in the objects people have left behind, scouring vintage stores for a plate, a teacup, or a casserole dish that catches her eye. Her finely detailed watercolor paintings explore issues regarding double standards and other obstacles that women face, as well as issues surrounding sustainability in the environment. Her hope is that one day, she won’t feel the need to create these paintings anymore.
Texas Country Reporter
In Fredericksburg, Vintage Objects Meet a Modern Message
Watercolorist Sara Drescher starts her creative process at thrift shops and animates her still lifes with feminist themes.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter
Dispatches
- All Videos
- Classics
- Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
3:25
2:54
1:41
3:20
2:15
1:57
2:05
2:26
2:04
3:32
1:20
2:58
3:07
2:13
3:24
4:58
2:28
4:29
3:24
4:16
2:56
1:47
3:07
2:07
2:06
Comments