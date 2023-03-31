When Gary Pinkerton realized his family’s farmland was paved with Texas history, he dove in head first. Trammel’s Trace is an early road that connected north and south, and it’s become Pinkerton’s mission to share its story. In this video from Texas Country Reporter, beneath a canopy of tall trees, he walks viewers down a path of history.
Texas Country Reporter
An East Texas Local Wants You to Remember Trammel’s Trace
The early road used by Native Americans and settlers ran through what would become Gary Pinkerton’s family farm in Rusk County before connecting with El Camino Real de los Tejas.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter: Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
3:25
2:54
1:41
3:20
2:15
1:57
2:05
2:26
2:04
3:32
1:20
2:58
3:07
2:13
3:24
4:58
2:28
4:29
3:24
4:16
2:56
1:47
3:07
2:07
2:06
Comments