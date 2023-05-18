In 2016, Fredericksburg resident Richard Laughlin, the owner of Laughlin Homes and Restoration, created the program Casa Über Alles. It aims to foster a passion for the building trades with a program that gives students hands-on experience through constructing a concept home each year. Laughlin hopes to provide students who wish to enter the workforce after high school with the necessary trade skills to enter an industry full of opportunity. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.
Fredericksburg Students Are Picking Up Trade and Life Skills Through This Unique Course
As fewer young people seek trade careers, Hill Country building specialist Richard Laughlin hopes to interest students in a career path full of opportunity. First assignment? Build a tiny home.
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
