Dale Johnson is a filmmaker who has traveled the world documenting a wide range of people, places, and wildlife. He’s been hired by Nat Geo and NASA, and his takeaway from over the years is how precious and fragile our natural world has increasingly become. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.
Texas Country Reporter
Confessions of a Nature-Documentary Filmmaker
For decades, Lubbock-based filmmaker Dale Johnson traveled the globe documenting the beauty, power, and fragility of the natural world.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter
Dispatches
- All Videos
- Classics
- Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
3:25
2:54
1:41
3:20
2:15
1:57
2:05
2:26
2:04
3:32
1:20
2:58
3:07
2:13
3:24
4:58
2:28
4:29
3:24
4:16
2:56
1:47
3:07
2:07
2:06
Comments