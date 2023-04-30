Bill Lyons is the grandson of Alfred Beyer, an enterprising San Antonian who opened Casa Rio along the city’s famous River Walk, long before it was the tourist destination that it is today. The Tex-Mex restaurant is the oldest continually operating restaurant in San Antonio, and Texas Country Reporter pays a visit in the latest dispatch.
Texas Country Reporter
The Beginnings of Casa Rio: A Piece of San Antonio Tex-Mex History
The restaurant’s owner, Bill Lyons, reflects on how far the restaurant has come since its doors opened in 1946.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
