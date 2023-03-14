It all started with a camper, but soon Ethan and Amanda Langley’s weekend hobby turned into a passionate business. Now, American RV Restoration attracts customers from across the U.S. and Canada. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.
Texas Country Reporter
A Longview Couple Brings Vintage RVs Back to Life
Ethan and Amanda Langley restore classic travel trailers for road warriors from all over North America.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter: Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
3:41
3:25
2:54
1:41
3:20
2:15
1:57
2:05
2:26
2:04
3:32
1:20
2:58
3:07
2:13
3:24
4:58
2:28
4:29
3:24
4:16
2:56
1:47
3:07
2:07
Comments