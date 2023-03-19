After issues with his heart, Dale Acker was on the hunt for a new hobby that would decrease his stress. His fascination with the stories behind old weapons led him to begin collecting historical arms, from Davy Crockett’s rifle to Wyatt Earp’s pistol. Today, his collection is on display at the Up in Arms museum in the small town of Nazareth.
Texas Country Reporter
A Small-town Gun Museum Tells a Story of Our Past
Dale Acker is the collector behind the Up in Arms museum in Nazareth, which is home to more historical weapons and artifacts than the town has people.
Video Credit: Texas Country Reporter
Texas Country Reporter: Dispatches
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
