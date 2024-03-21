You’re invited to another round of Texas Dinner Party. Your host is Texas Monthly staffer Melissa Reese (read: not a professional cook). She loves a good old-fashioned dinner party just as much as anyone, and she has scoured the TM recipe archive to put her hosting skills to the test, making the rookie mistakes so you don’t have to. She put together a springtime Southern Gulf–inspired menu that starts with jalapeño popper deviled eggs. Want to try them for yourself at home? Head to the full recipe.