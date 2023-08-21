Brisket Salad

This dish from Matt Hamilton, chef de cuisine at Rosie Cannonball, a modern European restaurant in the Montrose neighborhood of Houston, is built around Texas’s meat of choice: brisket.

“With the recipe, I very much drew from Rosie,” Hamilton says. “A lot of our dishes are focused around wood fire. And quite a few of those dishes are vegetables that we like to cook, hang, or smoke above the fire. I thought this salad would represent us.”

The salad-slaw hybrid isn’t on the menu at the restaurant, but you will find other hearty, veggie-forward dishes like grilled carrots and a blistered bean salad. As for the brisket, Hamilton “[doesn’t] dare mess with it.” Instead, he uses meat from beloved Houston joint Feges BBQ.

When making the recipe at home, you can use leftover brisket from your favorite pitmaster or, if you’re feeling brave, try to smoke one yourself.

Hamilton adds even more smoke flavor by charring the cabbage, but the herbaceous dressing with vinegar cuts through the fattiness of the brisket and makes the dish—which can be a side, starter, or main—brighter.

